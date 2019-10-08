“Scarlett Johansson wore Prada to the NYFF screening of ‘Marriage Story’” links

Scarlett Johansson & Adam Driver did a NYFF screening of Marriage Story, and while Scar’s Prada dress is okay, her makeup is horrendous. [GFY]
FKA Twigs’ new music video for “Home With You” is here. [OMG Blog]
South Park stands up to China. [The Blemish]
Keanu Reeves adores Ali Wong, which is awesome. [LaineyGossip]
Who is September’s Hot Slut of the Month? [Dlisted]
Kristen Stewart says nice things about Elizabeth Banks. [JustJared]
What are some of the most effective propaganda efforts? [Pajiba]
Photos of Emma Corrin in Princess Diana-costume on The Crown set. [Tom & Lorenzo]
My nemesis Laura Dern looked great. [RCFA]
So I saw Marriage Story at ZFF and I thought Adam Driver Was extraordinary in it. I found ScarJo to be playing the same character she always does. Wonderful movie though.
(sidenote, but still related): Honestly I don’t understand how ppl still root for Noah Baumbach (director of this film) & Greta Gerwig (his partner).
A lot of ppl dont know or seem to forget the perverse cruelty that Gerwig & Baumbach inflicted on Jennifer Jason Leigh while filming Greenberg (w/Ben Stiller, Gerwig played his love interest).
It’s similar to Claire Danes/Billy Crudy/Mary Elizabeth (last name? I forget) but for that Danes was 21yo – but in this situation, Gerwig was a grownass woman at 29! Jennifer Jason Leigh (Baumbach’s then-pregnant wife) wrote the script for Greenberg, Gerwig cast as romantic lead, and WHILE they are filming w/JJL pregnant to boot, they have an affair. Baumbach & Gerwig run off together & JJL got dumped weeks before the birth of her/Baumbach’s baby. I’m disappointed in both obviously but I’m particularly disgusted that Greta would do that. She pretends to not be that kind of heartless. Women supporting women don’t do what she did.
So yea, Baumbach & Gerwig can F off. They’re not good ppl. No one that would do that is a good person.
She’s absolute trash.
I have zero interest in seeing ScarJo in anything anymore. Same with james Franco. I can’t believe he has an HBO show.
Same. It’s also really gross how his cast mates are supportive of him despite all the obvious proof and accounts for YEARS of him being a predator. gtfo, Maggie Gyllenhaal & Margarita Leviera
The dress is fine, but I’m loving how bad she looks otherwise.
Adam Driver is so tall! That’s all I got.
I couldn’t care less about talking about that person other than to say that her presence is keeping me from seeing a film with Adam Driver in it.
What I want to talk about is the fact that Keanu has a girlfriend! And she’s 46! With gray hair! My heart of course is broken because he’s MINE. But it is also filled with even more love for my bae because he’s dating a woman HIS OWN AGE. Could he be more magnificent??
She’s a very good artist and seems to be as good and down to earth person as Keanu. She went to Japan with him and the premiere of his sister’s film. Yeah, they’re a couple and I think it’s great.
(Note to Leo-there’s more to life than 22 yo VS models)
omg I want Keanu to find love & happiness so badly!! He deserves it so much ❤️
I’m about to reread everything you’ve written about Laura Dern to find out why she’s your nemesis 🤦♀️🤣
Keanu Reeves buying tickets like a normal! Warms my heart. I think he really is that good.
Oooh Lady Diana!
I thought Season 3 was going to be the 60s and season 4 the 70s and that we would just barely meet Diana, but that says its from the Australian tour in 83 so I guess S3 may be mid 60s-mid 70s? And then mid 70s- mid 80-s?