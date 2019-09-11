Duchess Kate has gotten a lot better at public speaking: how & why did that happen?

Duchess Of Cambridge visits RHS Wisley

Here are more photos of the Duchess of Cambridge at RHS Wisley, where she was premiering her latest iteration of her Back to Nature garden. I think it’s possibly found a permanent home there, with some updates. Kate seemed very relaxed at this event, and it definitely feels like she been more relaxed, in general, at public events for more than a year now. Even though the Keen fans yell at me for daring to talk about both duchesses in the same story, it’s crystal clear that Kate’s growth and comfort within her public role happened as soon as she had “competition.”

Which brings me to this – not only did Kate play with kids (she was really cute with a lot of the babies and little kiddos), but she also made a speech. It was just a variation on the public remarks she’s been making about her garden for months. But because we are in the Brave New Keen Era of royalty, everything Kate does must be praised to the hilt. Royal reporter Emily Andrews tweeted this about Kate’s RHS Wisley speech: “I was really struck by how much more confident Kate is at public speaking. Today’s engagement was very her, and she was in her relaxed element, but I remember when her elocution lessons left her with strangled vowels & v nervous delivery. Lovely job today.” Ah, so we’re blaming her terrible public speaking for seven years on “failed elocution lessons,” huh? It’s weird that suddenly those terrifying elocution lessons left her nearly voiceless for seven years and then suddenly she was super-comfortable with public speaking… as soon as Meghan came around.

For what it’s worth, she has genuinely gotten better at public speaking.

Duchess Of Cambridge visits RHS Wisley

Duchess Of Cambridge visits RHS Wisley

Duchess Of Cambridge visits RHS Wisley

  1. Oh No says:
    September 11, 2019 at 7:40 am

    The bar is so low.

    Public speaking can be nerve racking, nausea inducing, and extremely intimidating. There is no denying that.

    But let’s be clear, there’s a difference between all of those things and being unprepared and uninvested when you make a speech.

    Even the worst public speakers are endearing when the topic is something they care about.

  2. Lucy2 says:
    September 11, 2019 at 7:40 am

    Maybe she feels less pressure now, and is getting used to public speaking, feeling more confident? I don’t know, maybe everything doesn’t have to be some big drama and competition?

