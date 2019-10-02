Angelina Jolie: There are times where ‘I have not felt safe, I have not felt free of harm’

Angelina Jolie has spent the past five days promoting Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and her interviews are still coming out and they are GOOD. She must have done the whole rope line, and done every junket interview. I mean… Disney is paying her and they want this film to be a big success, just like the last one. So of course Angelina is talking a lot. This is what we all hoped for! As part of the junket, Angelina spoke to E! News about how she hasn’t always felt “free.” These quotes are interesting:
On love: “The real truest love pulls out your best self. It’s what you value, what you’re loyal to and what you’re willing to fight for. So I think that truest love does that, and I think for Maleficient—it’s the surprise that she didn’t realize that she had it in her.”
On Maleficent: “I think Maleficent is wild, I think there is that thing in all of us that is just not safe and not fine, that wants to just have fun and be our best self.”
She feels not fine & not safe sometimes too: “There have been times in my life where I have felt — and maybe I’ve hidden them well from the public — where I have not felt free, I have not felt safe, I have not felt like free of harm. I have felt small. I have felt cornered. And it has taken a lot to find that again, probably more of that today than I was in the last four years.”
“I have not felt free, I have not felt safe, I have not felt like free of harm. I have felt small. I have felt cornered.” Yep. Whatever went down on the plane in 2016 wasn’t ONLY about whatever happened between Brad Pitt and Maddox. Most of the variations on the story said that Maddox actually got in between Angelina and Brad, because he was defending his mom. I really wonder if Angelina is going to talk more about this in the years to come, or if she’ll only speak about it in more general or cryptic ways.
Here’s something slightly more fun – Angelina talking on the red carpet about her infamous 2012 Oscar dress, which introduced us to the Leg of Doom (my favorite villain). Seven years later, Angelina’s like “f–k a leg of doom.” No, she gets into the backstory of the dress and she told Extra: “There’s a whole longer story behind that — I had a more complicated dress and I wore the more comfortable dress, which was that one, and I think I was just so comfortable that… I think when you feel comfortable, when you feel yourself — which is very much the theme of the film, and we know this in life — you embrace it. And sometimes, maybe it appears to be a thing, I don’t know.” The Leg of Doom came out because she was super-comfortable in her dress.
#Maleficent star Angelina Jolie on *that* famous Oscar dress, plus rediscovering herself in the latest chapter of her life. ❤️ https://t.co/QKq8Y8aKql pic.twitter.com/wDSOHx59Ii
I find the leg of doom thing so funny – because it doesn’t LOOK especially comfortable. But this really makes me want to know what the other dress was!
Yeah, this whole time I thought she was holding her leg like that because the dress was uncomfortable.
The way she stood was very awkward and intentional, it totally doesn’t read someone who is just so comfortable and at ease.
It was a ridiculous pose and I thought she looked high, but Pitt looks very mean there. I will pretty much always give them woman the benefit of the doubt. You know why? Years of experience with men and their toxicity.
I mean seriously, really look at, or in, Pitt’s eyes in this photo. That’s not good.
I have always gotten the distinct impression that what happened on that plane was the culmination of a dynamic. One where Brad was emotionally and verbally abusive to Angie. And Maddox had seen and heard enough. “Nice guys” are some of the meanest drunks I have even encountered.
Yes, this is what I always assumed though lately, I’ve come to believe he was escalating and while maybe he hadn’t hit Angelina before, he was behaving in ways that made them all believe he was capable of it.
And that moment on the plane was likely exactly when they feared that would be the time. Maddox likely interfered and was struck instead.
Welcome to the world the rest of us are living in.
Yeah hun she’s been living in said world for 43 years. Just like everyone else.
Not really. I expierience fear everyday about the state of the country. Most people on here seem to. For her to say she expierienced fear is a yawn. Again, welcome to the club.
Nah she will never directly say how bad Brad behaved did to her love for her children. The children might in the future but not Angelina.
I find it sad that things escalated soo badly that she nor her children felt safe around Brad.
We always speak about the children and what they went through but never discussed how terrified Angelina must have felt. They were in the air and Angelina couldn’t shield their children from his abuse.
And then afterwards, Brad did everything to punish Angelina for choosing their children over him. That must have bern horrific as well especially since she knows the media already hated her and saw their chance to smear her more.
And they are continuing to smear her even now, when it is obvious, by his own convoluted confession, that he was an alcoholic. That women in that e! video just called her “terrible person” during the divorce.
I thought photographees screamed at her to do it? I thought I saw video of that
I do remember a man getting up on stage winning an award that night and did the pose on stage making fun of her
She did it on stage while presenting too, and Jim Rash imitated the pose during his win.
So we think she’s dishing on domestic abuse to promote a children’s movie?
No. The guy said that she is always fierce and unapologetic, like Maleficent. She said that is not completely true. Like Maleficent she had tough times, and is finding her way back.
I know Brad and Angelina all have their fans and their defenders – but I have always loved and admired Angelina, way before she ever got with Brad Pitt. I have watched her grow and mature over the years with her humanitarian work and becoming a mother (leaving behind the self-destructive days of her youth). Of course none of us will ever really know exactly what happened on that plane between Brad, Angelina and Maddox. But it was significant enough for her to up and leave her partner of like what? 11/12 years? Just like THAT!
I’m sorry, but I have to admire a woman who has the strength for that. I know she has a lot of money and power, something that perhaps other women in a similar situation wouldn’t have, but still, the emotional trauma and scars cut just the same. I am always going to be #TeamAngelina