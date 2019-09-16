Congrats to Duchess Kate for Duchess Meghan’s successful Smart Set launch

Last Friday, I noted that the Duchess of Sussex’s Smart Set capsule collection was a success across the board. Not only was the collection successful from a charity perspective – the collection sold out & people really love it – but it’s successful from a PR perspective too. There really isn’t *one* criticism which people could latch onto. Trust me, if the Daily Mail could have done a blaring headline about Meghan failing to do this or that, they would have. What happened was that some crusty, salty haters grumbled on the internet about the cost (eyeroll) or Meghan’s speech (double eyeroll). So… all of the means that Meghan’s project was fully formed and successful from the word go. Which obviously means that Kate should get credit for it!! I sh-t you not. The Sun’s Phil Dampier wrote a piece for the Sun called “Meghan Markle owes success of Smart Works charity fashion launch to sister-in-law Kate Middleton.” R U 4 RILL?
Beaming in a smart white shirt and black trousers, Meghan’s slickly managed return to work was a welcome contrast to the PR disasters that have lately been dogging her and Prince Harry. And many think she has sister-in-law Kate to thank — as she looks to bury their differences and learn from the woman best placed to help her. The Duchess, who was promoting her Smart Works charity fashion range at John Lewis’s flagship store in central London, was like the Meghan of old as she gave a ten-minute unscripted speech about girl power that went down a storm with fans gathered outside.
One well-placed source revealed: “Meghan accepts that she had lost her way and lost her mojo. She knows she needs to take radical action to get the public back on board and allow people to fall for her again just like they did when she started dating Harry. Kate is a huge inspiration, as she has provided a princess masterclass since she married William, and Meghan realises she has a lot to learn from her. Kate has been constantly graceful and elegant — flawless, actually — and has an intuition for how ordinary British people think and feel about things, which Meghan has struggled to grasp. Meghan knows her reputation has taken a battering and she has made big mistakes, but she is convinced she can turn it round. From now on we will see a very different Duchess of Sussex — one that is much more humble and considerate. One that is more like Kate, basically.”
The rest of the article is a completely nasty take on Meghan’s summer – aka her maternity leave – versus Kate’s perfect princess summer (where Kate did next to nothing). In case you had any doubt about the Embiggening, or any doubt about how people will bend over backwards to give Kate credit for Meghan’s achievements.
Meanwhile, does anyone think it’s interesting that Meghan is keeping her trademark for her now-shuttered blog, The Tig?
Meghan has quietly renewed the trademark for her lifestyle website The Tig. The Duchess’s business manager Andrew Meyer filed documents in the US using a company called Frim Fram to keep rights to the name until at least 2021. It raises the prospect Meghan, 38, could relaunch the platform, where she shared stories about her favourite food, places, fashion and inspiring women. There is also a website listed under Frim Fram named Tigtots, which could be a version aimed at parents.
A source said: “It’s fascinating Meghan’s business manager has ensured she keeps The Tig for a few more years at least. Of course it’s understandable she wouldn’t want an entrepreneur using the name without her involvement. But given her desire to be a different type of royal — pushing her own causes using digital and social media — it’s not out of the question she’d think The Tig could play an important role.”
I think there’s one thing with which the Meg-haters and Meg-lovers can agree: please, Meg, no more lifestyle blogging. Anyway, I think she’s probably just keeping up with the trademark because she doesn’t want anyone else to buy it and start doing sh-t in her name, you know? Congrats to Kate for Meghan’s lifestyle blog!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Mind. Blown.
That article is sickening, I literally want to barf. How dare a black women do anything on her own, her success must be attributed to a white women. I can’t this morning, I just can’t.
Nauseating. It’s truly a WTF statement.
Lol @Kaiser – I knew this article was coming.
I think this was a deliberate troll by Dampier to take the wind out of the sails of Meg’s successful smartworks launch.
On this occasion I do not believe that the Camb’s put him up to it. Rather this is classic divide and rule, hit piece. It’s basically the RRs communicating with Meg that they continue to hold the cards and will undermine her at every turn.
They had to tread carefully with smartworks because of the sensitivity of the work of the charity. Further this launch was executed to perfection with Meg even showing us that these clothes were not an act of ‘chariddy’ but rather clothes that could be worn by the M/C working donors alike whilst holding up their less fortunate sisters.
The only way to attack therefore was to embiggen Kate and attach her name to it.
Phil Dampier’s hit piece really stank of bitterness for lack of access. I am over the RR’s games at this point and the shit show only serves to make me laugh.
@Mignionette, M/C=???. Sorry I have not had my mandatory to function five cups of coffee yet. LOL! LOL!
Mignionette, I so agree. It seems so obviously from the Cambridges, or at least it looks that way. I don’t understand what it is with these humans? What is wrong with a, ” We are really so happy for Meghan, she has done some great work.” Would this kill William and Kate to say? I mean, I am starting to what to test this idea. I am not the least bit interested in this bitter baby becoming King. Grow up first.
I agree its a bitter hit piece from the royal media over their lack of access/leaking and just general lack of ass kissing from the Sussex’s. Plus they are sucking up to the Cambridge’s with pieces like this – the more sugary sh!t they write to embiggin Kate and repair their lazy image, the more access they hope to get.
Yup – I think this is partly to tear down Meghan, because they can, but also to embiggen Kate, because they can, and they hope the more they praise Kate the more access they’ll get from the Cambridges.
Holy cr*p. That article is just bananas.
Holy crap! This is unbelievable. And to be honest, I’m really surprised at the vitriol that she’s gotten.
Christ almighty…I can’t believe people get paid to write this stuff.
This deserves an Owen Wilson “woooooooow.”
I can’t even read all of this. This article from the sun make me RAGEY. Unbelievable.
The lack of journalistic integrity here blows my mind. Like how could someone have been paid to write this crap.
That article is so disgusting. Disgusting and racist.
How embarrassing for Kate. Imagine having your fans think you’re so incompetent that they need to try and latch you on to another person’s successful project…
I am actually surprised no one seems to see that this is damaging to Kate not Meghan.
KM has been married for 8 or more so years; yet she has accomplished nothing. Absolutely nothing, that’s why there are so many articles trying to promote her.
Here comes Meghan, in less than 2 years she has:
- spearheaded a cookbook
- guest-edited Vogue (not merely posing for it) but using to shed lights on some of her charity and the Luminary women (love those women; I will stop by their bakery when in LDN)
- now spearheaded a capsule collection
If I were Kate and her PR team, I will devote my time trying to come up with a substantial project……just false praise in the press isn’t working. She has done nothing that’s worth talking about that’s why everything about her is either the kids or her clothes. What else is there?
I think she retained the copyright to the Tig to keep someone else from taking the name and trying to create an association with her. So if, say, the Duchess of Cambridge wanted to create the KaTig, no can do.. Smart move. (and clearly I’m JOKING about Cathy Cambridge!)
Oh, Oh, I got it!! On the plus side everyone, we could ALL be journalists. It isn’t that hard. We could move to England or The United States and just make crap up. Write what we want. Real, fake, who cares!!! We all have opinions … new career opportunities everyone. New career opportunities. I thought I had to go to school to learn journalism …. nope, not necessarily. Pulitzer Schmulitzer.
I’m a journalist, not in the celebrity industry, and stories like this boil my blood. Makes us look bad.
Yawn. This is OBVIOUSLY designed to rile up people and manufacture outrage, I can’t even be bothered. It’s the Sun, aka pure trash.
People really love to accuse black women of arrogance and uppity-ness. It’s so, so, so pervasive.
How stupid do they think we are? We remember the wonderful Hubb Community Cookbook rollout, for goodness sakes. The same blueprint was followed. Also, we remember this summer, when MM did nothing besides had a baby and get dumped on by the press. OH WAIT, she also edited September Vogue. Eff off, Dampier.
This is supposed to make us fawn over Kate and yet this stuff all just has the opposite effect on me – to want to dig up the years of articles about Kate falling out of clubs drunk at 2 am (not that I haven’t done that, but I have a job lol), shopping three times a week in London when she was supposed to be living in the Anglesey farmhouse, the Waity years, dropping out of the Irish guards (instinctive knowledge of what UK people want, really?)
But Kate knows what ordinary people want! Unlike Meg!
They’re actually calling her ORDINARY. This is such BS for everyone involved.
OMG.
so I saw this headline on twitter, and didn’t bother to read the article, and I just assumed that it was about how Kate used to work at Jigsaw and there was some manufactured connection there.
The actual article is horrible and so much worse. I mean – who watched that launch on Thursday and thought, “Yes, Meghan seems more like Kate now, this is good?” Not a bit of that outing said “Kate” to me.
And the notion that Kate is flawless and the perfect princess is just gross, because what they mean is, Kate is white.
“And the notion that Kate is flawless and the perfect princess is just gross, because what they mean is, Kate is white.”
Agreed. They also mean Kate is quiet, traditionally feminine, and into “appropriate” and “non-controversial” wifely things like gardening.
(To be clear, I like gardening as much as the next wanna-be green-thumb, but it does paint a certain traditional picture.)
That article is pure trash. That launch and outing had zilch to do with Kate.
So, she was “like the Meghan of old” but also just like Kate? They can’t even keep the trash straight in the same paragraph!
P. Damper has a book to sell.
I would like to thank all the trolls, haters and RR’s for their evidence that Meghan is a really nice person. They have been searching and digging for dirt to throw at Meghan but there is nothing, because if there was something, these people would have found it.
So thank you guys for all your effort!
Wow. That article is unreal. Meghan isn’t humble or considerate? She is so down to earth and warm. She comes across as someone who makes people feel at ease and comfortable. This is all about stodgy old Bill and Cathy’s
jealousy and plain old RACISM.
Phil Dampier isn’t even an RR, he is a royal commentator, so the fact that he thinks that she’s going to be trying to emulate Kate is hilarious. It is getting annoying to read all these articles about Meghan knowing she’s made a lot of mistakes and is trying to save her reputation by becoming Kate 2.0 *eyeroll*
This is bullying and members of the RF are a part of it regardless if they encourage the press or not. Given how the Cambridge’s allegedly are against bullying and came out in support of the rugby player who announced he was HIV positive at the weekend (he was being blackmailed so decided to tell everyone on his own terms) and the fact that its still crickets over the way their own SIL is being treated tells you everything you need to know about what they think of the Sussex’s and the way that the press is treating her.
This is not the first time that the press has tried to make out a Sussex only initiative has had the Cambridge’s all over it. IIRC they tried to make out Katie Keen was involved in Harry’s MH programme with Oprah and Apple.
The more they try to “embiggen” Kate, the smaller she looks. Only a useless person would need so much “embiggening”. KP needs to put a lid on this, but they’re so incompetent they’re not going to see the need for it.
Just a small correction, the collection is not sold out, only the totes are. There’s plenty of stock left for those of you who are still looking for great workwear.
Teaching Meghan how to be Royal.
#TheMashReport – Twitter Search / Twitter
or
Instagram.com/tv/B2Z.co3GHzC-…