Busy Philipps almost divorced husband Marc Silverstein over uneven parenting

Busy Philipps has been married to screenwriter Marc Silverstein since 2007 and they have two children together, Birdie, 11, and Cricket, six. I’ve often wondered about their relationship, because Busy is so demonstrative on social media and she doesn’t post much with or about Marc. Plus I feel like she’s a friend, since she shares so much of her personal life online and she once retweeted me. (That’s all it takes really. Also there’s something about Twitter and Instagram that makes you feel like you’re friends with everybody.) In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Busy opened up about her relationship issues with Marc and said that she considered divorcing him because she was doing so much of the work at home. She also gave some insightful comments about how everyone’s marriage is struggling, and how admitting that can separate you from your friend group. Busy was interviewed by author Eve Rodsky, who is promoting her book Fair Play, which focuses on negotiating responsibilities in a partnership/marriage. The article is worth reading as it’s well written and gives more context. Rodsy opens with the fact that Busy has previously admitted to considering divorce, but this is news to me. I need to read her memoir.
On how married women are supposed to act like everything is fine
“You know what they say about divorce, right? In friend groups, divorce is a house of cards. In friend groups, if you’re all married, you have a silent agreement to be miserable together. And a lot of times the person who decides to leave is vilified in the group because you’ve upset the status quo. Like, ‘How dare you? We had a f-king agreement to be miserable.’
“But here was the thing I kept saying to myself, I am not certain that I will ever be happy, but I know for certain I do not have to feel miserable all the time.”
“Many women wait until it’s too late. At that point their resentment is too high and their communication patterns are set.”
Her husband agreed to take over mornings and bedtimes after she threatened divorce
“My thinking was that if I leave, at least then maybe I’d get two days off a week. I understand that I’m in a place of privilege, and even if I left Marc and I’d been super down on my luck, there was a version of life that I could have made work for me and my daughters. This is not the reality for many women.”
“Marc was like, ‘I’ll do anything.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, then do everything. Because I have done it all, all by myself, and I’m done, dude.’”
“I was fully out the door. I wasn’t expecting anything from him, but what we ended up doing was creating our own system.”
“He now loves his mornings with the girls. He’ll make my Bulletproof coffee and bring it into the bedroom while I’m still sleeping, and then leave to take the kids to school. He has conversations with them that I’m jealous of. The closeness he now has with these girls, it’s really special.”
Marc on why he was absent and how he changed
“I like being good at stuff. And I didn’t feel like I was good [in the home], so I stayed away. I realized that deep happiness comes from my family. And once I figured out what I could bring to the table, things changed. I wanted to do more.”
“Once Busy said, ‘I need you to put Birdie to bed every night,’ I owned it. And I was good at that. I started with one thing and it grew from there.”
Among my friends who are still married, it takes more for them to open up about their relationship issues than it does for my single friends (and me) to bitch about the guys we’re dating. So that part of Busy’s interview really resonated with me. I’m a divorced single mom and while my son’s dad is still very present and visits often, he lives overseas. I now do everything on my own and I prefer it that way, although I’m trying to teach and convince my teenager to help pick up the slack. (He really tries.) My ex was quite good about doing laundry and cleaning though, we had a great system worked out and that wasn’t our main issue. Relationships are complicated and there are so many moving parts when you’re raising children with someone. Marc impressed me here.
Thank you @harpersbazaarus and @everodsky for the frank discussion about equitable partnerships and dividing domestic labor
Good for her. My husband helps with the kids does more around the house than your average husband, but it still wasn’t enough. Doing dishes EVERY night, and just picking up after the kids AND HIMSELF routinely, was falling on me. I just don’t think it bothered him, but a house of 4 needs constant routine maintenance to keep it all from falling apart. I finally exploded. It’s been much better since then. I even asked him to stop having a daily drink because it was making him so tired toward bedtime that I couldn’t rely on him to prioritize the whole routine. I don’t want to divorce him, but if that had continued…or becomes an issue again, well, I’ll just say love is not all it takes to keep a family together.
I actually think this was such an important interview, and I think it should be required reading for people in long term relationships – specifically if they are thinking about kids.
I 100% get what Busy is saying – and I think I would probably feel similarly in that circumstance. But I ALSO do get what Marc’s logic was – about not feeling like you’re good at something and kind of slipping away from things that you don’t automatically feel successful with. I see myself in both of them. But the fact that he DID get his shit together and step up is SO important, and I think sadly a lot of relationships would have survived if they had a Marc eventually stepping up to the plate because better late than never.
My relationship certainly isn’t perfect. We’ve been together since we were kids. I’ve spent more than half of my life with the guy. And we definitely do fall into certain patterns that aren’t productive. And it’s so hard to see where the other person is coming from sometimes when you let things build up, or because your communication style doesn’t always line up. And when it comes to arguing… we both admittedly fall into some bad behaviors that mimic our parents. And sometimes I can see myself doing it, and not be able to put the brakes on until I sound like a weird combination of both my mother and father… and my husband does the same. And it’s truly the lazy thing to do, but also somewhat human nature to just do the lazy thing. But recently I’ve been REALLY making an effort to just stop. I’m still working on it. I’m still messing up, he’s still messing up, but there’s been a noticeably difference lately. To the point where after a (relatively minor) argument had started to cool off my husband looked at me and said “I’m really impressed that you handled that the way you did”. And I know for myself, I can get extra defensive when I’m EXPECTING someone to be pissed off at me, which isn’t productive, and he is the same way.
Now mind you, I don’t have a toxic marriage or anything with TRULY bad behaviors, or trust issues, or anything like that. Just two overtired people getting mad at each other over dumb things that aren’t necessarily THE reason for the argument so much as a final straw on a bad day. It would be a completely different case if one of us was cheating, or abusive, or anything like that – that needs a whole different approach or in some cases a full severing of ties, so I’m definitely not saying horrible situations can be solved just by one person making effort to be more mature haha. This is just my own recent experience.
Maybe it’s a common thing once your children are out of the baby stage and you look around and think I’m doing this all by myself anyway, I’d rather be straight up alone than lonely and doing it all by myself.