Duchess Kate wore Emilia Wickstead for a visit to the RHS Wesley garden

For the Duchess of Cambridge, 2019 has been all about gardening. Even more specifically, 2019 has been the year where we were all supposed to embiggen Kate because she “designed” (she co-designed) a garden for the Chelsea Flower Show. There were months of hype pieces ahead of the Chelsea Flower Show, there were accusations that Meghan would storm in and steal delicate Kate’s thunder, there were fawning pieces about how Kate The Future Queen truly understands the humble British lifestyle because she is a garden-designer now. It was all a bit much. Minus all of the hype, her garden was cute and kids liked it and it was fine.

We’re now in Month 9 of Kate’s Keen Garden PR though. Her garden has been moved around to various gardening shows and hospitals and what have you. Today, Kate made a surprise appearance at the Royal Horticultural Society’s garden at Wisley. She was visiting a “playground paradise inspired by her Chelsea Flower Show garden.” Did she design this garden, or was this garden simply “inspired by” Kate’s (co)design?

Kate chose a floral Emilia Wickstead dress, because chica loves to theme dress. And look, the wedges are back! And the dress has weird breast pockets/flaps. But where are the buttons??

Photos courtesy of Getty.

35 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore Emilia Wickstead for a visit to the RHS Wesley garden”

  1. lily says:
    September 10, 2019 at 8:03 am

    after the last year, I can’t stand to look at her or her husband.

    Reply
  2. Oh No says:
    September 10, 2019 at 8:03 am

    Please stop beating the horse, KP…it’s already dead.

    Reply
  3. Erinn says:
    September 10, 2019 at 8:04 am

    Long live the wedges.

    Reply
  4. Toot says:
    September 10, 2019 at 8:05 am

    That dress is ugly and the pattern looks like bad wall paper.

    Reply
  5. Mego says:
    September 10, 2019 at 8:07 am

    Ugh. The pattern is particularly fugly.

    Reply
  6. Millennial says:
    September 10, 2019 at 8:08 am

    I do wish she’d spend more patroning something a little more important. Gardens are great but with that big of a platform surely she could spend time on something else

    Reply
  7. TeamAwesome says:
    September 10, 2019 at 8:08 am

    Are those Hyacinth Bucket’s (it’s pronounced Bouquet) curtains?
    Meanwhile, Mary Berry is the Queen we need but don’t deserve.

    Reply
  8. Elle says:
    September 10, 2019 at 8:10 am

    She looks like a teacup

    Reply
  9. Lynn says:
    September 10, 2019 at 8:10 am

    Mary Berry!

    Reply
  10. Cidy says:
    September 10, 2019 at 8:11 am

    The look is fine. I dont like the middle belt part? But beyond that it’s cute and the wedges were appropriate.

    Reply
  11. LahdidahBaby says:
    September 10, 2019 at 8:15 am

    I got a flannel nightgown exactly like that when I was eleven. Hated it. Still do.

    Reply
  12. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 10, 2019 at 8:17 am

    Hate the dress, it looks like a Cath Kidston knockoff.

    Reply
  13. Becks1 says:
    September 10, 2019 at 8:18 am

    Lordy KP is really making this Year of the Garden.

    I don’t love the dress, but don’t hate it either, she has definitely worn worse, but you all know how I feel about the wedges. She also has tons of very similar dresses she could have worn to this event. I thought she was the thrifty duchess?

    Reply
  14. Starkiller says:
    September 10, 2019 at 8:21 am

    The dress itself is lovely. I don’t like tea length stuff, but she is tall and thin enough to pull it off. There is really nothing wrong with wearing wedges when you’re on grass to avoid sinking into the ground.

    Reply
  15. GR says:
    September 10, 2019 at 8:21 am

    That lady standing next to Kate in the first photo? Her dress is fun, and I would totally wear that!

    Reply
  16. Margareth says:
    September 10, 2019 at 8:23 am

    She and William are cancelled for me.

    Reply
  17. Enn says:
    September 10, 2019 at 8:25 am

    I like the silhouette and design, just not the pattern. Larger scale florals are more my jam.

    I’ll never stop wearing wedges, either.

    Reply
  18. Maria says:
    September 10, 2019 at 8:28 am

    The bar is so low for her, Jesus.

    Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      September 10, 2019 at 8:36 am

      I do not blame Kate for William’s laziness but I do blame William for Kate’s supposed laziness as I will always believe that William is holding Kate back from doing anything really productive.

      Reply
      • Maria says:
        September 10, 2019 at 8:40 am

        People keep saying this and I disagree. If she had it in her to do something productive we would have seen it in the 15 years she has been in the public eye. She couldn’t even hold down a job. This is all Kate, imo.

      • Becks1 says:
        September 10, 2019 at 8:42 am

        Yeah, I don’t get why people continue to give Kate a pass for her laziness because William wants her to be lazy. He obviously doesn’t mind her lack of work, but I don’t get the impression that Kate has been chomping at the bit for the past decade to work more and William wont let her.

  19. ShazBot says:
    September 10, 2019 at 8:28 am

    I think even the RRs are getting sick of this? The reporting is less slightly less fawning and even they say it was designed by others, inspired by her work (one of the co-designers is the architect she used for the garden), so they’re not even giving her undue credit. And in the DM article it says (paraphrased-ish) “Kate believes spending time outside will help with things people experience as adults like addiction” almost like they don’t really believe it.

    Also, as a Canadian, reading about these gardens…does the UK not have playgrounds? It just sounds like a playground, not some innovative thing?

    Reply
  20. shelley says:
    September 10, 2019 at 8:36 am

    Sorry, after the constant stream of articles battering and bashing Meghan in addition to reading about pedo Andy, it’s hard to give 2 fuck*s about this. I got as far as the dress and didn’t read on to see what cause she was promoting.

    Reply
  21. Jules says:
    September 10, 2019 at 8:40 am

    Nice pattern – for a pair of shower curtains! Geez why does she dress like an old woman? Her stylist should be fired

    Reply
  22. minx says:
    September 10, 2019 at 8:46 am

    Hate the pattern.

    Reply

