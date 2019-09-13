Duchess Kate ‘desperately’ wants a ‘normal’ country life for her kids

As we discussed on Wednesday, the current issue of People Magazine has “Princess Kate” on the cover, and they want us to know that she’s the “mom who will be queen.” The whole thing is so sugary and cheeseball, I can’t even really focus on anything else. But it’s quite normal for the PR coming out of Kensington Palace these days. You know what I find a little bit funny? All of this recent “embiggening” is so focused on Kate’s Back to Nature garden project. You know, the garden she co-designed and hyped for months and months and now it’s, like, her signature achievement as a duchess. She did a garden! That’s the answer to everything. She is the Future Queen and She Did A Garden. Anyway, People Magazine’s cover story has more than just “she did a garden” and “she once attended one whole meeting” and “she’s keen.” Some additional highlights:
On the Waity years: It was a period that allowed her and her family to become immersed in the unique scrutiny and protocol that come with being Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter-in-law. “She knew enough, she’d seen enough and she’d experienced enough, so she was very well aware of what the responsibilities and demands were going to be,” Sally Bedell Smith, a biographer of the Queen, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.
Kate is regal now: Several sources use the word “regal” when talking about Princess Kate, while Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE, “She has the knowledge and the poise.”
She’s just a country girl: “She wants to emulate her upbringing, living in the countryside with a close-knit family,” a friend of the royal tells PEOPLE. “She desperately wants that normality for her own kids.”
The Back to Nature garden: The project reflected the Duchess of Cambridge’s own passions, as “a lot of her childhood was spent outdoors hiking and camping,” says her friend.
A mom and a duchess who gets everything right: While focused on motherhood — with her friend says the “three kids really complete her” — Kate is also keenly aware of the role she has. “Kate has completely grown into it,” says a family friend. “She has got things right—she really, really has.”
Here’s the thing: if people want to make the argument that Kate was so keen and brilliant that she purposefully waity’d for a decade because she was “studying” what her royal life would be like, I can understand that argument. But that doesn’t go along with “and then she got married and it still took her seven years to understand and cope with her role.” Like, pick an argument. What was she doing during the Waity Decade? And then what was she doing for the seven years before she got some competition?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Holy photoshop! What’s with the People mag cover? I thought it was Elizabeth Hurley.
I thought she was ‘Tammy Thompson: Midwest mom”
Forget the photoshop, why is she holding her crotch in that last picture?
Obvious PR is obvious. At this point its both laughable like I said a few days ago but also verging on pathetic. Is KP so insecure that this kind of PR is necessary?
Also, I said this on twitter but I’m kind of annoyed at the headline of “the mom who will be queen.” 1 – it implies that’s all that Kate is, a mother. 2 – there is nothing unusual or special about that. AT ALL. Camilla is a mom who will be queen. The queen has 4 kids. Her mother was a queen who was a mom. And so on and so forth. Kate is not the first mom to raise royal kids and in all likelihood, she wont be the last, but time will tell on that score.
@becks – this! Her being a mom is nothing unusual in the royal family. The title of the story put my teeth on edge too. And if she so desperately wanted to be a posh SAHM (ie a lady who lunches) she should’ve done a Pippa (who likely would’ve done a better job at “future queen consort-ing).
@Becks1, Fellow posters of the CB commentariat will disagree with me but I think this is push back from the episode of “Rose Who?”. There seems to be a very carefully orchestrated campaign to make sure there is no further discussion of Normal Bill cultivating a private Rose garden and as much deflection from pedo Andy as possible.
@Bay – I would almost agree with that, except that we get these kinds of stories a few times a year. It’s definitely just a typical part of the KP PR machine at this point I think.
Now, for that one that came out in the spring, about how the Queen was taking Kate under her wing and teaching her how to be queen – I think that was definitely a pushback against the Rose story, because it seemed very “remember who Kate will be.”
Good morning, Becks!
Can I please ask a genuine question?
How do we know this is KP PR vs People Mag coming up with a reason to stick Kate on the cover in a bid to sell some magazines? There are times when stories are conveniently leaked and such that I, an amateur at least in Royal gossip folds, understand that someone is deliberately leaking something for someone’s gain – such as Kate and Will’s budget flights. But for this spread, do we think this is the work of KP and if so what are the telltale signs? I am a celebrity gossip follower, and typically for an entertainer it’s easy for me to spot PR. But with royals is it much the same? Their PR folks reach out to where ever and leak info or request a spread like this? I’d say the timing of this makes it a bit suspect because Meg just launched her Smart Works capsule and this could be framed as KP wanting to steal her thunder?
Thanks for your help!
@Only – Happy Friday!
We obviously don’t know if this is KP. For me, the telltale signs are the timing and the overall narrative. Anything that pushes Kate as “just wanting a normal country life”, mentions her close-knit family, and talks about stuff like how Kate has never put a foot wrong or whatever – those to me are telltale signs of it coming from KP. And of course, considering Meghan’s collection launched this week, this feels a little suspect in that regard.
Some of the royal stories – even the positive ones – are just these random generic ones with quotes only from royal watchers or whatever – but this one hits some of the KP “high notes” so it pings my gossip-radar, so to speak.
It’s a preliminary excuse for when her initiative doesn’t happen. “She wants to be a mom giving her kids normality in the countryside!!!”
Normal has always been a codeword for Doesn’t want to work. Keen but too normal.
With or without kids, we have always gotten the same excuses.
The normal mother narrative is only being pushed to cover her laziness and lack of interest in her duties. If she wanted normal she should have stayed away from Prince ManChild. She spent 10 years chasing him and the lifestyle she now enjoys.
“She desperately wants that normality for her own kids.”
Lovely, wonder what the parents of the kids that had the misfortune to end up in Prince Andrews clutches wanted for their children.
Why do I get the weird vibe that Cathy Cambridge is not really happy? I hope I am wrong. I never disliked Cathy. It is her husband who reminds me of nails of a chalkboard.
I liked her better when she was hustling to get her crown. I think her issue is she’s spent her whole life working towards a goal – marry a prince, have his babies, and now she’s done it and what does she do? Where does she put her energy (surely not work)?
You’re not alone I have that impression too.Even her husband doesn’t look happy
AND – I’ll add that dual narrative annoyed me at the time of their wedding too. Well not annoyed, but I did kind of scratch my head and go, “what?” There was such talk about how she was so prepared to be married to William because of the long time they were dating, she had grown accustomed to the expectations of the royal family, and then when they got married it was like, “now Kate needs some time to settle into royal life and to get used to it.” But wasnt that the argument in defense of her 20s, where she did basically nothing?
I can get the idea of waiting … and waiting … and waiting… to make sure she knew what she was getting into. William’s mother rushed into marriage and was historically miserable.
And the previous generation (Edward excluded, barely) did a fine job of completely screwing up their marriages. I bet that no one wanted that little habit to be repeated in the next generation.
Plus Kate is … terrible in public. She’s gotten so much better once she’s had kids and now has started having appearances with kids, but it does NOT come naturally to her.
Being in her position is nearly impossible, anyways: you have to put up with the media taking pictures of you at all times, you have to be ON constantly, you have to put up with all the Royal Family BS, you have to be willing to turn a blind eye to any straying husband, you have to sublimate your entire future into that of your in-laws. She is all those things; being good in public would have been nice, but the other stuff is more important.
Right, that was the defense given for the long period of time where they were dating (or not dating) – Kate needed time to figure out royal life, etc, so she could “hit the ground running” (I think that was a quote from the time of their engagement, but could be wrong.)
Then they got married and spent two years in Wales, which was explained by saying she needed time to adjust to royal life, but its not like their life there was preparing her for FT royal work.
Either defense makes sense on its own. Its when you put them side by side then you realize there is an inconsistency there.
@Harper, I do not think Anne & Mark Phillips screwed up there marriage but that it is a very deep and complicated rabbit hole to go down which is not on topic for this thread. Hopefully we will get a thread on Anne and we can all go to town discussing Anne, Mark & Timothy.
Ooohhh! Invite me to the Ann Timothy and Mark thread! I want to head alllll the tea!
Sally Bedell Smith has written many books on the BRF most of which I have sitting on a coffee table in the Tampa Bay Cave or She-Shed. One of the things driven home in one of these books was that QEII did not want a repeat of Diana the mess which QEII blamed on Diana being pushed too soon and too fast into Royal public life. According to the book, QEII was not going to push Kate into doing anything which was just fine with Normal Bill who never planned to do anything but the bare minimum.
Why do the RRs seem to forget that Chuck & Cammie are the next King & Queen? I love that Camilla never pretends to normal. Camilla knows she is not normal, never has been normal and that the public would never buy that she was normal.
Lastly, all still rich titled aristo and still rich landed gentry raise their kids in the country as it is the British way. Someone needs to tell People magazine that the sell by date on this recycled story has long past and it is time to toss it in the rubbish bin once and for all.
She did not waity for over a decade because she wanted to understand what she was getting into. She waited because William wasn’t keen to marry her until he lost hair and realized she’d put up with any of his horsesh*t.
This! Oh, and don’t forget the Carole affect. What mother would encourage her daughter to wait around for a decade for anyone who kept her hanging around while he repeatedly looked for a better option. This attempt to build up “princess Kate” is a pathetic and desperate move by KP, imo.
I think Normal Bill married Cathy because Jecca & Isabelle were not interested in a Royal life nor were they really interested in Bill Normal.
A nice profile in a US magazine. Where are those who were saying the other day it’s only the UK audience PR efforts should be focused on?
On the Richard Curtis piece meant to say that hope this project is a success. I’ve said before that whilst I would prefer them giving the mic to the experts, I really do rate the Cambridges and Harry for their part in opening up and normalising discussions about mental health in the UK.
If she wanted her kids to have a normal life shouldn’t had married a prince.
By normal country life, what she really means is that she wants her kids to live like pampered aristocrats with all the money and privileges and none of the expectations of actually giving back. These two wouldn’t know normal if it jumped up and slapped them like a 40-hour workweek.
I really think shes unhappy. We know next to nothing about Kate except the fact that she apparently (and I say apparently because the stories that we hear are grossly sexist) chased William for a decade, has a controlling mother, like gardens, and coloring books. That is not a whole person, we dont know anything about her.
Which is why I was, and remain, so hesitant to say she is behind the smear campaign. I think she would do nothing but benefit from the spotlight being away from her. And this is my assumption, but William probably isnt fun to be married to. Harry probably isnt even fun to be married to, the royal family sucks – sorry there it is. It’s full of entitled narcissists, even the “good” ones wouldn’t give up their tax funded trips for a normal life.
I dont think she leaks the stories about herself, and I think most her “projects” involve her just listening, or handing the mic to someone else because that’s what she knows to do. I’m not going to drag Meghan or Kate, I think that gradually the limitations they have are wearing thin.
All that having been said, #abolishthemonarchy it’s a waste of money.
None of them should ever usually the words normal life ever again unless they actually mean it. If they want a bloody normal life they’re free to give up their places in the royal line and their taxpayer funded lifestyles and go live ‘normally’. It’s 2019, it’s not like anyone is going to drag them back kicking and screaming to fulfill their royal duties.
Trying to hide her wrinkle with Photoshop is an insult.Like if aging wasn’t normal.
She waited all that time because she wanted the position but she didn’t want to work to deserve it.
She wanted to be the next Diana without her charisma nor her work ethic.
Now all she does is running after Meghan trying to stay in the competition she imposed to herself because Meghan made it clear yesterday that she wasn’t in competition with the anyone.
Except For obsessively copying Diana’s wardrobe and that garden too expensive for a normal family.
I don’t what she did
Honestly, who cares!! Especially in America. Another spoiled, entitled do nothing.
Brits would be greatly served to abolish the whole archaic institution.
You want normal, give up your palaces, perks and other benefits.
That being said she does perfectly fit the mold of stepford queen-in-waiting.
Being American, I find it preposterous this family is supported and exalted.