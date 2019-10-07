Martin Scorsese on comic-book movies: ‘That’s not cinema,’ they’re ‘theme parks’

Martin Scorsese is probably going to get nominated for a million Oscars for The Irishman. The Irishman was produced by Netflix, and it will be distributed by Netflix too, through streaming and a theatrical release. Netflix is already gearing up for a big, expensive Oscar campaign too. Scorsese’s entrance into the streaming game is notable because so many of the iconic directors of his generation have fought the rise of streaming. To be fair, I don’t think Marty was happy about going to Netflix – he would have much preferred the old way of doing it, getting financing from Hollywood studios, making a flat-out studio movie on his own terms, then doing a traditional theatrical release and Oscar campaign. But maybe that option wasn’t open to him anymore because studios are only interested in superhero movies and theme park movies. And so Marty has some negative vibes about those kinds of films:
Martin Scorsese, one of cinema’s most venerated current directors, has decried superhero movies – the dominant force in today’s industry. The director of films such as Taxi Driver, Raging Bull and Goodfellas told Empire magazine that his attempts to get up to speed with contemporary superhero films had failed.
“I tried, you know?” the director said when asked if he had seen Marvel’s movies. “But that’s not cinema.” He continued: “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”
What he said is… true. That was my immediate reaction and that’s still how I feel. He’s not saying every superhero movie is a steaming pile of garbage, he’s saying that those movies are like “theme parks” and where is the f–king lie? The argument I’ll make is that superhero movies and Scorsese’s movies suffer from the exact same problem: the default deification of the white dude’s experience. That only white dudes really *feel* things or have interesting stories or have stories which deserve to be told. One side chooses to tell those white dude stories with capes, masks, hammy acting, spandex and theme parks. The other side chooses to tell those white dude stories with Italian-American actors yelling “fuggetaboutit.” No, I jest – I’ll talk sh-t about Scorsese’s mafia obsession, but Marty is crazy-talented and so many of his films are amazing.
James Gunn said words. Once again, Marty didn’t say superhero films shouldn’t be made or that they’re all garbage. He said they were f–king theme parks AND THEY ARE.
That said, I will always love Scorsese, be grateful for his contribution to cinema, and can’t wait to see The Irishman.
So Marty was not happy about getting a 150 million dollar production budget and his fee without taking a paycut to get financing from Netflix. And just to make him more angry they are gonna throw millions more behind an aggressive award season campaign.
White men are gonna white men and still get paid. That is BS.
I doubt Mean Streets, Taxi Driver or Raging Bull could get made today by a traditional Hollywood movie studio.
The literal meaning of cinema is a movie for public entertainment. So…just on basics he’s wrong. I have a huge problem with elitist views towards film in general. I am a move buff. Have been since I was really young. And while Scorsese films are great there are arguments to be made about HIS films as well.
But ultimately I can’t take anyone’s criticism of an entire genre seriously when they admit that they havent even taken the time to watch films from said genre.
And I think what his comment really stem from is a bit of jealousy and anger because studios have thrown all their money behind these types of films and aren’t funding the kid of work Scorsese does anymore.
Eh, he says it’s not cinema, which to me is saying it’s garbage in comparison. He’s clearly acting like he does “real” movies and Superhero films aren’t that. It’s an unnecessarily elitist definition of cinema and ignores the amount of work it takes to tell these stories. Considering Scorsese rarely stretches himself as an artist, it’s a bad take, imo.
And people love theme parks, Marty.
Coming from someone who loves super hero movies…they are theme parks. 100%. They are loud, colorful theme parks. And that’s ok.
The buckets of money they make funds the prestige films that Scorsese et al make that break even at best.
He likes hanging out with child rapists (Allen, Polanski) so I don’t care what he thinks.
Scorsese’s Wolf of Wall Street wasn’t cinema, it was 3 boring hours of a smarmy white guy trying to get an Oscar by playing a smarmy White guy and numerous women being objectified in a very sleazy manner. I much prefer Gunn’s Guardians films. However, Scorsese’s film Hugo was lovely.
Samuel L. Jackson had the best response: everyone has the right to an opinion.
Note: we sat at a table near Scorsese after seeing Spielberg’s War of the Worlds. He hated that too.
Wolf of Wallstreet was skeevy. I did find it entertaining but it wasn’t high “cinema” either. Marty just replaced the silliness of superhero movies with titties and drugs. Just because it’s not family friendly doesn’t make it any less gratuitous and stupid.
The only comic book movie I’ve truly enjoyed was ‘Deadpool’; and it was mainly for the sarcastic, funny dialog.
The others just all seem to run together anymore. But they’re money makers, so I don’t believe they’ll be going anywhere.
ITA. And I’m one of those bitter curmudgeons who is just sick to death of them lol
Bwahahaha! Marty doth protest too much, methink. He’s a total FANBOY, probably has some Spider-Man swag under that suit. One of two things, embarrassed because he loves them OR jealous because he isn’t one. Either way, I’m super, duper excited to see what Takia Waititi does with Thor 4. Which is more than I can say for The Irishman (yawn).
This feels very I don’t watch television I read books. Him calling them theme parks doesn’t matter, him trying to be the gatekeeper of “real cinema” is. These types of comments alienate a portion of viewers, people don’t like to be talked down to and they don’t like to feel dismissed. Meanwhile, this is just advertisement for Marvel, as everyone on Twitter was arguing about that and not talking about his new film.
I sort of agree with him (ducks).
So everything’s he’s made is “cinema” by his definition?
Please, sir, no.
Silence was breathtakingly beautiful both in cinematography and in scope. I want to watch it often to rethink and ponder.
But WoWS was trash. Tony and Peter Parker have more heart and development than anything Leo did in that movie.
I mean he’s right though. Superhero movies are wildly entertaining and fun for the whole family but they aren’t great or even thoughtful works of art. Scorcese’s films are taught in classrooms across the country bc he’s extremely talented, I doubt this bumper crop of superhero movies will stand the test of time like his films have. It’s okay to enjoy something and admit it’s just dumb fun.
People get too emotionally invested in these movies and try to make it their whole personality.