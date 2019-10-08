Duchess Meghan’s glowing skin is credit to Duchess Kate, don’t you know

The Duchess of Sussex glows. She has beautiful skin and she doesn’t wear a ton of makeup because she likes her freckles to come through. I would imagine that Meghan is the kind of woman who spends a lot of money on skincare products though – lots of moisturizers and creams and lotions and makeup removal wipes and all of that. I would also imagine that Meghan is exactly the kind of former actress who has gotten tons of skincare and makeup advice from the professionals in her former industry. But none of that matters, because her sister-in-law gave her a facial oil and now we can thank Kate for Meghan’s glowing skin.

Ever wondered how Meghan Markle has such glowing skin? It could be thanks to Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, is said to be such a huge fan of a skin-boosting facial oil that she gave it to her new sister-in-law, 38, as a present. It’s previously been reported that Kate swears by the £47 Beuti Skincare’s Beauty Sleep Elixir, a facial oil “fortified with 14 precious plant oils”. She’s said to keep it on her bedside table at her and Prince William’s home in Kensington Palace. Kate loved the product so much that she recommended to Meghan to use, and now she’s a convert too, according to the MailOnline. The Beauty Sleep Elixir contains 98 per cent organic oils and is said to boost skin renewal while you sleep. The oils include camellia, lavender, geranium and neroli, as well as cranberry seed, raspberry and sweet cherry. It may be no surprise that Meghan is a fan of the product, as she is said to try to keep her skin looking dewy so she doesn’t have to wear thick foundation.

[From The Sun]

They’re just going to keep doing this. Remember when Kate got credit for Meghan’s successful Smart Set launch? And now Kate is credited with Meghan’s beautiful skin. Let’s just lean into it, I guess. Congrats to Kate for Meghan’s successful African tour. Congrats to Kate for Meghan’s lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday. Congrats to Kate for all of Meghan’s past, current and future successes… and only her successes. If Meghan does anything wrong, that’s not Kate’s fault, you know. Kate is too busy being the perfect Future Queen!