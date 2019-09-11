Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter stepped out for dinner at La Esquina in NYC

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter stepped out last night in New York City – they went to dinner at La Esquina. As an old-school fan of Arrested Development, I have to ask my fellow AD peeps: doesn’t it look like Miley’s face is saying “I made a huge mistake”? I’m getting that vibe. Honestly, though, maybe I’m projecting my own thoughts – it could be that Miley was trying to just get through the crush of paparazzi and she didn’t look sad or mad or happy or anything. Do you think Miley has some regrets about what went down? And are those regrets softened by how much attention she’s getting for her jumpoff relationship with Kaitlynn?
Everyone’s talking about how Miley and Kaitlynn “coordinated” in their black ensembles. Ah, to be young, blonde and fashionable, and to have it be a headline that you and your girlfriend are both wearing black. Personally, I really dislike Miley’s styling lately – the bangs are a tragedy, but her whole “stringy wet look” hairstyle is just the worst. Miley’s outfit isn’t too bad – I actually love the coat and the trousers. I would wear the f–k out of those trousers. Miley went to the Tom Ford show on Monday – I wonder if part or all of her ensemble is Tom Ford? As for Kaitlynn, she just looks like she’s trying to fit in with whatever Miley wants. Good luck to Kaitlynn, because Miley cycles through personas and looks very quickly.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
That’s a bad wig, right?
Miley looks like what she is a huge mess. The hair is so bad.
Those sunglasses give Miley worse derp face than usual.
The sunglasses, the hair…bleh.
I guess they’re both thinking “…her?”
her?
Well the new girlfriend is very beautiful. She looks calm and sweet. I hope Miley is OK. She can’t seem to shake my sense of rooting for her, but she’s come very close lately. I’m sure she’s lost the goodwill and support of MANY after this debacle.
I’m not feeling this Lady Waylon Jennings look she’s trying on
I had the same thought when I saw the top picture! I wasn’t even reading the blog yet, and I thought “hmmmm, someone knows they f-ed up”.
I hate this wet hair look trend, it just seems gross to me.
She’s been very quiet recently. I’m not sure it’s regret so much as, “oops” that everyone hasn’t been all “Yay Miley! Free and living your truth!”. Nope, I think most of us are just tired. I don’t think that was the desired PR effect.
I hope they stay together. You dont see many celebrity lesbian couples. Its Ellen and Portia really, and the twilight girl appears to date women sometimes. So basically nada.
*bisexual couple
As far as I know, neither has identified as gay.
Not splitting hairs, just being specific since bisexuality is so often erased in our society.
Kaitlynn seems very happy to be photographed.
She may be trying to make wet hair what a mullet was for her dad.
She and her PR team grossly miscalculated how her divorce and new relationship would be received by the public. There’s nothing wrong with ending an unhappy relationship and there’s nothing wrong with moving on. But when one spouse is quiet and looks crushed and the other looks strung out but is accusing the other of drug and alcohol use through sources and a song, and is flaunting that new relationship on social media…? Well, hopefully this is a growing experience for her because she seems to have a case of arrested development.