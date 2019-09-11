Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter stepped out for dinner at La Esquina in NYC

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter stepped out last night in New York City – they went to dinner at La Esquina. As an old-school fan of Arrested Development, I have to ask my fellow AD peeps: doesn’t it look like Miley’s face is saying “I made a huge mistake”? I’m getting that vibe. Honestly, though, maybe I’m projecting my own thoughts – it could be that Miley was trying to just get through the crush of paparazzi and she didn’t look sad or mad or happy or anything. Do you think Miley has some regrets about what went down? And are those regrets softened by how much attention she’s getting for her jumpoff relationship with Kaitlynn?

Everyone’s talking about how Miley and Kaitlynn “coordinated” in their black ensembles. Ah, to be young, blonde and fashionable, and to have it be a headline that you and your girlfriend are both wearing black. Personally, I really dislike Miley’s styling lately – the bangs are a tragedy, but her whole “stringy wet look” hairstyle is just the worst. Miley’s outfit isn’t too bad – I actually love the coat and the trousers. I would wear the f–k out of those trousers. Miley went to the Tom Ford show on Monday – I wonder if part or all of her ensemble is Tom Ford? As for Kaitlynn, she just looks like she’s trying to fit in with whatever Miley wants. Good luck to Kaitlynn, because Miley cycles through personas and looks very quickly.