Sofia Richie seems to have gotten some weird eye & lip work for NYFW

Here is a photo of Sofia Richie, 21, at a NY Fashion Week event on Monday. She looks… different, right? I’ll admit to not really caring about Sofia Richie all that much, and I barely cover her. I remember when she dated Justin Bieber, and I know that she’s currently with Scott Disick, even though it feels like he’s babysitting her. Sofia has always had her own sort of look – the Reese Witherspoon-esque chin, the perma-pout, etc. But she just looks… different. And it happened quickly too. This was Sofia less than two weeks ago, at the Venice Film Festival:
That’s how she “normally” looks. But in photos coming out of NYFW – I’m also including a photo from a few days ago – she looks refreshed. Or something. Apparently, some people think she got a Khloe Kardashian-esque nose job. The Daily Mail thinks she just got her lips super-inflated. I definitely think the lips are throwing everything off, but I swear… her eyes look different too, right? Is that Botox? I think her nose might be the same, plus I doubt she could heal in two weeks’ time from a post-Venice nose job.
And again, everything the Kardashians touch turns to plastic. It’s not enough that Khloe and Kim and Kylie – and to a lesser extent, Kendall – have all gotten so much work that they are basically cartoons. Now Kourtney’s ex-partner has a young girlfriend who is also doing that sh-t to her face. It’s depressing.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red and WENN.
She’s best friends with Kylie now, so, yeah, she got the Kardashian plastic pout.
If you want to apply for Kylie’s friendship membership, you need to turn into a Kardashian Klone. Next step: the fake butt.
She already did the butt and hip plumping/ fat transfer last year.
She has Kourtney’s dead eyes, too.
What does Sofia do? Is supposed to be a model?
Omg, she looks like a kardashian! No joke!
The center part does no one any favors.
WHY WON’T THE CHILDREN LEARN THIS?!?!
WHY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I don’t agree. I think a center part can look great on the right person. It really depends on the shape of your face, hairline, etc. Parts are not a one-size-fits-all thing.
I like it on Kim Kardashian for instance.
But I completely agree that it looks awful on Sofia. Bad on Goop, too.
Compassionate me says this is very sad that a young girl has such low self esteem that she hacks up her face and body. Not-enough-coffee me says this is ludicrous self-aggrandizement and she looks like a platypus.
Exactly this.
yah she just doesnt look good. her face is wide and thick and she didnt need to make any of her features any more hard looking. she looks like a bison skull.
Has a definite wax lips look..
She looked so much better at Venice. Now she has trout mouth and if she keeps at it, trout mouth will become prolapsed anus lips.
Very sad. That family is so toxic. I hate this trend. Ellie Goulding looked beautiful at her wedding, then I noticed how messed up her lips are. Who decided this is attractive or desirable and women must conform to this? It’s so obvious when you have full lips naturally vs injecting your lips until they blow up like balloons. So stupid looking. Your normal, natural mouth looks much better! The only one who looked better after doing this was Kylie, early on, and then she took it way too far and ended up looking botched just like the rest of them.
she looks so hardened and dead in the eyes for a 21-year-old woman. hope she won’t regret all the early work later on. there’s nothing like a fresh-faced young person. why the rush to grow up so fast and look like everyone else?
side note: I LOVE that black belted coat dress.
She looks like Naomi Smalls. But Naomi looks like that on purpose and it is useful in her profession.
To each her own, but this looks deformed.
I hate to be mean so I’ll just say that her mouth is definitely not her best asset so getting injections is a huge mistake in that it draws all the attention to that area.
I think it might have been botox (eyes, nose, lips probably), she looks different but as you said 2 weeks is not enough time to heal from surgery. Anyway.. I’m still baffled she’s a thing and please, someone tell her to change hair stylist.
I mentioned yesterday Kaia Gerber is among the best of the nepotism models… well Sophia is by far the worst. Pretty girl, sure why not… But a model? Pffft