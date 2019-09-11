People: Duchess Kate ‘is finding her voice’ & she’s ‘turned into our future Queen’

First of all, this People Magazine cover is so bad, it’s actually quite funny. While I believe that the Duchess of Cambridge gets some Botox here and there, her forehead is never THIS smooth. Someone at People Mag went a little too crazy with the retouching. As for the headline… oh my lord. “Princess Kate: The Mom Who Will Be Queen” is so sugary and vapid, it’s driving me crazy. Do you *get* the branding? Let us bash you over the head with it! Kate is a Princess! Kate will be Queen! AND SHE’S A MOTHER. She’s just like you, homespun, with family values, but she’s also a princess who will be queen! (Meanwhile, Camilla, the actual future queen, seethes.) Anyway, in case you didn’t get all of the information you needed from the cover, allow PeopleMag to underline the Nu Branding. After more than eight years of marriage and 18 years with Prince William, Kate is “finding her voice.”

A week after settling daughter Princess Charlotte into school, Kate Middleton is cementing the most important public role of her own: future Queen.Multiple sources close to the couple tell PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that they have observed a growing confidence in Princess Kate, 37. While raising her own three children with husband Prince William, she has found passion and purpose in helping mothers and children everywhere. “She is finding her voice,” says a well-placed palace source. Her commitment to learning about early childhood shined through in the many meetings — some three hours long — that she attended during the past year with a panel of experts. “The Duchess wouldn’t just join us, she would stay for the whole meeting,” says Kate Stanley, director of strategy at the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, a prominent child protection charity in the U.K. “She has a deep curiosity to really understand the issues.” As a family friend tells PEOPLE, “She is now more open with what she wants to say, and funnily enough, she is more relaxed as well.” “She is an adoring mother, and she is contributing publicly in the way we would want her to,” adds a source close to the royal household. “You see it more and more. The young student has turned into our future Queen.”

[From People]

I suspect that People Mag’s editors did the same thing I did – saw that Kate made another speech this week and decided to build a story around it, because we all wanted to use the new photos of Kate repeatedly. Plus, none of this is breaking news – this has been Kate’s branding for the past two years. The “future queen” narrative was being pushed on the very same day that Prince Harry announced his engagement. As for Kate being more comfortable and confident in her public role… yes, she is. Truly. It took eight years of marriage and a new sister-in-law, but yes, she’s confident now.

Also: I find this quote shady – “she is contributing publicly in the way we would want her to…” Unlike the other duchess, who is contributing in the way people do NOT want?