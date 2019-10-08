Duchess Meghan’s glowing skin is credit to Duchess Kate, don’t you know

The Duchess of Sussex glows. She has beautiful skin and she doesn’t wear a ton of makeup because she likes her freckles to come through. I would imagine that Meghan is the kind of woman who spends a lot of money on skincare products though – lots of moisturizers and creams and lotions and makeup removal wipes and all of that. I would also imagine that Meghan is exactly the kind of former actress who has gotten tons of skincare and makeup advice from the professionals in her former industry. But none of that matters, because her sister-in-law gave her a facial oil and now we can thank Kate for Meghan’s glowing skin.
Ever wondered how Meghan Markle has such glowing skin? It could be thanks to Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, is said to be such a huge fan of a skin-boosting facial oil that she gave it to her new sister-in-law, 38, as a present. It’s previously been reported that Kate swears by the £47 Beuti Skincare’s Beauty Sleep Elixir, a facial oil “fortified with 14 precious plant oils”. She’s said to keep it on her bedside table at her and Prince William’s home in Kensington Palace.
Kate loved the product so much that she recommended to Meghan to use, and now she’s a convert too, according to the MailOnline. The Beauty Sleep Elixir contains 98 per cent organic oils and is said to boost skin renewal while you sleep. The oils include camellia, lavender, geranium and neroli, as well as cranberry seed, raspberry and sweet cherry.
It may be no surprise that Meghan is a fan of the product, as she is said to try to keep her skin looking dewy so she doesn’t have to wear thick foundation.
They’re just going to keep doing this. Remember when Kate got credit for Meghan’s successful Smart Set launch? And now Kate is credited with Meghan’s beautiful skin. Let’s just lean into it, I guess. Congrats to Kate for Meghan’s successful African tour. Congrats to Kate for Meghan’s lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday. Congrats to Kate for all of Meghan’s past, current and future successes… and only her successes. If Meghan does anything wrong, that’s not Kate’s fault, you know. Kate is too busy being the perfect Future Queen!
Er…. So why does it work on Meghan and not on Kate? 🤔
Kate’s “tips” have as much to do with Meghan’s skin as they have to do with mine.
ridiculous. a quick look at any photos of them will reveal kate has no business giving skincare tips to meghan.
Just came here to say the same. I love Kate, but with her resources her skin could look way better than it does.
This story is clearly BS, courtesy of the marketing team of “Beuti Skincare’s Beauty Sleep Elixir”. Happy to call out Kate where needed – but this isn’t one of those times.
Exactly. I was just about to ask how much Beuti Skincare paid the Sun for this article. I mean they listed the ingredients for goodness sake.
@Amy, This “Beuti Skincare” story is pure BS and no one should be surprised as it came from The Dim.
FYI: Also, please be aware that much of the stuff from Tatler is just plain wrong. I read the article from Tatler online today about the Swedish Royals. I found four big mistakes and two points of view which are “iffy” to say the least but reported as fact..
Personally I think Meghan’s skin is much nicer. I mean she wasn’t born when she joined the RF. Still I don’t know why people have to create competition between the two. They are two entirely different women.
“Still I don’t know why people have to create competition between the two. ”
To sell f@#king newspapers and generate revenue producing click$!
I’d be weary to take Kate’s advice on skincare.
This article seems like pure trolling tbh
I cant even formulate a response to this. Its so ludicrous. Not the idea that Kate and Meghan may share skincare tips (although I’m sure Meghan got plenty of tips from makeup artists and the like) – but the idea that Meghan’s skin is BECAUSE of Kate. Meghan has had beautiful skin in every picture I’ve seen of her. I don’t think that’s due to Kate. I think that’s because Meghan takes care of her skin/face.
Okay so maybe I could formulate a response.
The Sun failed on this one. We have seen Kate’s skin in untouched photos and a portrait as well.
Oh for goodness sake! Stop giving the sun clicks.
fake news and obvious advertisement *rolls eyes*
Skin post! Apparently Kate uses Karin Herzog Oxygen products which contain unstabilized oxygen which can increase free radicals on the complexion, and I read she’s been using these since St. Andrews. I wouldn’t be surprised if this caused a lot of lines given that stabilizing oxygen in skincare is rather difficult and if not done properly can be damaging. I think extreme dieting and sunbathing have caused the rest.
Meghan is known to use sunblock and a lot of clean natural products as well which aren’t always necessarily the best but I’ve enjoyed the recommendations I’ve tried from past interviews. I am a big fan of the Tatcha Rice Polish, Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask and Mist, and the Tatcha C Brightening Serum with AHA’s.
I think her lines are more due to her yearlong smoking.
That too.
and repeated and prolonged sun exposure!
I can’t remember seeing any photos of Kate smoking, must have missed them. And this story is pure mischief making.
Also having a good a bad skin isn’t always all down to how you take care of it.
Smoking and being in the sun too much caused her lines. Being underweight for her frame emphasizes them more. She looked much better with the extra few pounds after pregnancy.
I look forward to KP issuing the denial here too because it is a commercial endorsement.
Kate has also given Meghan some excellent tips on how to navigate the world as a black woman.
I just want to say this article is the final straw, goodbye to what used to be one of my favourite websites. I have been a faithful reader for so many years but the ridiculousness has reached new levels. The tone is just so damn cruel, I’m over it. Take care all
The article is basically crying out for people to all agree what terrible skin Kate has bla bla bla, so unnecessary. I see you.
Yes that’s what you’re up in arms about. Not the original article itself. 🙄
The Sun used to be one of your favorite websites?
Martina Navratilova’s face is all of us after reading this article.
First off: there is no way Meghan uses makeup wipes. They are TERRIBLE both for your skin AND the environment.
Secondly: if this face oil was so great why does Kate still have such bad skin? 🤔
Meghan has said she likes the Biore makeup wipes in the past. No idea if she still does.
Yeah I used to use them to. A lot of people did until we knew better. For me it was learning about how bad they are for the skin. After K stopped using them I learned about the environmental impact. When know better, you do better. Hopefully.
I was thinking the same thing. I hope NO ONE uses any makeup wipes because they’re the worst. Double cleanse with an oil cleanser and then a gentle nonfoaming face wash y’all.
Also while Meghan may take wonderful care of her skin a lot of that is probably good genes too.
I’ve been removing makeup with coconut oil recently, but you can’t wash it directly down the drain, so I still end up with a tissue going in the trash. Any oil cleanser recommendations that are rinseable?
Really? Nothing gets all of my makeup off for a throrough cleanse the way skin wipes do. In fact, then I have time to do it all, it’s wipe, (Burt’s or Neutrogena sensitive skin) ) wash, (Neutrogena Naturals) sheet mask, (Jart, Tarte, LeadersInSolution) moisturizer (Belif).When my skin looks the best is when I wipe everything off with a wipe prior to the rest of my skincare routine. I’ll grant you that I’m sure they’re no friend to the environment, but my combination skin requires a deep removal of all daytime cosmetics before I can even start to wash and moisturize. Would love good alternatives, but this has worked best for me.
Oh, and yes, Kate has tanned without skin protection for far too long to be giving out skincare advice.
@Leah hate to be gross but all you’re doing with a makeup wipe if rubbing bacteria all over your face and drying out your skin in the process. And the fact that you wash afterwards with a cleanser if inly drying it out more.
I use a cleansing balm (solidified oil which emulsifies when wet) with a microfiber towel to remove my makeup and then follow with a gentle cleanser, my hydrating toner, my serums and then moisturizer and face oil ( I have oily/combo skin).
Also Kate was/may still be a smoker which also takes a huge toll on the skin.
@Algernon I would be careful with using coconut oil. It’s comodogenic. I use a cleansing balm with a microfiber towel. I use one side to remove my makeup and the other side for my cleanser step.
@Valiantly Varnished what cleansing balm do you use? i’m using micellar water to remove makeup currently before following up with a foaming cleanser but i end up using 3-4 cotton rounds every time with the micellar water. i’d like to switch to a cleansing balm so looking for recommendations if you have any!
An oil cleanser (or even make-up remover like Bioderma) and a reusable face cloth. I love the face halo, but you could get any soft-fiber cloth. Most claim they work with just water, but I find rubbing an oil cleanser into your face and wiping down with a cloth / putting Bioderma on the cloth are the best make-up removing systems. Don’t use coconut oil! It’s really thick and hard to remove. There are so many good and inexpensive oil cleansers, particularly in Asian brands.
@ VV
I was worried about breakouts, but so far my skin has been fine with using coconut oil as makeup remover. You don’t need a lot. Still, I am looking for alternatives, especially something that doesn’t involve producing waste.
“Double cleanse with an oil cleanser and then a gentle non-foaming face wash y’all.”
I use Laszlo White Marble Double Cleanse; pricey but wonderful.
It contains cranberry seeds, raspberry and sweet cherry oils, and the masses keep right on starving.
What do you suppose this company does with all that fruit pulp they’re creating? Are they at least feeding it to farm animals, or keeping the facility food grade cleaned so the pulp can be used for jam? Think they’re just tossing it, creating more waste?
It infuriates me to see food being wasted in the name of vanity while children go to school and back home with empty stomachs.
Lady D you always make a valid point I’ve got to say….
And of course (sarcasm)the rest of leftovers are for her special snowflake jams,dammit😂
oh FFS!! Imagine having to write this bu*****t.
Wait, did you see the updated article?
“Meghan was not satisfied with the facial elixir. She was sure that her sister-in-law was keeping her true beauty secrets. ‘Does she dare to think she may be the fairest of them all? I shall get you, my pretties! Harry, fill my bathtub with the blood of virgin British school girls!’ screeched the vile American harpy. The once noble prince cowered and snivelled before his dark bride. ‘How can I obtain the girls, my love?’ Meghan cackled, ‘Ask your uncle Andrew! Though the wizard Epstein’s body is no more, his spirit keeps Andrew’s stolen soul in a secret vault. He must do Epstein’s bidding as you must do mine!’ Sweet Duchess Kate, working in the garden, overheard the plot. Brave Kate knew she needed to sacrifice herself to appease the sorceress who had invaded her family and her kingdom. ‘Meghan,’ she called, ‘you and poor, manipulated Harry shall not touch one hair on the head of the innocent! Take me instead!’ And so the vain succubus began to drain Kate’s life force.
Hilarious! Meghan has a nicer skin than Kate.
I’m surprised she didn’t share an oil for her feet, considering she has never turned a foot wrong.
I am old(44) ,I have very good skin,and I wanted to take a moment to thank duchess Kate…
Unpopular opinion… I don’t think either one of them has good skin.
Do they realize how PATHETIC all this makes their English Rose looks? She doesn’t have enough accomplishments on her own so now they’re padding her resume with another woman’s. Do they really want to make their FUTURE QUEEN look like such a loser?
And why is it that the advice that Keen Katie gives to Meghan works sooooooo much better for Meghan than it does for Kate? She recommends skin oil and Meghan’s skin looks ten times better than Kate’s does. She gives tips for the launch and Meghan’s launch is more successful than ANYTHING Kate has done in her entire life!
Maybe it’s because giving tips doesn’t involve any REAL work. Keen Katie might be eager to give out advice but she’s STILL not so eager to actually DO anything.
Oh please Kate’s skin tip: photoshop, fillers
Oh please Kate’s skin tip: photoshop
Making a note to avoid that oil…