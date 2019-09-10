Duchess Kate wore Emilia Wickstead for a visit to the RHS Wesley garden

For the Duchess of Cambridge, 2019 has been all about gardening. Even more specifically, 2019 has been the year where we were all supposed to embiggen Kate because she “designed” (she co-designed) a garden for the Chelsea Flower Show. There were months of hype pieces ahead of the Chelsea Flower Show, there were accusations that Meghan would storm in and steal delicate Kate’s thunder, there were fawning pieces about how Kate The Future Queen truly understands the humble British lifestyle because she is a garden-designer now. It was all a bit much. Minus all of the hype, her garden was cute and kids liked it and it was fine.
We’re now in Month 9 of Kate’s Keen Garden PR though. Her garden has been moved around to various gardening shows and hospitals and what have you. Today, Kate made a surprise appearance at the Royal Horticultural Society’s garden at Wisley. She was visiting a “playground paradise inspired by her Chelsea Flower Show garden.” Did she design this garden, or was this garden simply “inspired by” Kate’s (co)design?
Kate chose a floral Emilia Wickstead dress, because chica loves to theme dress. And look, the wedges are back! And the dress has weird breast pockets/flaps. But where are the buttons??
Photos courtesy of Getty.
after the last year, I can’t stand to look at her or her husband.
Same.
Please stop beating the horse, KP…it’s already dead.
Long live the wedges.
Wedges are perfect for fetes, garden parties, horse shows and polo.
And I think that’s key. Wedges all the way when ‘appropriate’. I personally love them because I’m pretty clumsy haha.
That dress is ugly and the pattern looks like bad wall paper.
Ugh. The pattern is particularly fugly.
I do wish she’d spend more patroning something a little more important. Gardens are great but with that big of a platform surely she could spend time on something else
Are those Hyacinth Bucket’s (it’s pronounced Bouquet) curtains?
Meanwhile, Mary Berry is the Queen we need but don’t deserve.
Mary Berry is all that matters in this article <3
I adore Mary Berry..and her pearls. I have been scanning the internet looking for who designed or manufactured her pearl necklace
She looks like a teacup
Curtains. Fugly cheap curtains.
Or like a Shabby Chic brand bedspread.
Mary Berry!
Forget Kate, this is the real story here!
I thought so!
The look is fine. I dont like the middle belt part? But beyond that it’s cute and the wedges were appropriate.
I got a flannel nightgown exactly like that when I was eleven. Hated it. Still do.
Right, that was my first thought, it looks like a pajama pattern! But it’s not a bad dress, she has done much worse.
Hate the dress, it looks like a Cath Kidston knockoff.
Lordy KP is really making this Year of the Garden.
I don’t love the dress, but don’t hate it either, she has definitely worn worse, but you all know how I feel about the wedges. She also has tons of very similar dresses she could have worn to this event. I thought she was the thrifty duchess?
The dress itself is lovely. I don’t like tea length stuff, but she is tall and thin enough to pull it off. There is really nothing wrong with wearing wedges when you’re on grass to avoid sinking into the ground.
That lady standing next to Kate in the first photo? Her dress is fun, and I would totally wear that!
She and William are cancelled for me.
I like the silhouette and design, just not the pattern. Larger scale florals are more my jam.
I’ll never stop wearing wedges, either.
The bar is so low for her, Jesus.
I do not blame Kate for William’s laziness but I do blame William for Kate’s supposed laziness as I will always believe that William is holding Kate back from doing anything really productive.
People keep saying this and I disagree. If she had it in her to do something productive we would have seen it in the 15 years she has been in the public eye. She couldn’t even hold down a job. This is all Kate, imo.
Yeah, I don’t get why people continue to give Kate a pass for her laziness because William wants her to be lazy. He obviously doesn’t mind her lack of work, but I don’t get the impression that Kate has been chomping at the bit for the past decade to work more and William wont let her.
I think even the RRs are getting sick of this? The reporting is less slightly less fawning and even they say it was designed by others, inspired by her work (one of the co-designers is the architect she used for the garden), so they’re not even giving her undue credit. And in the DM article it says (paraphrased-ish) “Kate believes spending time outside will help with things people experience as adults like addiction” almost like they don’t really believe it.
Also, as a Canadian, reading about these gardens…does the UK not have playgrounds? It just sounds like a playground, not some innovative thing?
Sorry, after the constant stream of articles battering and bashing Meghan in addition to reading about pedo Andy, it’s hard to give 2 fuck*s about this. I got as far as the dress and didn’t read on to see what cause she was promoting.
Nice pattern – for a pair of shower curtains! Geez why does she dress like an old woman? Her stylist should be fired
Hate the pattern.