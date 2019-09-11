Prince William: Princess Charlotte ‘loves unicorns,’ is kind of obsessed with them

Eagle-eyed royalists figured out that Princess Charlotte got to have something very special on her first day of school last week. As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walked Charlotte and George the few final steps to their school, it seemed that Kate carried Charlotte’s little bookbag. And on that bookbag, there was a pink sequined unicorn head keyring. Hello Mag sourced the key chain and it’s on Amazon and it only costs £3.49 or thereabouts. Was it just a little bit of pizzazz for Charlotte’s first day of school? For sure. But apparently, Charlotte is flat-out obsessed with unicorns:

Prince William has revealed Princess Charlotte ‘loves unicorns’ after the four-year-old royal was seen with two sparkly accessories. The Duke of Cambridge, 37, shared the sweet insight into Charlotte’s life during a visit to Harcombe House in Devon, yesterday. Admiring some children’s artwork, William spotted a unicorn horn made from colourful balls and said: ‘My daughter loves unicorns. Loves them. Very cool.’ In the past few months, Charlotte has been spotted on two separate occasions with sparkly unicorn accessories, including a unicorn head key-ring on her bag for her first day of school last week.

Lots of little girls – and boys too – love unicorns. I was never a unicorn-lover or unicorn-hater. I’m trying to remember what my obsessions were back then. I loved stickers. I loved pink and purple. I loved She-Ra. I was mildly into My Little Pony, which definitely feels adjacent to a love of unicorns, right? Like unicorns are the gateway drug to My Little Pony, or vice versa. In any case, I bet unicorns are how the Cambridges get Charlotte involved with horses. “You love unicorns, right? Well, if you love your pony, he might turn into a unicorn.” Isn’t that how parenting works?