Sofia Richie seems to have gotten some weird eye & lip work for NYFW

alice + olivia By Stacey Bendet - Arrivals - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Here is a photo of Sofia Richie, 21, at a NY Fashion Week event on Monday. She looks… different, right? I’ll admit to not really caring about Sofia Richie all that much, and I barely cover her. I remember when she dated Justin Bieber, and I know that she’s currently with Scott Disick, even though it feels like he’s babysitting her. Sofia has always had her own sort of look – the Reese Witherspoon-esque chin, the perma-pout, etc. But she just looks… different. And it happened quickly too. This was Sofia less than two weeks ago, at the Venice Film Festival:

76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - Opening Night - Guests arrive on the red carpet

That’s how she “normally” looks. But in photos coming out of NYFW – I’m also including a photo from a few days ago – she looks refreshed. Or something. Apparently, some people think she got a Khloe Kardashian-esque nose job. The Daily Mail thinks she just got her lips super-inflated. I definitely think the lips are throwing everything off, but I swear… her eyes look different too, right? Is that Botox? I think her nose might be the same, plus I doubt she could heal in two weeks’ time from a post-Venice nose job.

And again, everything the Kardashians touch turns to plastic. It’s not enough that Khloe and Kim and Kylie – and to a lesser extent, Kendall – have all gotten so much work that they are basically cartoons. Now Kourtney’s ex-partner has a young girlfriend who is also doing that sh-t to her face. It’s depressing.

Model Sofia Richie attends the Rebecca Minkoff Presentation - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows held at Pier59 Studios on September 7, 2019 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.

alice + olivia By Stacey Bendet - Arrivals - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red and WENN.

  1. ByTheSea says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:02 am

    She’s best friends with Kylie now, so, yeah, she got the Kardashian plastic pout.

  2. Enn says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:05 am

    She has Kourtney’s dead eyes, too.

  3. IlsaLund says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:09 am

    What does Sofia do? Is supposed to be a model?

  4. Kimma1216 says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:10 am

    Omg, she looks like a kardashian! No joke!

  5. Jen says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:24 am

    The center part does no one any favors.

    • Lala11_7 says:
      September 11, 2019 at 8:49 am

      WHY WON’T THE CHILDREN LEARN THIS?!?!

      WHY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Kitten says:
      September 11, 2019 at 8:51 am

      I don’t agree. I think a center part can look great on the right person. It really depends on the shape of your face, hairline, etc. Parts are not a one-size-fits-all thing.
      I like it on Kim Kardashian for instance.
      But I completely agree that it looks awful on Sofia. Bad on Goop, too.

  6. Redgrl says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:24 am

    Compassionate me says this is very sad that a young girl has such low self esteem that she hacks up her face and body. Not-enough-coffee me says this is ludicrous self-aggrandizement and she looks like a platypus.

  7. boredblond says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:25 am

    Has a definite wax lips look..

  8. Jessica says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:30 am

    She looked so much better at Venice. Now she has trout mouth and if she keeps at it, trout mouth will become prolapsed anus lips.

    Very sad. That family is so toxic. I hate this trend. Ellie Goulding looked beautiful at her wedding, then I noticed how messed up her lips are. Who decided this is attractive or desirable and women must conform to this? It’s so obvious when you have full lips naturally vs injecting your lips until they blow up like balloons. So stupid looking. Your normal, natural mouth looks much better! The only one who looked better after doing this was Kylie, early on, and then she took it way too far and ended up looking botched just like the rest of them.

  9. livethelifeaquatic says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:39 am

    she looks so hardened and dead in the eyes for a 21-year-old woman. hope she won’t regret all the early work later on. there’s nothing like a fresh-faced young person. why the rush to grow up so fast and look like everyone else?

    side note: I LOVE that black belted coat dress.

  10. TheHufflepuffLizLemon says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:45 am

    She looks like Naomi Smalls. But Naomi looks like that on purpose and it is useful in her profession.

  11. Chaine says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:52 am

    To each her own, but this looks deformed.

  12. Kitten says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:53 am

    I hate to be mean so I’ll just say that her mouth is definitely not her best asset so getting injections is a huge mistake in that it draws all the attention to that area.

  13. serena says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:54 am

    I think it might have been botox (eyes, nose, lips probably), she looks different but as you said 2 weeks is not enough time to heal from surgery. Anyway.. I’m still baffled she’s a thing and please, someone tell her to change hair stylist.

  14. Originaltessa says:
    September 11, 2019 at 9:03 am

    I mentioned yesterday Kaia Gerber is among the best of the nepotism models… well Sophia is by far the worst. Pretty girl, sure why not… But a model? Pffft

