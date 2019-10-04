Angelina Jolie wore a silver Ralph & Russo for the Tokyo ‘Maleficent’ premiere

Embed from Getty Images

A day or two after the huge LA premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Angelina hopped a plane to Japan for the next premiere. It used to be that international premieres (especially in Asia) were spaced out more so that stars would have to spend a month or longer shilling for their big movie. But I guess the new business model is “worldwide in two weeks or less.” These are photos from the Tokyo premiere. As you can see, Zahara Jolie-Pitt joined her mom for the trip, and guess who also hopped a plane? Maddox! Maddox has only been at university for a month, but he still jumped at the chance to see his mom and support her film.

Angelina wore a glittering Ralph and Russo gown. She’s worn R&R in the past – in fact, Angelina was one of the first celebrities (I remember) wearing Ralph and Russo to major events and red carpets. Jolie’s red carpet aesthetic can be all over the place, and this veers a tad too much to “showgirl,” but I still like it. Mostly, I like it because it shows that she’s just not going to do goth looks throughout the promotional tour. I don’t know who designed Zahara’s dress but it’s pretty too – Zahara’s growing up! She’s only 14. So pretty. I love her braids. Zahara and Maddox both look so proud of their mom too.

Sam Riley and Miyavi also joined Angelina at the premiere. Sam plays Maleficent’s crow, Diaval. I thought Miyavi was just there as Angelina’s friend – she directed him in Unbroken, and they remained close – but it turns out that Miyavi has a part in Mal: MoE. He plays a character named Udo. I kind of wonder if Udo is – like Chiwetel Ejiofor’s character – part of the same winged and horned species as Maleficent.

PS… Do you want to see something cool? At the bottom of this post, I’m including an Instagram video from Disney’s official Maleficent page, and the video is a behind-the-scenes peek at Angelina and her kids getting ready for the LA premiere. The shots of all of the animals are killing me! And I love Angelina’s LA house too, it’s beautiful. My favorite shot is Angelina petting the dog (who is sprawled out on her bed, presumably) and hollering “WHAT TIME IS IT?”

