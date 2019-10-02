Lily-Rose Depp on being a half-French Gemini: ‘I think the French do pleasure very well’

We’ve gotten to the age where all of the celebrity babies we remember are all grown up and giving interviews and having celebrity romances. In this particular case, I’m sort of okay with it, mostly because I’m rooting for Lily-Rose Depp and I like her with Timothee Chalamet. They are American-French babies and they are beautiful and cheekbone-y and it’s sort of perfect. Lily-Rose covers the latest issue of W Magazine, mostly to promote The King, where she plays the French princess Catherine to Chalamet’s brooding Hal (King Henry V). You can read the piece here. Some highlights:
She doesn’t like interviews: “I’m going to say it right now—I’ve never been good at interviews. I’m shy in these situations, and I just get really nervous and stuff.”
Why be an actress and have to give interviews then? “When I’m acting, I’m not thinking about myself. Because I’m not there. You know?”
On her parents: They were determined “to keep my brother and me as much out of the spotlight as they could. Now, I’m choosing to do this job, and I know what comes with it. But when you’re younger, you don’t get to choose.”
Typical Gemini: Depp tells me that she’s a typical Gemini, meaning that she often feels like two different people in a single body. One side of her is the enthusiastic and hardworking American, then in France, she’s a 21st-century version of her iconically French mother.
French fluency: “There’s a whole aspect to the French language that’s just facial expressions and sounds,” she says, launching into a droll series of exaggerated grimaces: the world-weary eye roll, the flirty pout, the impatient exhale. Personality-wise, she says, her Gallic side embodies “a certain nonchalance about things. Not that I’m nonchalant about everything, but there’s a lightness and a joie de vivre that French people have that I try to carry with me. I think the French do pleasure very well, and that’s what I feel the most connected to.”
On nepotism: “I’m not going to say that it doesn’t make it easier to get your name out there. Obviously it does. But honestly, to me there’s also something even a little bit harder about it, because the expectations are so insanely high. My parents are both incredible artists in their own right. So all I can do is try and be my own person and do my own work.”
Do you have a problem with her answer about nepotism? I kind of… don’t?? I mean, she acknowledges that of course her name helps her, of course that part was easy. But now people expect her to be the hybrid of her parents, and keep in mind that Lily-Rose still probably hero-worships her father. I don’t know. Yes, she could do a better job talking about nepotism, but the reality of it is, people are always going to be judging her against her parents too. Anyway, TYPICAL GEMINI.
Lily-Rose Depp is no stranger to the limelight; but the actress, who is playing roles as diverse as a drug addict in the film 'Dreamland' and Catherine de Valois in the 'The King,' is still a mystery to American audiences. Get to know her here: https://t.co/XzURfo4wV0 pic.twitter.com/MRpVZSThUT
— W magazine (@wmag) September 3, 2019
Cover courtesy of W Magazine, additional photo courtesy of Avalon Red.
This Gemini hate must end! We are wonderful people. Minus Kanye and Depp of course
I mean, the nepotism statement isn’t amazing, but it’s better than most we see.
She’s still complaining about how her parents names can somehow hurt her, which is straight from the celebrity progeny handbook.
I’m one of those people who find astrology interesting, but don’t particularly believe in it haha. But apparently I’m a double Gemini. Gemini sun, Gemini moon, with Scorpio rising.
Oh wow…that’s a LOT of Gemini lol! I am. Gemini sun. Leo Rising. Moon in Aries. But both my Mercury and Venus are in Gemini. Im definitely a quintessential Gemini in the way I communicate.
She always looks like she’s barely restraining a sneer, haha.