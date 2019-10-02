Lily-Rose Depp on being a half-French Gemini: ‘I think the French do pleasure very well’

We’ve gotten to the age where all of the celebrity babies we remember are all grown up and giving interviews and having celebrity romances. In this particular case, I’m sort of okay with it, mostly because I’m rooting for Lily-Rose Depp and I like her with Timothee Chalamet. They are American-French babies and they are beautiful and cheekbone-y and it’s sort of perfect. Lily-Rose covers the latest issue of W Magazine, mostly to promote The King, where she plays the French princess Catherine to Chalamet’s brooding Hal (King Henry V). You can read the piece here. Some highlights:

She doesn’t like interviews: “I’m going to say it right now—I’ve never been good at interviews. I’m shy in these situations, and I just get really nervous and stuff.”

Why be an actress and have to give interviews then? “When I’m acting, I’m not thinking about myself. Because I’m not there. You know?”

On her parents: They were determined “to keep my brother and me as much out of the spotlight as they could. Now, I’m choosing to do this job, and I know what comes with it. But when you’re younger, you don’t get to choose.”

Typical Gemini: Depp tells me that she’s a typical Gemini, meaning that she often feels like two different people in a single body. One side of her is the enthusiastic and hardworking American, then in France, she’s a 21st-century version of her iconically French mother.

French fluency: “There’s a whole aspect to the French language that’s just facial expressions and sounds,” she says, launching into a droll series of exaggerated grimaces: the world-weary eye roll, the flirty pout, the impatient exhale. Personality-wise, she says, her Gallic side embodies “a certain nonchalance about things. Not that I’m nonchalant about everything, but there’s a lightness and a joie de vivre that French people have that I try to carry with me. I think the French do pleasure very well, and that’s what I feel the most connected to.”

On nepotism: “I’m not going to say that it doesn’t make it easier to get your name out there. Obviously it does. But honestly, to me there’s also something even a little bit harder about it, because the expectations are so insanely high. My parents are both incredible artists in their own right. So all I can do is try and be my own person and do my own work.”