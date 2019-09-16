Congrats to Duchess Kate for Duchess Meghan’s successful Smart Set launch

Last Friday, I noted that the Duchess of Sussex’s Smart Set capsule collection was a success across the board. Not only was the collection successful from a charity perspective – the collection sold out & people really love it – but it’s successful from a PR perspective too. There really isn’t *one* criticism which people could latch onto. Trust me, if the Daily Mail could have done a blaring headline about Meghan failing to do this or that, they would have. What happened was that some crusty, salty haters grumbled on the internet about the cost (eyeroll) or Meghan’s speech (double eyeroll). So… all of the means that Meghan’s project was fully formed and successful from the word go. Which obviously means that Kate should get credit for it!! I sh-t you not. The Sun’s Phil Dampier wrote a piece for the Sun called “Meghan Markle owes success of Smart Works charity fashion launch to sister-in-law Kate Middleton.” R U 4 RILL?

Beaming in a smart white shirt and black trousers, Meghan’s slickly managed return to work was a welcome contrast to the PR disasters that have lately been dogging her and Prince Harry. And many think she has sister-in-law Kate to thank — as she looks to bury their differences and learn from the woman best placed to help her. The Duchess, who was promoting her Smart Works charity fashion range at John Lewis’s flagship store in central London, was like the Meghan of old as she gave a ten-minute unscripted speech about girl power that went down a storm with fans gathered outside. One well-placed source revealed: “Meghan accepts that she had lost her way and lost her mojo. She knows she needs to take radical action to get the public back on board and allow people to fall for her again just like they did when she started dating Harry. Kate is a huge inspiration, as she has provided a princess masterclass since she married William, and Meghan realises she has a lot to learn from her. Kate has been constantly graceful and elegant — flawless, actually — and has an intuition for how ordinary British people think and feel about things, which Meghan has struggled to grasp. Meghan knows her reputation has taken a battering and she has made big mistakes, but she is convinced she can turn it round. From now on we will see a very different Duchess of Sussex — one that is much more humble and considerate. One that is more like Kate, basically.”

[From The Sun]

The rest of the article is a completely nasty take on Meghan’s summer – aka her maternity leave – versus Kate’s perfect princess summer (where Kate did next to nothing). In case you had any doubt about the Embiggening, or any doubt about how people will bend over backwards to give Kate credit for Meghan’s achievements.

Meanwhile, does anyone think it’s interesting that Meghan is keeping her trademark for her now-shuttered blog, The Tig?

Meghan has quietly renewed the trademark for her lifestyle website The Tig. The Duchess’s business manager Andrew Meyer filed documents in the US using a company called Frim Fram to keep rights to the name until at least 2021. It raises the prospect Meghan, 38, could relaunch the platform, where she shared stories about her favourite food, places, fashion and inspiring women. There is also a website listed under Frim Fram named Tigtots, which could be a version aimed at parents. A source said: “It’s fascinating Meghan’s business manager has ensured she keeps The Tig for a few more years at least. Of course it’s understandable she wouldn’t want an entrepreneur using the name without her involvement. But given her desire to be a different type of royal — pushing her own causes using digital and social media — it’s not out of the question she’d think The Tig could play an important role.”

[From The Sun]

I think there’s one thing with which the Meg-haters and Meg-lovers can agree: please, Meg, no more lifestyle blogging. Anyway, I think she’s probably just keeping up with the trademark because she doesn’t want anyone else to buy it and start doing sh-t in her name, you know? Congrats to Kate for Meghan’s lifestyle blog!