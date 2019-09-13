Joe Biden’s ‘record player’ flub at the Dem Debate was not funny, it was awful

I didn’t watch the Democratic Debate last night. If you want me to go deep about any of it, I am incapable. Bernie Sanders’ old-man-yelling drives me up a wall. Joe Biden’s sexist/folksy attitude kills me. And I wasn’t willing to watch THEM just to hear what Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren had to say. Besides, in a three-hour debate, there were no questions about abortion, reproductive rights or sexual harassment?? Is that right? Yikes. But here’s what we got instead: Joe Biden screeching about how parents need to turn on the… record player? For the kids.
Here's that moment Joe Biden was talking about playing record players for kids pic.twitter.com/7t5CIoEKpq
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 13, 2019
And in case you needed context, THE CONTEXT MAKES IT WORSE. Joe Biden really said this sh-t and he’s still the f–king frontrunner for the Democratic nomination??
Linsey Davis: Mr. Vice President, I want to talk to you about inequality in schools and race. In a conversation about how to deal with segregation in schools back in 1975, you told a reporter, “I don’t feel responsible for the sins of my father and grandfather. I feel responsible for what the situation is today, for the sins of my own generation, and I’ll be damned if I feel responsible to pay for what happened 300 years ago.” You said that some 40 years ago, but as you stand here tonight, what responsibility do you think that Americans need to take to repair the legacy of slavery in our country?
Joe Biden: Well, they have to deal with the … Look, there is institutional segregation in this country. And from the time I got involved, I started dealing with that. Redlining, banks, making sure that we are in a position where— Look, we talk about education. I propose that what we take is those very poor schools, the Title 1 schools, triple the amount of money we spend from $15 to $45 billion a year. Give every single teacher a raise to the equal of … A raise of getting out of the $60,000 level.
No. 2, make sure that we bring in to the help with the stud—the teachers deal with the problems that come from home. The problems that come from home, we need… We have one school psychologist for every 1,500 kids in America today. It’s crazy. The teachers are required—I’m married to a teacher. My deceased wife is a teacher. They have every problem coming to them.
Make sure that every single child does, in fact, have three, four, and five-year-olds go to school. School! Not day care, school. We bring social workers into homes of parents to help them deal with how to raise their children. It’s not that they don’t want to help. They don’t know what— They don’t know what quite what to do. Play the radio. Make sure the television—excuse me, make sure you have the record player on at night. The phone—make sure the kids hear words. A kid coming from a very poor school—er, a very poor background will hear 4 million words fewer spoken by the time they get there.
Davis: Thank you, Mr. Vice President.
Biden: No, I’m going to go like the rest of them do, twice over, OK? Because here’s the deal. The deal is that we’ve got this a little backwards. And by the way, in Venezuela, we should be allowing people to come here from Venezuela. I know Maduro. I’ve confronted Maduro. No. 2, you talk about the need to do something in Latin America. I’m the guy that came up with $740 million to see to it those three countries, in fact, change their system so people don’t have to chance to leave. You’re all acting like we just discovered this yesterday! Thank you very much.
I’ve mostly sat out of covering the Democratic Debates and the horse race bulls–t of the pre-primary season, but I’ll say something bold today: Joe Biden needs to step down. He needs to stop running for president, or for the Democratic nomination. Enough. This should not be the f–king conversation in 2019, in the third year of the Trump presidency. ENOUGH.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
It wasn’t funny at all.
ITA
It was unsurprisingly terrible.
And it is utterly infuriating to watch centrist Dems insist that Biden’s candidacy is not only viable, but the *only one* that can beat Trump. This seems to be the go-to false narrative that is presented anytime VALID criticism is leveled at Biden.
It’s a false choice. The idea that a bumbling old man who is clearly out-of-touch with a large faction of the left is The Only Answer to Trumpism is not only arrogant but incredibly short-sighted because while Biden *may* beat Trump, he will not defeat Trumpism. And in many ways, Biden’s candidacy is a study in white male privilege: he’s done the bare minimum to reap all the rewards, riding on the coattails of a black president who could never be perfect enough.
I don’t get it. It’s really disheartening.
Agreed. Biden is this close to incoherent; completely out of touch. It’s infuriating to witness his campaign being propped up by the media and the DNC. #BidenStepDown
Biden wasn’t folksy at all last night. He seemed nervous, defensive and a little desperate. I had been hoping against hope he wouldn’t run…I wonder what it would take for him to drop out?
I didn’t watch the earlier debates but I did watch this one. Some really cringe-y moments and some good ones. I was most impressed with Elizabeth Warren’s depth, Kamala’s blend of toughness and compassion, Mayor Pete’s chill and Beto’s conviction. They seemed most comfortable to me. Bernie was solid, too. The others seemed to be trying harder to get their sound bites in.
I’m ok with pretty much anyone but Biden, tbh.
I’m also #AnybodyButBiden but I’m still ride-or-die for Liz. She’s been really solid in every debate even when she hasn’t walked away with that coveted “Viral Moment”. She rarely falters and seems to have an answer for everything. Her vision for America is clear, concise, and inspired and that’s the America I want to live in.
Some thoughts on the other candidates: I love that a gay man is being represented in the highest level of politics but I find Pete so boring. Every time he talks I find myself tuning out. I like Beto more because he seems more off-the-cuff and…for lack of a better word, REAL to me. He’s really taken to tackling the issue of gun violence since the shooting in El Paso and I have so much respect for how unwavering he’s been. Harris is always solid in the debates and it feels like she’s really in her element when she’s up there: calm, composed, untouchable. Bernie has been really consistent in his views and I actually don’t mind his shouting–I read it as passion, even though a woman would NEVER be able to get away with that lol. Yang is likable and smart but I don’t think he’s the right choice. I want a civil servant, not another businessman. Amy’s jokes are always so cringe but I appreciate that she always takes the high road even when they attempt to bait her with questions that target the other candidates.
The worst candidate is Biden. He is just REALLY bad at this and honestly, his ramblings remind me of Trump. I cannot believe he’s still holding onto the lead. Sigh.
If the DNC nominates him, we’re doomed.
Yep. It will be a disaster.
The 2020 election is going to be like The Hindenburg disaster all over again.
I like Kamala but was disappointed in her performance last night. It was ok but not great.
Really? I only watched the first two hours but I thought she did pretty well. My BF doesn’t like her because he doesn’t trust her but even he admits that she’s always engaging on the debate stage.
Meh, any of them would be better than you know who.
I used to really like Biden. I think he’s not as sharp as he used to be and there are a lot of people around him who pushed him to do this. I hate watching him like this. Step down, please.
Okay, what happened to Joe? I feel like I’m listening to Trump only I agree with him (if that makes sense). The rambling, the stuttering, the inability to stay on topic, and then some racism/classism for spite and it’s freaking me out.
It certainly appears that Biden is going to be the Democrat nominee for President in 2020. He is way out front of the other candidates. Depressing as hell. I suppose IF he gets elected and Trump is actually forced to leave to WH, Biden is better than Trump. I just want someone very good for our next Prez. Not another old white man. I want a smart woman.
Actually, I don’t believe Biden is way out in front…someone is pushing a false narrative there. Don’t fall for it! Warren and Sanders are surging ahead.
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/poll-shows-biden-and-warren-tied-ahead-of-third-debate/
https://www.bostonherald.com/2019/09/11/bernie-sanders-bounces-joe-biden-from-lead-in-nh-poll/
He is the front runner because of his bland and clueless ways. And this is how we will get 4 more years of the orange brain dead fool.
We need a miracle or an asteroid.
This country just loves nominating and electing old white men, with a few exceptions.
I know they are not perfect and am waiting to decide on who I pick myself but heck, even though not really as enthused as I would hope at this point, wiill vote for anyone of them, and will in the end. If we have to endure another Trump win and a Trump/Kushner dynasty, I honestly don’t think our country could ever survive or recover from it.
He needs fix-a-dent!