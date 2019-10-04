Duchess Meghan’s African tour wardrobe only cost £4,000, not including repeats

I threw a little hissy fit in the final days of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s African tour. It was the day that Meghan wore that absolutely unflattering Banana Republic “trench dress” and I just had enough. I theorized that Meghan was making a point of wearing cheap, ugly clothes so that royal reporters would get off her ass about her “Hollywood glamour” and her habit of dropping $5000-plus per dress. It’s almost like Meghan didn’t realize that there really could have been a happy medium – smart trousers with button-up blouses, well-cut shirtdresses in the correct size, maybe even a cute, light-fabric henley if she needed things that buttoned because of breast-feeding. But according to Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair, everybody loved the fact that Meghan did so many re-wears and wore such inexpensive looks. Meghan only shelled out about £4,000 for the new pieces in her tour wardrobe. That is impressive. I guess.

Meghan Markle nailed her fashion choices on the Sussexes’ tour of South Africa. The Duchess packed 30 outfits for the 10-day tour, where she often changed twice in one day. But it was far from extravagant: Her tour wardrobe cost roughly £4,000, making it one of the most economical overseas wardrobes ever for a royal tour, and a fraction of the estimated £118,000 she spent on outfits for the couple’s tour of the South Pacific. It helped that there were no state dinners on the itinerary, and therefore no need for tiaras and expensive designer gowns. Meghan made a point of recycling her outfits and opting for sustainably sourced and ethically conscious fashion brands. For her first engagement, to Nyanga, one of Cape Town’s most violent townships, she wore a £69 wrap dress by ethical Malawian brand Mayamiko, which sold out within hours of her wearing it. She even left behind her diamond engagement ring and instead wore a modest £200 Jennifer Meyer turquoise ring. The duchess took very little jewelry on the tour at all, although she was seen wearing a beaded bracelet gifted by a local children and a pair of $32 Madewell earrings. Known for her love of designer clothes, Meghan’s new pared-back look has gone down well with senior royals including the Queen, who has been watching the tour closely. And Vanity Fair can reveal that while she doesn’t have a designated stylist, Meghan had a secret weapon in the wardrobe department: her private secretary Samantha Cohen, one of the Palace’s most experienced aides, and a new female P.A. who also helped with her wardrobe. “I expect the Queen will be pleased to see that Meghan has been taking a leaf out of her book, wearing outfits more than once and taking the advice of trusted aides like Sam,” says a royal source. While the Queen, who is not a fan of wedges, might not have approved of Meghan’s black wedged espadrilles, she will likely be pleased that the focus of the couple’s tour has not been on Meghan’s wardrobe, but on the work the couple has been doing in Africa. From the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy initiatives they launched to the grassroots and community work they have brought attention to, the Sussexes’ tour showed how the couple have ripped up the royal rule book. And Meghan’s wardrobe was no exception. Keen to ensure that the media attention has been on what they were doing rather than on what the duchess was wearing, the Palace employed a new strategy in Africa, declining to provide details on everything Meghan was wearing. “They decided not to announce every outfit in the hope that the attention would be on the event,” says one royal insider. “When Meghan and Harry visited a mosque in Cape Town, for example, they deliberately didn’t say who her dress was by.”

[From Vanity Fair]

“The Palace employed a new strategy in Africa, declining to provide details on everything Meghan was wearing…” *deep sigh* I now feel justified in bringing up that #AskHerMore bullsh-t the other day. It’s like royals AND celebrities now want to shame peasants for caring about what they’re wearing. How dare we care about fashion, an industry worth hundreds of billions of dollars, right? It’s because celebrities and now royals somehow believe that we can only care about one thing at once, that everything is binary, that everything is either/or. Like we wouldn’t be capable of talking about the substance of Meghan’s events AND her clothes. That if we care about a dress, we can’t also care about domestic violence. And the fact that the palace won’t ID Meghan’s clothes is very annoying too – she was making a point to wear some local designers, I guess she didn’t want to give those people much exposure.

I know I’m being a Debbie Downer – it’s my nature, I can’t help it – but there has to be a better way. There has to be a happy medium here. It can’t be “$12K Valentino gowns” vs. “ill-fitting mass-market dress which no one will ID, and how dare you for asking.” Also: it’s not like Meghan does not understand the power of fashion, the power of clothing. She literally just launched a capsule collection for charity a month ago. WTF.