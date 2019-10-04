Duchess Meghan’s African tour wardrobe only cost £4,000, not including repeats

I threw a little hissy fit in the final days of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s African tour. It was the day that Meghan wore that absolutely unflattering Banana Republic “trench dress” and I just had enough. I theorized that Meghan was making a point of wearing cheap, ugly clothes so that royal reporters would get off her ass about her “Hollywood glamour” and her habit of dropping $5000-plus per dress. It’s almost like Meghan didn’t realize that there really could have been a happy medium – smart trousers with button-up blouses, well-cut shirtdresses in the correct size, maybe even a cute, light-fabric henley if she needed things that buttoned because of breast-feeding. But according to Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair, everybody loved the fact that Meghan did so many re-wears and wore such inexpensive looks. Meghan only shelled out about £4,000 for the new pieces in her tour wardrobe. That is impressive. I guess.
Meghan Markle nailed her fashion choices on the Sussexes’ tour of South Africa. The Duchess packed 30 outfits for the 10-day tour, where she often changed twice in one day. But it was far from extravagant: Her tour wardrobe cost roughly £4,000, making it one of the most economical overseas wardrobes ever for a royal tour, and a fraction of the estimated £118,000 she spent on outfits for the couple’s tour of the South Pacific.
It helped that there were no state dinners on the itinerary, and therefore no need for tiaras and expensive designer gowns. Meghan made a point of recycling her outfits and opting for sustainably sourced and ethically conscious fashion brands. For her first engagement, to Nyanga, one of Cape Town’s most violent townships, she wore a £69 wrap dress by ethical Malawian brand Mayamiko, which sold out within hours of her wearing it. She even left behind her diamond engagement ring and instead wore a modest £200 Jennifer Meyer turquoise ring. The duchess took very little jewelry on the tour at all, although she was seen wearing a beaded bracelet gifted by a local children and a pair of $32 Madewell earrings.
Known for her love of designer clothes, Meghan’s new pared-back look has gone down well with senior royals including the Queen, who has been watching the tour closely. And Vanity Fair can reveal that while she doesn’t have a designated stylist, Meghan had a secret weapon in the wardrobe department: her private secretary Samantha Cohen, one of the Palace’s most experienced aides, and a new female P.A. who also helped with her wardrobe.
“I expect the Queen will be pleased to see that Meghan has been taking a leaf out of her book, wearing outfits more than once and taking the advice of trusted aides like Sam,” says a royal source.
While the Queen, who is not a fan of wedges, might not have approved of Meghan’s black wedged espadrilles, she will likely be pleased that the focus of the couple’s tour has not been on Meghan’s wardrobe, but on the work the couple has been doing in Africa. From the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy initiatives they launched to the grassroots and community work they have brought attention to, the Sussexes’ tour showed how the couple have ripped up the royal rule book. And Meghan’s wardrobe was no exception.
Keen to ensure that the media attention has been on what they were doing rather than on what the duchess was wearing, the Palace employed a new strategy in Africa, declining to provide details on everything Meghan was wearing. “They decided not to announce every outfit in the hope that the attention would be on the event,” says one royal insider. “When Meghan and Harry visited a mosque in Cape Town, for example, they deliberately didn’t say who her dress was by.”
“The Palace employed a new strategy in Africa, declining to provide details on everything Meghan was wearing…” *deep sigh* I now feel justified in bringing up that #AskHerMore bullsh-t the other day. It’s like royals AND celebrities now want to shame peasants for caring about what they’re wearing. How dare we care about fashion, an industry worth hundreds of billions of dollars, right? It’s because celebrities and now royals somehow believe that we can only care about one thing at once, that everything is binary, that everything is either/or. Like we wouldn’t be capable of talking about the substance of Meghan’s events AND her clothes. That if we care about a dress, we can’t also care about domestic violence. And the fact that the palace won’t ID Meghan’s clothes is very annoying too – she was making a point to wear some local designers, I guess she didn’t want to give those people much exposure.
I know I’m being a Debbie Downer – it’s my nature, I can’t help it – but there has to be a better way. There has to be a happy medium here. It can’t be “$12K Valentino gowns” vs. “ill-fitting mass-market dress which no one will ID, and how dare you for asking.” Also: it’s not like Meghan does not understand the power of fashion, the power of clothing. She literally just launched a capsule collection for charity a month ago. WTF.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
She cant win. People are pissed if she buys new items (even when bought with her own damn money) and call her boring when she re-wears.
That sadly seems to be the case, VV.
It always is. You do one thing and then they move the goal post to something else you do that thing and the goal post gets moved again.
I think some people feel like they just have to criticize something. The tour was a success. Her outfit choices were a success. The Banana Republic dress she’s wearing was a hit and sold out quickly. They had to restock it. The people she met in South Africa were charmed. She won over a lot of people over there who were skeptical or indifferent about the royal family. She also highlighted ethical clothes and a few African designers.
And yet, Kate is praised to the heavens for repeating her designer duds!
“Our frugal Duchess is repeating a $10K Alexander McQueen outfit! How thrifty!! She is wearing her $700 suede pumps for a second time! Oh. MY. GOD! Is there no end to her resourcefulness??? All this, AND she makes her own chutney and curry!!” SWOON!
I’m disgusted.
@(TheOG) The quoted article literally praises Meghan for repeating outfits. Is that also an issue?
Eh, I am fine with her wardrobe on this tour.
Also… Katie Nicholl’s stories remain trash
I loved her tour wardrobe. The repeats were some of my favourite dresses of her and she was stunning and glowing.
4 g for those outfits seems like a lot. I respect her effort to spend less, but her choices could have been more flattering.
They are not just estimating the cost of her clothes in that £4k but her jewelry too.
And she did wear some shoes that were more expensive (although they did seem to be mostly repeats.) But those could have driven the cost estimate up as well.
also, does the 4k figure include the repeats from the oceania tour? or are they just counting the pieces we haven’t seen before? the press is so unfair to her i could see them counting the costs of the oceania clothes & including them in the clothing costs for BOTH tours.
You are aware she just had a baby and is probably nursing, right?
Good for her not giving those whiny brats something to attack her about because we know they were waiting for her to wear something new. They are both done with the press, you can absolutely tell during this tour. Gave them nothing to complain about and dropped a bomb on their hypocrisy. You love to see it.
Y’all know how I feel about these “numbers”. They’re the retail price not what she paid-no one will ever know that. The article is crap and honestly I don’t know why Ms. Nicholl bothers. As for Vanity Fair, I think the publication has taken a turn for the worse after Graydon Carter left. It’s a shame.
I think her wardrobe was fine during this tour. It did help to put more focus on the organizations they visited. But it wasn’t like she was showing up in ripped jeans and yesterday’s t-shirt. She looked appropriate and still gave us something to talk about. I think it was a great move to keep things low-key. And knowing I can actually purchase some of these items is really cool. I’d have to save up still, but they’re within my reach.
Isn’t Meghan nursing/pumping? Her wardrobe on this tour definitely reflected that. It’s really tough to find clothes that are convenient for that, outside of nursing tops which I don’t see any top designers making. I’m currently in the same boat, and my style has certainly taken a hit to accommodate for convenience. I don’t necessarily want people asking me about it either. I don’t feel my best, in regards to my body and clothing, but it’s not forever. I thought she looked appropriate for the tour and work she was doing.
This is why I’m hesitant to say anything about her outfit choices this tour. I wasn’t absolute crazy about some of the pieces she wore but I don’t know what’s going on with her body post Archie or how she feels most comfortable right now with feeding. I guess for her trench dresses and boxier styles did the trick, plus I don’t think they were AS horrendous as people are making them out to be lol. And yeah, they were completely appropriate.
It’s really hard to find good nursing blouses or dresses without them being obvious nursing garb. They’re pretty much a one-size-fits-all and don’t fit well on most women. I wish more designers would make nursing clothes that actually look nice. It’s tough having to have everything with buttons for access to baby or a pump.
Honestly, for the most part – while I think the palace “should” say who she is wearing (especially when she wears smaller, lesser known brands), it does feel kind of unnecessary in this day and age. I follow What Meghan Wore on IG, and with most outfits they had IDs within an hour or so for the entire look. I cant think of a look where they didn’t identify every piece eventually. And of course wearing the repeats helped. So while announcing the specific designers etc is a good idea IMO (and I’m not sure that needs to completely go away), I don’t think its as big a deal as it might have been a few decades ago.
I do think she nailed the wardrobe aspect of this tour, even if people didn’t love every look. She was always dressed appropriately, she seemed confident in what she was wearing, etc.
And again – many of us said this during the Oceania tour – she was building a wardrobe and we were going to see some of those outfits repeated. And we definitely saw several repeats on this tour, including two from the Oceania tour. Overall I think it was a win for her.
What bothers me about this is, I would prefer to see a spreadsheet of how much each royal spends in total. And you know what, let’s cross reference that to their number of “working” days.
So, it’s ok for Pedo Andy to essentially vacation year round in luxury but we are going to police everything that Meghan wears? Or Kate can spend a ridiculous amount on a renovation but Meghan decides to wear a new gown and we lose our minds?
No one is talking about how much Beatrice’s hideous green dress costs. And she was just going to a party, not working a tour in Africa.
No one cares how much the queen spends on booze?? I bet that amount is far beyond anything we can imagine;)
We don’t even bother with the men at all which is amazing given how expensive suits, dress shoes, and watches are.
>>I would prefer to see a spreadsheet of how much each royal spends in total. And you know what, let’s cross reference that to their number of “working” days.<<
Ahhhhh, Well said! I would like to see such a spreadsheet as well.
I dont see what the issue is here,shes rewearing just like some wanted
*shrugs* I’m on the team that loved the fashion overall this tour. She wore some ethical brands which gave those brands a much needed boost which IS something needed in fashion. I can see her continuing to wear *okay* outfits so she won’t take as much focus away from the organization but we’ll see what happens when she working at home again.
It is really smart of Meghan not to purchase new clothes when shes at this size
It is just her abs that need toning. Everywhere else she is fine.
You can buy off the rack and have things tailored – she certainly has that option at hand, I’d think. So, yes, buy ready to wear, easy to pump/nurse pieces and then have them tailored to fit your body.
I think we’re capable of discussing both Meghan’s outfits and her causes on this site, but this isn’t the mass media. The tabloids etc would choose to focus on the clothes and steer their readers that way, if there were some interesting clothes to talk about. Most people will glance at the story and move on – this is one of the few places where we can have an actual discussion.
I was mostly meh on her clothes over the tour, with a couple that I liked and a couple that I didn’t. What really came across though was the connections she and Harry were making and the causes they were promoting. And she was glowing, even when she was wearing that trench!
It is just so obnoxious that they tally everything.. Why do I have to know she spent $4,000 on clothes? I don’t hear any such sums for Ivanka Trump or the current Flotus?
My only quibble about Meghan’s tour wardrobe was the lack of local designers. I would have preferred that to the relatively inexpensive mass market items or or she could have showcased South African designers through the jewelry she wore.
The younger Royals (mostly just Kate and Meghan, but to some extent the others) have such a tricky spot. They aren’t supposed to be clothes horses, but at the same time people talk about how designers benefit from them wearing their stuff.
I appreciate what Meghan was doing – wearing plain, basic pieces to not have a big focus on her clothes. But then people complain about that too? It’s unfair.
Honestly, if I were Royal, I’d always wear plain basics except to dressier events. I love how Anne pulls out clothes she wore in the 90s. She’s there to work.