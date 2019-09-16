“Kristen Stewart wore a lot of Chanel during her Deauville appearance” links
  • September 16, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kristen Stewart receives Deauville Talent Awards

Kristen Stewart wore a lot of Chanel at the Deauville Film Festival. [Go Fug Yourself]
Kanye West told Kim Kardashian to stop putting makeup on North. [Dlisted]
Why was Gigi Hadid barefoot at NYFW? [Just Jared]
Beyonce’s Homecoming didn’t win any technical Emmys. [LaineyGossip]
Jojo Rabbit won the Audience Award at TIFF. What? [Pajiba]
The NYT had a great exclusive on Brett Kavanaugh, but they spent the entire weekend undermining their own reporters. [Jezebel]
Harvey Weinstein apparently told Cara Delevingne to get a beard. [Towleroad]
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter is 13 years old, time flies. [OMG Blog]
Does anyone care about Ariana, Miley & Lana’s “Don’t Call Me Angel”? [The Blemish]

4 Responses to ““Kristen Stewart wore a lot of Chanel during her Deauville appearance” links”

  1. Risa says:
    September 16, 2019 at 12:32 pm

    I just don’t get her, at all.

    Reply
  2. grumpyterrier says:
    September 16, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    Kim lets her daughter wear a “black lip”? WTF.

    Reply
  3. Vanessa says:
    September 16, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    Kristen Stewart movie has awful reviews

    Reply
  4. Tiffany says:
    September 16, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    Ric Ocasek passed yesterday.

    Reply

