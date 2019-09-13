Duchess Meghan gave out £100 goody bags to guests at her Smart Set launch

We’re 24 hours post-launch, and I’m quite pleased with how the Duchess of Sussex seems to have silenced her haters. I could feel those haters reaching for something, anything about her Smart Set capsule collection launch but even those complaints seemed to fall flat. “But the purse is expensive!” But it’s really not? That was one of the few arguments. So now that we’re awash with another successful Meghan project, let’s continue this vibe. Did you know that she and retailer John Lewis also organized little gift bags for the attendees of the launch? This is kind of remarkable for a royal event – royals generally don’t GIVE gifts, they are GIVEN gifts. And did you know that Meghan spoke without notes on purpose? LMAO.
Meghan, 38, launched the range on the rooftop of John Lewis’ flagship store on Oxford Street in London, where guests included fashion designer and good friend Misha Nonoo, members of the fashion industry, the media and Smart Works executives and beneficiaries. While fashion events usually include a glass of bubbly, only water was served throughout the launch and guests took home a goody bag worth £100, which included a Bobbi Brown lip tint, a cleanser, a S’well reusable water bottle and a leather card wallet on a strap.
Wearing the Misha Nonoo shirt and Jigsaw trousers from the collection, Meghan delivered her six-minute speech without notes, stopping only once at the beginning to “pause for sound” while sirens in Oxford Circus wailed. A royal source tells HELLO! that aides had offered to prepare notes for her speech, but she didn’t have any to hand when she spoke. At the end of her talk, Meghan admitted she had learned the John Lewis tote bag had already sold out while she was on her way to the launch in the car, urging brands to generously restock “so that everyone can play a part in this shared success story”. Friends of the Duchess told HELLO! that she came across on the podium “exactly how she always is in life – kind, eloquent and compassionate.”
We’re talking a lot about the Smart Set launch in the Gossip With Celebitchy podcast out on Monday. My feeling is that every part of it was a success, and that Meghan continues to shock all of the royal courtiers and members of the royal family with her work ethic and her ability to get down to business quietly and then launch something which is fully realized. And the fact that she can give a speech about it without notes is just the cherry on top.
Actress Jennifer Saunders is a patron of Smart Works and she was there. She’s a Meg fan!
Was excited and proud to be at the launch of #TheSmartSet today and so impressed with Duchess of Sussex who spoke with confidence and clarity and passion about this wonderful charity and without notes. How refreshing . She’s impressive and has come up with this brilliant idea. https://t.co/xAkOnGPY7T
Meghan’s shoe game is strong. And this project is well-organized and practical. I hope it is a massive success.
If MF EDINA MONSOON is a fan… I swoon. What a nice little article about how well run and well done this launch was. And really, at this point, that just means there was no complaining or backhanded compliments in it.
Her acting background certainly helped to provide some of the confidence to speak without notes, but her genuine passion & commitment towards this cause (and all she does, really) made this such a successful speech. She isn’t just a figurehead, she is deeply committed and involved and it shows.
The dumbest criticism I found was the “she’s contributing to fast fashion and wrecking the environment” complaint that was discussed here. The privileged bragging about buying sustainable clothes was outrageous, imo. How about we let people buy whatever clothes they like, fit, and can afford? And how about we instead put the onus on companies to do better? People should not feel forced, ever, to spend more to protect the environment. That just lets big business off the hook.
Oh, and ladies bragging about thrift shopping for bargains: thrift shop goods should be left for people who can’t afford anything else. Consignment/resale shops are another thing, but thrift shops like salvation army, etc. are literal charities for the impoverished. Don’t snap up their merchandise. That 5$ blouse you could afford to spend more on should go to the woman for who 5$ is already a stretch.
First time poster! But responding because I feel like I finally have something to say! I shop at Salvation Army because I have to. I would rather shop somewhere else. I would LOVE to buy something new. I can purchase things there that I wouldn’t have unless I shop there. I think it’s great to provide Christmas festivity, but I can live without a Christmas meal……although it would be sad. I can’t live without some of the essentials that I need throughout the year. I wouldn’t have these without charity shops.
It was a valid question, though, that was raised. Instead of manufacturing more depreciating assets, why not use the funds to provide the women to shop for clothes that are already in stores? Some people have bought the bag and are reselling on EBay already. That extra money is not going to the charity.
Because that is a lot more cumbersome for the charity. SmartWorks has the clothes there, at the site. They don’t take the women shopping in stores. Can you imagine the manpower necessary for that? they help the women choose an outfit out of what is already there, so this is a way to make sure there is an ample supply of classic work clothes for them to choose from. Then they get interview and resume tips, etc. SmartWorks isn’t a personal shopping service.
This rollout was pretty flawless in my opinion. The mild criticism she is getting for various things is almost laughable, because its so obvious that the critics are reaching.
Re: the speech, of course her background and training helps with memorizing a speech, but not all actors are good public speakers. She is. She comes across as genuine and warm, and you can tell she really believes in what she is saying, which is an important part of a good speech.
I love the collection. 10/10 would wear, and Meg is doing an amazing job with the roll out. I hate leather, though, and it’s so unnecessary. Brands like Vera Bradley make stylish, affordable work totes without leather…but I was giving the capsule collection a pass on using leather because they’re for a good cause. The gift bags, though? C’mon.
My only complaint is that the models chosen did not represent different body styles. All of them, real-life SmartWorks success stories, were thin, young, and attractive. I would have liked to have seen greater age and body size representation among the models chosen.
