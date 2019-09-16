James Corden to Bill Maher’s fat shaming: We’re not lazy, we know

I missed Bill Maher’s suggestion last week on Real Time with Bill Maher that fat-shaming “needs to make a comeback.” Sigh. Who spat in your Corn Flakes, Bill? I only heard about it after James Corden’s incredibly measured, thoughtful response on Thursday. (The clip includes parts of Bill’s awful comments):
The Late Late Show host, 41, said he “found it so surprising that he, or anybody, thinks that fat shaming needs to make a comeback because fat shaming never went anywhere.”
“We are reminded of it all the time,” he said. “There’s a common and insulting misconception that fat people are stupid and lazy. We’re not. We get it, we know. We know that being overweight isn’t good for us. I’ve struggled my entire life trying to manage my weight.”
He quipped, “We’re not all as lucky as Bill Maher. We don’t all have a sense of superiority that burns 35,000 calories a day.”
Corden went on to say that making people feel ashamed about their weight only “leads to depression, anxiety and self-destructive behavior,” such as over-eating.
“Let’s be honest, fat-shaming is just bullying. It’s bullying, and bullying only makes the problem worse,” he said.
James noted that “this entire issue is a lot more complex” than Bill was acknowledging, noting, along with typical talking points like portion control and a lack of exercise, that genetics and poverty also affect people’s weight. To state the obvious, people’s ability to afford and easily access health care services also impacts their health. Not everybody who wants to lose weight can make an appointment with their doctor or a nutritionist. Even if they are able to do that, they may not be able to follow up on a wellness plan. James also refuted Bill’s oft-repeated comment, “Europe doesn’t really have fat people.”
I teared up while watching this, because I could connect to much of what James said. Concern-trolling is gross and unhelpful, and I don’t understand why Bill feels he needs to do it. At one point in the clip, Bill says, “Some amount of shame is good.” He’s specifically talking about fat-shaming here, but the comment made me particularly angry because shame is a terrible motivator for anything. I’m familiar with it (as I know most people are) in a variety of contexts, and one of the things that I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about over the past several years is how shame might motivate you to, e.g., work harder to succeed at something, but it simultaneously destroys your self-esteem at an equally fast pace. So, someone might have shamed you into changing your behavior, and so you’ve changed it, but you feel infinitely worse about yourself.
I was heartened that it didn’t sound like most of Bill’s audience agreed with what he said. He got fewer claps as his monologue went on. I’m curious to see whether he is going to respond to James, though I don’t think it matters, because I’ve noticed that people who trot out the arguments that Bill does about how “being fat = being unhealthy” don’t change their minds. I have friends who describe themselves as “fat,” who are taking care of themselves, who go to see medical professionals as needed, and don’t make losing weight a priority. Several of them previously had eating disorders, and they are currently in recovery and are healthier now than they’ve ever been. The most upsetting issues that they face concerning their weight/shape/size are hideous unsolicited opinions and comments like Bill’s. I think it’s time to go rewatch Ashley Graham‘s TED Talk.
I’ve currently lost 45lbs and have 55-65 more to go, depending on how low I want to get. Frankly, shaming is on of the reasons why I’ve gained weight in the first place. It either makes me depressed and I emotionally eat, or it makes me angry, and I eat to basically spite the shamers. It not a good behavioral modification technique.
I was fat for most of my life, and have been shamed every day for it. I’ve been called a whale, a pig, disgusting, lazy, stupid, virtually every day for about 20 years. Did it make me lose weight? No. I managed to finally lose it when I moved away from home and the shaming stopped.
So now I am fairly skinny and healthy. But the body and self esteem isues are still here, and so far therapy isn’t even helping.
I hope that therapy works for you eventually. You have worth!
JAC … therapy takes awhile to make an impact sometimes. It depends how hurt you have been. Don’t give up, give it a real try. Do you like your therapist? Sometimes finding a good one is hard. Are you spiritual at all? Maybe look up books on loving yourself EXACTLY the way that you are. None of us is perfect. All of us working to improve ourselves, we all have that lovely, wonderful life spark, we all are capable of being kind and loving … even to ourselves. XO I always think … how long did it take to make me feel awful? It MIGHT take a pretty long time to make me feel great again.
People are so ignorant and don’t check their privilege when it comes to accessibility. James is right about how poverty and genetics can play into your health.
I worked in public health for 5 years and I can tell you the challenges a lot of people had (and still have) with accessing fruits and vegetables. I used to get frustrated with the doctors who would tell these pregnant women about diet and exercise and not once considering that A) they don’t live near a grocery store B) most of them lived near a convenience store C) some don’t drive or have access to public transportation or depended on others to take them places and D) some did not live in the safest areas where they could go out and walk or didn’t live in a pedestrian friendly area.
Eating healthy is ridiculously expensive. I started going to another grocery store for cheaper fruit.
Bill has always been an a$$hole and probably doesn’t care what James said.
Ugh. Gave up caring what Bill Maher thought so many years ago. I recommend everyone else do the same. He’s awful. Hard to believe he still has a show, from my perspective.
I like his funny and thoughtful response. Shaming does not work and makes the problem worse.
I have had weight issues my whole adult life. I promise you nobody is harder on themselves then me. It runs in the family. Being overweight is not a personality flaw. I’m sorry. The personality flaw is intolerance, judgement and lack of compassion towards another. Which is what I saw from Bill. You have no idea what led or caused someone’s weight gain. It isn’t a black or white situation. Everyone deserves to be treated with respect and civility. I’m proud of James saying something. We teach our kids that if they have nothing nice to say, don’t say it at all. Bill must’ve missed that lesson.
Fat shaming is absolutely unacceptable and needs to go away. However, arguments that fat people can be healthy is dangerous and misleading. Being fat isn’t and has never been healthy. I’ve never ever met a fat person who would have normal nutrition. All my overweight co-workers would eat pizzas for lunch every day (along with a can of Coca Cola, gross). And yes, obesity is rare in Europe.
It isn’t that rare. Depends on the country, but not rare.
It absolutely is. I’m Austrian and travel all across the Europe constantly (which is not difficult since it’s so smal, I literally drive to other countries). Obesity is rare and is mostly happening with teenagers who adopt American way of eating – fries, burger, etc. something that older Europeans don’t even consider to be proper food, just an occasional treat. Yes, both pizza and fries originated in Europe (Italy and Belgium accordingly), but locals don’t eat them daily, don’t pour transfat and sugar on top and don’t consume humongous portions.
I travel within Europe a lot for work too. I think you are thinking of morbid obesity and late stages of obesity. Because obesity and overweight is a rampant issue in all of Europe, especially in the south. If you go to Paris people are generally thin. But if you go to other regions in France you will see that being overweight is now the norm.
Obesity is not rare in Europe. Actually, it is on the rise and has been flagged up here in the UK as one of the major causes of health complications and death. Please don’t generalise.
Sorry, wasn’t thinking about UK specifically. Yes, poorer (and less educated) regions of GB tend to have fatter people. And I’m not judging people for being poor (I myself come from very humble beginnings) but rather for being uninterested in educating themselves. Buying a bag of quinoa, pack of eggs and tomatoes is less expensive than eating fast food 3 times a day. It is laziness and lack of nutritional education (which is also free, google can provide some nice articles)
I relate obesity in the US with very very poor laws about what is in processed food. In Europe (and this is one of the things that frightens me with Brexit bc Bojo wants to turn the UK into the US nr.2) food is highly regulated (not enough but that’s a whole other subject).
Poverty is also related with obesity but there are many many overweight/obese people around where I live, which is a fairly bourgeois area. Alcohol consumption has a lot to do with being overweight and I assure you that in Europe people with money drink a lot. Let’s face it, we eat wayyyy too much for our daily energy needs anywhere in the western world with exception of a few countries.
In Portugal, where I was born, there is an obesity problem too – and people have a tendency to be overweight because there is a huge culture of food consumption in Southern Europe.
With all due respect. Are you the food police? It really isn’t your business what someone eats or doesn’t. If it doesn’t effect you directly, what business is it of yours what someone has for lunch?!
Morbidly obese vegetarian here, hi! I guess I packed my organic vegetarian meal, apple, and 5 ingredient snack bar in the wrong lunch box this morning! Will return to conversation after I go exchange it for pizza and soda! Thanks for the reminder!
Your concern trolling is duly noted.
Why are you monitoring what your coworkers eat?
That’s what I said. Who makes her the food police? That really annoyed me. She needs to mind her own business.
Is observing the same as monitoring? Isn’t that kind of a prejudicial verb?
I don’t believe you.
Cause I’ve, you know, worked with people of all sizes too. I have never worked with even one heavier person who ate pizza for lunch “every day”.
Also, I will tell you one of my big red flags for asshattery. When some privileged smugleton starts yammering off a list of healthy and “easy to prepare” foods to eat for the fat people too stupid to figure it out. The list usually includes bulk oatmeal from whole foods and bananas. Then I say to myself “oh, we got us an asshat here”. And guess what? I’ve never been subsequently proved wrong.
Ok, and I’ll bite re: what your co-workers eat.
If you are so quick to judge, can you please tell me why some people can eat pizza and coke on the regular and not gain weight whereas someone else with the exact same diet will become overweight?
Genetic predisposition has a lot to do with weight issues as well as a lot of other stuff. It really saddened me to listen to Corden because I can eat ice-cream every week and not gain a point more but he can’t and I have another friend who hasn’t eaten sugar and other kinds of food in years because she just balloons up.
I agree that pizza and coke every day is not a great decision but who knows what is going on with your colleagues mentally and physically (thiroid, depression…?).
Don’t be so judgy and listen to people around you. One day you might learn about their weight -gain – loss journeys…
Great points.
i hope your fat coworkers sit around and talk about what an idiot you are.
Just because you have “never ever” met an overweight person who has “normal nutrition” (whatever that means), does not mean that there are not overweight people who eat right. I mean, come on. You are falling for the confirmation bias.
Do you rail against drinking and other enjoyable things too? We can’t be perfectly healthy in every choice we make every day. I mean, life is for living, and life is not worth living if I can’t have some chocolate cake or a glass of wine or a ciggie every now and then if I want one
Bravo, James. Great, heart-felt and intelligent response.
Agreed. I’m glad he responded.
Such a lovely way of making a point. I wish politicians in the UK followed his lead…
Bill Maher is a jackass. He’s also a terrible bigot and he should have been fired long ago for his anti-muslim screeds. I don’t care what he thinks about anything and I got a little news for him; all that weed he smoked? Yeah, also causes lung cancer.
And I’ve now added “concern trolling” to my vocabulary. Some of my inlaws do this and it’s so annoying, but I couldn’t put a finger on the exact term or phrase. They claim that they’re just worried about you blah blah blah. I never had a weight problem until I was pregnant, then I had PPD and it just spiraled. Throw in some medical issues that required large amounts of steroids and voila. I’ve lost the weight but in it’s place is a crap ton of resentment toward those who made me feel less than.
I really hope famed shame expert and kick ass lady Brene Brown has something to say about this. Shame just ensures that you hide the behavior, it doesn’t make you give it up.
Also, just to point out, overweight people can and do remain overweight whilst in the midst of enjoying a healthy lifestyle. We don’t just drop all the weight the instant we decide to “be healthy”.
I love Real Time but Bill has been pissing me off a lot over the last year. I don’t really care about this fat shaming thing from a moral perspective; I’m more annoyed that I think stupid stuff like this makes people not want to go on the show and we keep getting annoying people like Bari Weiss on the panel. Also the fat shaming is rarely funny, which is Bill’s go to excuse any time he says something offensive that inevitably gets dismissed because he’s a comedian. He’s gotten some good jabs at Chirs Christie, but for the most part it’s just uncomfortable.
bill maher is a POS. i hate that he is considered some type of talking head for the left. he isn’t. he’s an ignorant, misogynistic racist who uses his platform excursively to hurt people and not a word that comes out of his mouth is funny or clever anymore. male comedians should be put out of their misery at 50 like lame racehorses.
also – obesity isn’t rare in europe. there are plenty of people of all sizes in every country where there is not food scarcity.
furthermore – places where everyone seems slim and fit is b/c it is racially homogeneous and there aren’t extraordinary efforts to deprive half of the population healthcare and access to food and safe drinking water like there is the US. i lived in a food desert for 5 years. i had to drive 20 miles to store that had fresh produce – our society is basically build on the prosperity gospel that says affluence is a virtue and if you’re too poor to be healthy your weight and illness it is your own fault and if you just tried harder god would bless you with fitness and lower cholesterol.