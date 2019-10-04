Donald Trump is just committing crimes on camera, out in public nowadays

There’s been a spike in cable news viewership with all of the Donald Trump-impeachment stuff, and I am part of that spike. I’d been avoiding cable news for months after the Mueller investigation came to a close and nothing f–king happened. Little did I know (or did I?) that Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats knew that they shouldn’t roll out must-see TV in the sleepy summer months. Now that autumn is upon us, Treason Season is here and the impeachment is running full speed ahead. Baby Fists knows this too – he’s been whimpering and cowering and shrieking non-stop. Yesterday, during a live Q&A session on the White House lawn, Trump invited China to open an investigation into the Bidens too:
This was actually much, much worse in context. The context was that Trump was talking about China and trade and how they’re still negotiating tariffs, and then he said this. A clear quid pro quo – Trump will roll over for China on trade if they help him dirty up his political enemies. CNN reported a few hours later that Trump had already brought up the prospect of China opening investigations into Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren on a phone call to China’s President Xi. The quid pro quo was that if China investigated his enemies, Trump would “remain quiet on Hong Kong protests as trade talks progressed.” There’s a later assumption in the CNN piece that, well, basically China is doing this now. They’re already investigating Trump’s political enemies so that they can get on Trump’s good side (or so they can have a hold on him).
What else? Because it’s not enough that Trump admits his crimes in public and on camera, we’re still talking about all of the Ukraine stuff too. Trump sent two seasoned diplomats to Ukraine to strong-arm the Ukrainian president to release a statement (written by these Americans) to commit to investigating the Bidens. As in, Trump wanted a public commitment from Ukraine to investigate his enemies before he would even work with Ukrainians on anything. There’s also this story which is crazy-complicated, but it’s worth a read.
As a European and an outsider I don’t know much, but I do believe this wannabe of a man should be behind bars…
Man, am I proud to be Canadian.
Ditto. This is just insanity. Our political scandals seem like child’s play compared to this. Very worried and have huge sympathy for all my American friends and colleagues.
His defenders don’t care. They claim it’s normal to ask other countries to investigate political rivals and that the quid pro quo isn’t that big of a deal or that he didn’t really mean it. Some people will dig in their heels no matter what. How is this pos their white knight?
Which is funny because when Trump contacts foreign leaders to gather dirt on his enemies that’s democratic and totally normal, but when people expose dirt on him (without the aid of foreign leaders) that’s all lies and bullshit and a completely unjustified smear campaign.
I’m all for impeachment but I’m not too excited about it. Trump will go away, Trumpism won’t.
This might just be the one that sticks, guys. They have texts! #buthistexts
And lol at the desperate attempt to paint the whistleblower as a partisan Dem. The GOP basically wants hyperpartisanship where nobody believes anyone in the alternative political side.
and now Rick Perry, who took a trip to Ukraine in May, is going to resign (in November).
and the House committees want to talk to him (which is likely why he’s resigning).
he may not be the brightest dude, but he sees the writing on the wall and is like I’M OUT! before the indictments start.
And yet, the right wing’s narrative that it’s actually the Dems who are corrupt and treasonous is being heard loudly and clearly. Both sides, you know. And Trump now claiming to be some warrior working to stamp out corruption? WTAF?
I saw a quote from Isaac Asimov in 1980 that sums up this era so well: “There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there always has been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.’”
After a brief moment of optimism, I’m back to hopeless again. Sigh.
Don’t lose hope, Esmom! The both sides stuff is always gonna be there for his followers. They’ll eat butter emails for the rest of their lives, and go their graves with, “Thanks, Obama” on their tombstones
We must always remember that the right wing propaganda is representative of a small segment. More people think Trump is nuts. And crooked af.
That’s how he’s always done business deals. He talks the other guys into doing work for him then never follows up with his side of the agreement because he’ll bury them in legal fees. Why would you expect him to not think every other government is there just to do him favors so he can so the bare minimum (not mention something)??
And yet he seems to be made of Teflon. I’m trying to be optimistic about this impeachment but nothing has gone as it’s supposed to yet. I’m feeling deflated more and more each day.
The Dotard is showing the world how divided and weak our country is now. Letting the jackals know now is the time to hurt us.
The repubs are complicit in this corruption and will do nothing. They are now playing the dotards card of fake news and how the dems just want to take down 45 for their own gain.
I predict nothing will be done except to stir up the crazies for that civil war old dotard is screaming for.