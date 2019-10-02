“Timothee Chalamet wore a mock-turtleneck at ‘The King’ premiere” links

I would watch a movie called The King’s Mock Turtleneck starring Timothee Chalamet. He also said words about Robert Pattinson! [LaineyGossip]
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott were both gushing about each other in the weeks leading up to their split, so… yeah. [Just Jared]
The latest Dlisted Podcast! [Dlisted]
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel came out for Louis Vuitton. [Go Fug Yourself]
Dev Patel in a Dickens adaptation? I’m here for it. [Pajiba]
Fleabag could come back… years from now. [Jezebel]
Matthew Perry rejected a certain storyline on Friends. [Towleroad]
Angela Lansbury just heard the reggae song “Murder She Wrote.” [OMG Blog]
Stop climbing into lions’ dens. [The Blemish]
#TheKing's Timothee Chalamet on Robert Pattinson's #Batman ("it's going to be fresh"), his future in superhero universes, and how he used to go by Robin as a child pic.twitter.com/MU8w1AuDka
— Variety (@Variety) October 1, 2019
