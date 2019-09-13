Duchess Meghan gave out £100 goody bags to guests at her Smart Set launch

We’re 24 hours post-launch, and I’m quite pleased with how the Duchess of Sussex seems to have silenced her haters. I could feel those haters reaching for something, anything about her Smart Set capsule collection launch but even those complaints seemed to fall flat. “But the purse is expensive!” But it’s really not? That was one of the few arguments. So now that we’re awash with another successful Meghan project, let’s continue this vibe. Did you know that she and retailer John Lewis also organized little gift bags for the attendees of the launch? This is kind of remarkable for a royal event – royals generally don’t GIVE gifts, they are GIVEN gifts. And did you know that Meghan spoke without notes on purpose? LMAO.

Meghan, 38, launched the range on the rooftop of John Lewis’ flagship store on Oxford Street in London, where guests included fashion designer and good friend Misha Nonoo, members of the fashion industry, the media and Smart Works executives and beneficiaries. While fashion events usually include a glass of bubbly, only water was served throughout the launch and guests took home a goody bag worth £100, which included a Bobbi Brown lip tint, a cleanser, a S’well reusable water bottle and a leather card wallet on a strap. Wearing the Misha Nonoo shirt and Jigsaw trousers from the collection, Meghan delivered her six-minute speech without notes, stopping only once at the beginning to “pause for sound” while sirens in Oxford Circus wailed. A royal source tells HELLO! that aides had offered to prepare notes for her speech, but she didn’t have any to hand when she spoke. At the end of her talk, Meghan admitted she had learned the John Lewis tote bag had already sold out while she was on her way to the launch in the car, urging brands to generously restock “so that everyone can play a part in this shared success story”. Friends of the Duchess told HELLO! that she came across on the podium “exactly how she always is in life – kind, eloquent and compassionate.”

[From Hello]

We’re talking a lot about the Smart Set launch in the Gossip With Celebitchy podcast out on Monday. My feeling is that every part of it was a success, and that Meghan continues to shock all of the royal courtiers and members of the royal family with her work ethic and her ability to get down to business quietly and then launch something which is fully realized. And the fact that she can give a speech about it without notes is just the cherry on top.

Actress Jennifer Saunders is a patron of Smart Works and she was there. She’s a Meg fan!

Was excited and proud to be at the launch of #TheSmartSet today and so impressed with Duchess of Sussex who spoke with confidence and clarity and passion about this wonderful charity and without notes. How refreshing . She’s impressive and has come up with this brilliant idea. https://t.co/xAkOnGPY7T — jennifer saunders (@ferrifrump) September 12, 2019