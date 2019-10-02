‘Birds of Prey’ gets its first trailer: what is this film actually about again?

I eventually saw Suicide Squad after a recommendation from my mother, of all people. She told me that it was a fun movie and that Margot Robbie was really cute in it. So I did watch it. It was not a fun movie, but Margot’s Harley Quinn was the star. Margot pops on-screen, and in that cesspool of toxic masculinity and bulls–t, Margot’s Harley was a bright, lively oasis. The shenanigans were quite bigly on the post-production too, because Warner Bros suddenly realized that Margot was the star and they had to recut everything to feature her more. After all of that, WB decided to give Margot her own stand-alone Harley Quinn movie. I’ve seen the updates here and there and they didn’t really interest me. Now there’s a trailer and I… well, we’ll talk about it on the other side. The full name of the movie is Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.
The plot is that Harley Quinn and the Joker break up and she decides to form a girl gang of badass ladies (aka Birds of Prey). And… something. Is the original goal of the girl gang to just hang out and get drunk? And they decide to do stuff based off what the villain is doing. The villain is Roman Sionis, played by Ewan McGregor. In the comic books, Roman Sionis is Black Mask and his backstory is quite extensive. Mary Elizabeth Winstead is Helena/Huntress. Jurnee Smollett-Bell is Black Canary. Chris Messina is Victor Zsasz. Rosie Perez is Renee Montoya.
I honestly don’t know what to make of it, honestly. Twitter seems to be reacting with cautious optimism, and I think it’s halfway cool that Warner Bros is doing a stand-alone movie about a halfway villainess trying to reclaim her independence with the help of other ladies. Who knows.
‘Birds of Prey’ posters courtesy of Warner Bros.
Well, I made fun of my husband in the other post, now I’ll make fun of myself. I knew there was a HQ movie coming out, but had no idea what it was going to be called. So when I saw “Birds of Prey” trailer, I thought it was an updated version of the Birds.
Like, with peregrine falcons etc.
Whoops.
I didn’t see the first one, but I’ve come to really like her. I like her in interviews and I enjoyed I, Tonya. I’d probably stream this at some point, but I won’t be going out to the theater for it.
I saw the trailer and it did nothing for me. I’m not a fan of her tbh.
Any Birds of Prey without Oracle is a hard pass for me.
To answer Kaiser’s question: the movie birds of prey is apparently about harley quinn and not, you know, the birds of prey.
LWT00, you’re absolutely correct. Why not make a GCS movie if they’re gonna focus on Harley? She got nothing to do with the BoP.
Sorry I’m salty. I love Margot but hate HQ and I was actually waiting for some huntress and dinah action.
I understand that WB want to sell the movie to general public, and general public is familiar only with Harley, but they overused her in promos and trailer. It looks more like “Harley Queen and Birds of prey walking in the distance”. I don’t mind, but I’m afraid that movie may be like that too – Harley, Harley, Harley, and sometimes birds of prey.
Well this IS Harley’s movie so it should be Harley, Harley, Harley. That’s the entire reason why they gave her a standalone film. It makes sense. She’s the draw.
Than they should name it “Harley Quinn and Birds of prey” (I wrote her name with mistake in my first comment, shame), and not Birds of prey, because it confuses people, especially who knows who are Birds of prey. My best friend is a DC girl, and she already refused to see this, because she wants Birds of prey, like movie name suggests, and not Harley.
I feel like I’m in the minority, I don’t care for Margot at all. I can’t stand her voice for this character, and she makes it seem very cheesy. I’m really not the target audience for it though, and I can’t complain too much about a movie with mostly all women leads. Just won’t be seeing it.
I think Suicide Squad is one of the worst movies I’ve seen in my life and everyone, EVERYONE in that movie did a horrible job. I remember coming out of the theatre with my friends and saying I literally would’ve rathered those 10 bucks be stolen, so I wouldn’t have to deal with knowing I willingly spent that money on watching that garbage. I’m still bitter I paid to watch that movie.
TLDR I’m not watching this.
This! I felt the same way. I was pissed at the hot mess I had paid to see. Live and learn.
I guess it’s better than the teasers, but not by much. It just seems exhausting tbh. I have no idea what is going on.
It looks bonkers. Future cult classic.
Between this one and The Joker, DC is really trying a postmodern route with their superhero IP. Could be interesting… and at least it’s different from Marvel/Disney. We’ll see
You know Guardians of the galaxy and Deadpool exist.
This headline made me think of Moira’s crow movie on Schitt’s Creek!
Well at least she’s wearing more clothes while kicking butt is all I can say. Suicide Squad had her running around in cut off teeshirt and booty shorts and slow changing in front of a room full of men…can we get some badass female crime fighters in actual practical tactical gear and a good bra?
I started to dislike Margot after Once upon a time in HW but I can’t dislike her for too long, once she’s away from a bro pack. She always does a good job, no matter what’s being asked of her: loser, femme fatale, sweet or kooky. I’ll see this movie because I feel it won’t be about making her look hot for horny teenagers, like Suicide squad.