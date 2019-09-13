Duchess Kate ‘desperately’ wants a ‘normal’ country life for her kids

As we discussed on Wednesday, the current issue of People Magazine has “Princess Kate” on the cover, and they want us to know that she’s the “mom who will be queen.” The whole thing is so sugary and cheeseball, I can’t even really focus on anything else. But it’s quite normal for the PR coming out of Kensington Palace these days. You know what I find a little bit funny? All of this recent “embiggening” is so focused on Kate’s Back to Nature garden project. You know, the garden she co-designed and hyped for months and months and now it’s, like, her signature achievement as a duchess. She did a garden! That’s the answer to everything. She is the Future Queen and She Did A Garden. Anyway, People Magazine’s cover story has more than just “she did a garden” and “she once attended one whole meeting” and “she’s keen.” Some additional highlights:

On the Waity years: It was a period that allowed her and her family to become immersed in the unique scrutiny and protocol that come with being Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter-in-law. “She knew enough, she’d seen enough and she’d experienced enough, so she was very well aware of what the responsibilities and demands were going to be,” Sally Bedell Smith, a biographer of the Queen, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. Kate is regal now: Several sources use the word “regal” when talking about Princess Kate, while Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE, “She has the knowledge and the poise.” She’s just a country girl: “She wants to emulate her upbringing, living in the countryside with a close-knit family,” a friend of the royal tells PEOPLE. “She desperately wants that normality for her own kids.” The Back to Nature garden: The project reflected the Duchess of Cambridge’s own passions, as “a lot of her childhood was spent outdoors hiking and camping,” says her friend. A mom and a duchess who gets everything right: While focused on motherhood — with her friend says the “three kids really complete her” — Kate is also keenly aware of the role she has. “Kate has completely grown into it,” says a family friend. “She has got things right—she really, really has.”

Here’s the thing: if people want to make the argument that Kate was so keen and brilliant that she purposefully waity’d for a decade because she was “studying” what her royal life would be like, I can understand that argument. But that doesn’t go along with “and then she got married and it still took her seven years to understand and cope with her role.” Like, pick an argument. What was she doing during the Waity Decade? And then what was she doing for the seven years before she got some competition?