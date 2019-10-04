Gwyneth Paltrow invented yoga, gluten-free diets & friendly divorces

Here are some photos of Gwyneth Paltrow at the premiere of Netflix’s The Politician. She stars in it and her husband Brad Falchuk wrote and produced the series. Gwyneth wore this wrinkled G.Label dress which… it’s basically a black satin sheet wrapped around her. The David Webb necklace is gorgeous though, and that’s one thing I’ve always enjoyed about Gwyneth: she knows jewelry and she’s not afraid to wear significant pieces. Anyway, while Gwyneth was in New York to promote The Politician, of course she did some work for Goop too. She appeared on an Advertising Week panel to brag about Goop and how she invented yoga, divorce and restrictive diets. I sh-t you not.
On “conscious uncoupling”: “Chris and I thought we would really love to do this in a way that we remain a family even though we’re not a couple. People freaked out. They were like, ‘This is nuts, this is insane, we hate you. It’s something that even though people were like, ‘What is this, we don’t get it,’ now it’s something that people are like, ‘Oh wait, this might be a good thing to do.’ People come up to me all the time, and they say, ‘If you hadn’t written that, I never would have taken the approach of forgiveness and trying to put down spite and actively doing that for the sake of my children.’”
Putting her son on a gluten-free diet. “When I wrote a cookbook because my son had eczema, and the doctor said, ‘He can’t have gluten or dairy,’ and I was like, ‘What the f–k am I going to feed my toddler?’ So that’s where the impetus of this book, “It’s All Good,” came from. When it came out people were really upset about it … one article said I should be reported to child services and I had all this blowback and then however many years later it’s like you’re in Italy and there’s gluten-free pasta.”
She invented yoga: “I think that has happened enough … like doing yoga 25 years ago and people calling me a witch. I’ve come to see that my instincts are good and right and sometimes ahead of the curve and that’s OK.”
She did not invent science though: “I wish that I had a science and regulatory team when we started writing about and interviewing doctors about alternative modalities five years ago. When you’re a little start-up you think you’re just doing a Q&A with somebody but they could be making a claim in their answer that then could be perceived as you making a claim … now we’re extremely buttoned up and we label content if it’s backed by science or for your entertainment only.”
She advises entrepreneurs to “stay authentic to their brands despite any pushback”: “In my opinion, the days of being really corporate and playing things really safe doesn’t resonate with the consumer. I think people want to feel like there’s passion there’s a point of view behind a brand and sometimes we talk about things that people don’t like and I do think that’s a good thing.”
The thing that consistently drives me crazy is that Gwyneth thinks she invented yoga. She’s bragged about that before, many times. To be fair, she doesn’t say she INVENTED yoga, she always says or insinuates that she was the first person in America to do yoga. Yoga is thousands of years old and it was not invented by white women. Period. As for what she says about putting her son on a gluten-free diet… it’s so weird because I covered the interviews from the It’s All Good promotion and back then, she claimed that she put herself and her family on a crazy, restrictive elimination diet because SHE was having medical issues. And it turned out that many of her medical issues were because… she was a serial dieter and she wasn’t getting enough nutrients.
Last thing: Goop became so much worse when she became corporate. It used to be a stupid blog where she scoffed at peasants and there was a personal touch to the scoffing. Then she went corporate and she began to amplify and monetize bad science and “wellness” scams.
I wish I thought I was that perfect. Man she’s insufferable. Still love reading about her though, because I can eyeroll freely at my desk. I can’t when my co-workers annoy me.
Pretty sure she also invented the fabulous center parted straw scarecrow hair, too.
Lol. I just can’t believe those quotes. She invented a friendly divorce? No one before her has ever done that…or yoga…or gluten-free… My god what is wrong with this woman?!
She STILL doesn’t seem to understand that people were mocking her pretentious term for friendly divorce, not the friendly divorce itself.
“ People freaked out. They were like, ‘This is nuts, this is insane, we hate you. It’s something that even though people were like, ‘What is this, we don’t get it,’ now it’s something that people are like, ‘Oh wait, this might be a good thing to do.’ People come up to me all the time, and they say, ‘If you hadn’t written that, I never would have taken the approach of forgiveness and trying to put down spite and actively doing that for the sake of my children.’”
I straight up don’t believe her. Nobody has ever said this to her. We’re to believe people didn’t know they could forgive their ex and let go of their anger for the sake of their children until her? 🙄 she is the worst
@Keebie Yes! It’s the pretentious phrasing of conscious uncoupling that people criticized, her insinuation that others who divorce do so unconsciously where as she and Chris made this concious decision. She seems to need a pat on the back for literally every single thing she does. Her new husband must be exhausted. pretty sure Garth Brooks talked about seeing families out at restaurants with blended families in the 90s and he modeled his blended family after that
Oh yeah? Well I did yoga 40 years ago, so there. And so did a lot of PBS viewers watching “Lilias, Yoga and You.”
Also, people with celiac disease might have something to say. And she nearly implies that Italy followed her! Italy has a fairly high percentage of people with celiac disease so of course they offer alternatives.
Amen! I was just going to post about Lilias. Started in 1970 and went PBS nationwide in 1973. She didn’t claim to discover it, but she was certainly spreading the yoga way in US popular culture during my childhood.
Same here! I did yoga in the early 70s. I don’t know how this woman got such an overinflated sense of worth, was it her parents or just her? So insufferable.
How about inventing self awareness?
Never! I think her whole world would collapse.
She was on Graham Norton a few months ago saying that after her Oscar win, she engaged in such snotty behavior her father told her she was being an a-hole. What’s funny is that by inference, Gwyneth thinks she’s acting just fine now. As she approaches 50, this is not something she’s going to grow out of. Good grief.
I think her hair looks really good here. It usually looks like crap…
I like the honey coloring. I have very similar hair and I’ll be bringing this screen shot to my stylist next week.
Wow, she’s insufferable. What a moron
This people and their anti-gluten diets. Unless one has a real gluten problem (like Celiac Disease) there is no need to be on a gluten-free diet. In fact, it can be harmful.
Anyone else remember Dax Shepard going on Jimmy Kimmel and Dax saying he was gluten-free. Jimmy laughed at him and Dax said it helps with his arthritis. Then Kristen Bell gave him a gift/trip for his sobriety anniversary – a trip to the Hawaiian King bakery/factory where they say they gorged themselves on dozens of rolls. Sooo, I’m thinking he doesn’t have a gluten problem.
These people just don’t want the calories from carbs because all they think about is their weight and how they look and if it will get them their next job. Most of the actors in Hollywood are total narcissists who are also completely insecure. Paltrow is at the top of the list for narcissism.
One can certainly have positive impacts from not eating gluten even if one is not celiac. I’m not celiac but have cut out almost all gluten and wheat. When I do have some I feel bloated. Just because they went to that bakery doesn’t mean Dax has re-embraced gluten full -time.
I think that dress is green, not black
One of my greatest frustrations is that I still find her to be a compelling actor. I watched The Politician this week and found it highly entertaining, and in particular I really did enjoy her performance. It’s maddening.
I think she makes these comments deliberately for the soundbites and traffic to Goop
There was a big yoga craze in the sixties and seventies. How pretentious can you be!
I read this and before I eyeroll, I remember, she has step-children who have to listen to this on the regular. Count your blessings.
I remember reading an interview with Katherine Hepburn in the 1990s and it mentioned her daily yoga practice and how Katherine believed it contributed to her longevity. I also had a Jane Fonda exercise book written in the 1980s and in it Jane talked about seeing Katherine do yoga on the set of On Golden Pond. I’m not saying Katherine Hepburn popularized yoga in the US, but people were definitely talking about her doing yoga years before Goop got famous.
Jane Fonda’s exercise book is still amazing, btw. So many simple exercises you can do anywhere.
What year did Demi Moore walk a red carpet with both Ashton and Bruce Willis as well as their kids? I think that was before she married let alone divorced Chris Martin.
Rewriting history to portray yourself better is Narcissistic. This is Trump behavior
Good god she’s a self-absorbed clown.
This is what happens when nobody says the word ‘no’ to you. I went to a doctor some years ago and started telling the doctor what I thought was wrong with me. She stopped me and asked, ‘which medical school did you attend?’ I said, none. She replied please allow me to do my job. I was embarrassed but rightly so. I had told myself an entire story of my ailments and reasons I really believed these ailments existed. I was sure I had celiac
or at least a gluten intolerance. Nope. Just run of the mill lactose intolerance just like loads of other Jewish people. Trust that nobody is telling Gwyneth Paltrow she is ridiculous.
Aw Goopy. That’s not why they were calling you a witch.