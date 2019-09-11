Sonni Pacheco suddenly wants sole custody of her daughter with Jeremy Renner

Sonni Pacheco filed for divorce from Jeremy Renner in early 2015. That entire year was full of stories about their divorce mess and drama over custody of their daughter Ava Berlin. They lodged a lot of accusations at each other through court filings and it truly seemed like one of the nastier divorces we’d seen at the time. At the end of the day, they reached a joint custody arrangement, and Renner is paying Sonni about $13K a month in child support and alimony. Since then, there have still been fights, like when Renner put up a fight about paying for the nursery school Sonni wanted for Ava. Well, all of this is about to get massively messy again.
A bump in the road. Jeremy Renner’s ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, is seeking sole custody of their daughter, Ava Berlin Renner, Us Weekly confirms. Court documents obtained by Us show that Pacheco, 28, filed her request with the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, on Tuesday, September 10. She is asking for sole legal and physical custody of their 6-year-old daughter. The Canadian actress is also requesting monitored visitation when the Avengers: Endgame actor is with the child.
Pacheco is set to submit documentation backing up her request to change the custody arrangement and a court hearing is scheduled for November 7. Renner, 48, secretly wed Pacheco in September 2014. Their nuptials came after they welcomed their daughter in 2013. Pacheco filed for divorce after 10 months of marriage in January 2015, citing irreconcilable differences.
This seems… sudden. Have we heard anything about their custody situation recently? I don’t think so. It came out of nowhere in a gossip sense, just because I think a lot of people probably forgot about the 2015 shenanigans. But once you remember all of that sh-t, Sonni suddenly filing for sole custody sort of makes sense. I wonder if something BIG happened and I wonder if there’s a lot more to come.
He’s scary.
Why? Has he done something scary?
I don’t know how or what or even if he’s done anything, he just seems scary to me.
Told you he’s a misogynist piece of SHIT…
The last thing Sonni protested was guns in the home. Jeremy countered by saying she relied on the nanny to raise Ava. I wonder what has happened since then. Who knows. I think she wants more money.
If he has guns, I wonder if Ava found one and started playing with it? Or maybe Sonni is mad he’s teaching Ava to shoot?
I hate to say it but I think this is a play for for money on her part. While I think Renner is a turd, he seems devoted to his kid. We shall see…
She is mad he pulled his ap
They both seem like massive assholes.
I’m guessing he responds shittily to the most basic requests so she chooses to ball all the way out to force him close to her compromise point.
I hope they have money set aside for therapy.
She’s only 28?? I did not realize she was only 22 when they got together.
Oh darn, I saw Jeremy Renner and I was hoping there would be another important update on his app.