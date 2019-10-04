Gwyneth Paltrow invented yoga, gluten-free diets & friendly divorces

Here are some photos of Gwyneth Paltrow at the premiere of Netflix’s The Politician. She stars in it and her husband Brad Falchuk wrote and produced the series. Gwyneth wore this wrinkled G.Label dress which… it’s basically a black satin sheet wrapped around her. The David Webb necklace is gorgeous though, and that’s one thing I’ve always enjoyed about Gwyneth: she knows jewelry and she’s not afraid to wear significant pieces. Anyway, while Gwyneth was in New York to promote The Politician, of course she did some work for Goop too. She appeared on an Advertising Week panel to brag about Goop and how she invented yoga, divorce and restrictive diets. I sh-t you not.

On “conscious uncoupling”: “Chris and I thought we would really love to do this in a way that we remain a family even though we’re not a couple. People freaked out. They were like, ‘This is nuts, this is insane, we hate you. It’s something that even though people were like, ‘What is this, we don’t get it,’ now it’s something that people are like, ‘Oh wait, this might be a good thing to do.’ People come up to me all the time, and they say, ‘If you hadn’t written that, I never would have taken the approach of forgiveness and trying to put down spite and actively doing that for the sake of my children.’” Putting her son on a gluten-free diet. “When I wrote a cookbook because my son had eczema, and the doctor said, ‘He can’t have gluten or dairy,’ and I was like, ‘What the f–k am I going to feed my toddler?’ So that’s where the impetus of this book, “It’s All Good,” came from. When it came out people were really upset about it … one article said I should be reported to child services and I had all this blowback and then however many years later it’s like you’re in Italy and there’s gluten-free pasta.” She invented yoga: “I think that has happened enough … like doing yoga 25 years ago and people calling me a witch. I’ve come to see that my instincts are good and right and sometimes ahead of the curve and that’s OK.” She did not invent science though: “I wish that I had a science and regulatory team when we started writing about and interviewing doctors about alternative modalities five years ago. When you’re a little start-up you think you’re just doing a Q&A with somebody but they could be making a claim in their answer that then could be perceived as you making a claim … now we’re extremely buttoned up and we label content if it’s backed by science or for your entertainment only.” She advises entrepreneurs to “stay authentic to their brands despite any pushback”: “In my opinion, the days of being really corporate and playing things really safe doesn’t resonate with the consumer. I think people want to feel like there’s passion there’s a point of view behind a brand and sometimes we talk about things that people don’t like and I do think that’s a good thing.”

The thing that consistently drives me crazy is that Gwyneth thinks she invented yoga. She’s bragged about that before, many times. To be fair, she doesn’t say she INVENTED yoga, she always says or insinuates that she was the first person in America to do yoga. Yoga is thousands of years old and it was not invented by white women. Period. As for what she says about putting her son on a gluten-free diet… it’s so weird because I covered the interviews from the It’s All Good promotion and back then, she claimed that she put herself and her family on a crazy, restrictive elimination diet because SHE was having medical issues. And it turned out that many of her medical issues were because… she was a serial dieter and she wasn’t getting enough nutrients.

Last thing: Goop became so much worse when she became corporate. It used to be a stupid blog where she scoffed at peasants and there was a personal touch to the scoffing. Then she went corporate and she began to amplify and monetize bad science and “wellness” scams.