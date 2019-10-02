Todd Phillips laments the state of comedy with the current era of ‘woke culture’

Joaquin Phoenix is the cover interview for the November issue of Vanity Fair. He’s promoting Joker, of course, and the interview was surprisingly in-depth and personal, and Joaquin did a good job of talking about the film in a substantive way all on his own. I’m covering it separately, because this mess deserved its own post. Within the VF cover profile, Joker director Todd Phillips was interviewed as well. He had great things to say about Joaquin’s performance, of course, but Phillips also spoke about how he, a comedy writer-director, came to make a dark comic book movie which is basically a problematic incel fantasy. Guess what? It’s his own incel story, basically. He is the aggrieved white dude lamenting “cancel culture.”
Todd Phillips, who directed the comedies Old School and the Hangover series, pitched the idea of a Joker movie to Warner Bros. as a kind of anti-superhero film, with practically no CGI effects or cartoonish plots, but instead a dark realism drained of heroics. Phillips had found it increasingly difficult, he says, to make comedies in the new “woke” Hollywood, and his brand of irreverent bro humor has lost favor.
“Go try to be funny nowadays with this woke culture,” he says. “There were articles written about why comedies don’t work anymore—I’ll tell you why, because all the f–king funny guys are like, ‘F–k this sh-t, because I don’t want to offend you.’ It’s hard to argue with 30 million people on Twitter. You just can’t do it, right? So you just go, ‘I’m out.’ I’m out, and you know what? With all my comedies—I think that what comedies in general all have in common—is they’re irreverent. So I go, ‘How do I do something irreverent, but f–k comedy? Oh I know, let’s take the comic book movie universe and turn it on its head with this.’ And so that’s really where that came from.”
The result is a drama that doubles as a critique of Hollywood: an alienated white guy whose failure to be funny drives him into a vengeful rage.
No, this isn’t terrifying in the least. Aggrieved white dude: “Why don’t people think my racist, sexist shtick is funny anymore? I’ll show them. I’LL GET VIOLENT.” In Todd Phillips’ case, he took his bro angst and channelled it into making a dark, violent incel fantasy. That’s what it amounts to. It reminds me of that quote which is largely attributed to Margaret Atwood, regarding fragile masculinity: “Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them.” White dudes lamenting “woke culture” are just telling you that they wish they could continue to marginalize communities with “comedy” and they’re SO MAD that those marginalized communities now have more of a voice in society.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
When white men lament how unfair it is that they can no long punch down on marginalized groups, it tells me all I need to know about them.
When you’re accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression
These White men can’t take a taste of their own medicine. “How dare you tell me what I can and can’t say/do !!!”. Ummmm….
Let me add: there are plenty of people who are STILL gasp FUNNY
And they can be a white dude and get it
For example I saw Patton Oswald and he was amazing, hilarious…and woke 🤷🏼♀️
I am so sick of these snowflake shit pods who can’t handle traditionally marginalized people pushing back against entrenched societal prejudice. Furthermore, how do they NOT see the hypocrisy in their stance!? I’m sick of this dude; I’m sick of fucking Bill Maher (seriously, Democrats need to stop indulging him).
I feel you on Bill Maher. I love Real Time but Bill is getting worse with his anti-PC schtick. I have a feeling he will have a long diatribe about this specific situation on the next episode. He is becoming a Republican under trumpism and it’s annoying. Plus he rarely has progressives on any more to clap back at this nonsense. I think he lost pull with progressives after the N word scandal and now he’s making it out like he is rejecting them. This Todd Phillips dude is doing the same thing with comedy.
Yea. This is so pathetic. I saw someone on Twitter say that “woke/cancel culture” is the best thing that happened to these lame dudes because they have an excuse for why their hacky old schticks don’t work anymore. There’s been a great George Carlin clip from the early 90s floating around Twitter (Discussing Dice Clay) where he says comedy should punch up, not down, but there are a lot of threatened white guys who like to see comedians punching down.
I had a convo on FB with a person who lamented, “it’s so hard to know what’s acceptable to say nowadays” I was like: “no it isn’t- it’s easy: people will tell you when you are out of line and all you have to do is listen.”
The problem with petulant white dudebros like Phillips is they don’t want to listen.
Does he not have a publicist or anyone around him advising him to shut his face? Good lord, he’s ridiculous.
My husband wants to see this. I am going to have to say no on this.
I notice he said funny guys. If he wasn’t already coming across poorly I’d give him the benefit of the doubt but I fear he really is just thinking of funny male comics not women.
I thought many don’t want to host network censored award shows if their comedy includes things that would need to be edited a lot, like swearing or sexual jokes etc not necessarily prejudice insensitive jokes then their style or approach would be so different than normal their audience wouldn’t recognize them and their identity would be unrecognizable. The media is so different now, streaming HBO, etc it’s not like network shows are he best way to find a huge audience anymore and the ratings for those shows lately have been in the toilet
Wow, what an asshole.
Also, ‘irreverent’ is defined as “showing a lack of respect for people or things that are generally taken seriously.”
That’s different from insulting people or playing on cheap stereotypes. As well, women are not generally taken seriously. It sounds as if his idea of being “funny” only incorporates the first part of that sentence — “showing a lack of respect for people.” And only certain people.
There’s a clip going around of George Carlin being interviewed by Larry King. Carlin made the point that you can be funny without hurting people’s feelings. In fact, it’s better.