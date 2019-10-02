Angelina Jolie: There are times where ‘I have not felt safe, I have not felt free of harm’

Angelina Jolie has spent the past five days promoting Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and her interviews are still coming out and they are GOOD. She must have done the whole rope line, and done every junket interview. I mean… Disney is paying her and they want this film to be a big success, just like the last one. So of course Angelina is talking a lot. This is what we all hoped for! As part of the junket, Angelina spoke to E! News about how she hasn’t always felt “free.” These quotes are interesting:

On love: “The real truest love pulls out your best self. It’s what you value, what you’re loyal to and what you’re willing to fight for. So I think that truest love does that, and I think for Maleficient—it’s the surprise that she didn’t realize that she had it in her.” On Maleficent: “I think Maleficent is wild, I think there is that thing in all of us that is just not safe and not fine, that wants to just have fun and be our best self.” She feels not fine & not safe sometimes too: “There have been times in my life where I have felt — and maybe I’ve hidden them well from the public — where I have not felt free, I have not felt safe, I have not felt like free of harm. I have felt small. I have felt cornered. And it has taken a lot to find that again, probably more of that today than I was in the last four years.”

[From E! News]

“I have not felt free, I have not felt safe, I have not felt like free of harm. I have felt small. I have felt cornered.” Yep. Whatever went down on the plane in 2016 wasn’t ONLY about whatever happened between Brad Pitt and Maddox. Most of the variations on the story said that Maddox actually got in between Angelina and Brad, because he was defending his mom. I really wonder if Angelina is going to talk more about this in the years to come, or if she’ll only speak about it in more general or cryptic ways.

Here’s something slightly more fun – Angelina talking on the red carpet about her infamous 2012 Oscar dress, which introduced us to the Leg of Doom (my favorite villain). Seven years later, Angelina’s like “f–k a leg of doom.” No, she gets into the backstory of the dress and she told Extra: “There’s a whole longer story behind that — I had a more complicated dress and I wore the more comfortable dress, which was that one, and I think I was just so comfortable that… I think when you feel comfortable, when you feel yourself — which is very much the theme of the film, and we know this in life — you embrace it. And sometimes, maybe it appears to be a thing, I don’t know.” The Leg of Doom came out because she was super-comfortable in her dress.

#Maleficent star Angelina Jolie on *that* famous Oscar dress, plus rediscovering herself in the latest chapter of her life. ❤️ https://t.co/QKq8Y8aKql pic.twitter.com/wDSOHx59Ii — ExtraTV (@extratv) October 1, 2019