Duchess Kate wore Emilia Wickstead for a visit to the RHS Wesley garden

For the Duchess of Cambridge, 2019 has been all about gardening. Even more specifically, 2019 has been the year where we were all supposed to embiggen Kate because she “designed” (she co-designed) a garden for the Chelsea Flower Show. There were months of hype pieces ahead of the Chelsea Flower Show, there were accusations that Meghan would storm in and steal delicate Kate’s thunder, there were fawning pieces about how Kate The Future Queen truly understands the humble British lifestyle because she is a garden-designer now. It was all a bit much. Minus all of the hype, her garden was cute and kids liked it and it was fine.

We’re now in Month 9 of Kate’s Keen Garden PR though. Her garden has been moved around to various gardening shows and hospitals and what have you. Today, Kate made a surprise appearance at the Royal Horticultural Society’s garden at Wisley. She was visiting a “playground paradise inspired by her Chelsea Flower Show garden.” Did she design this garden, or was this garden simply “inspired by” Kate’s (co)design?

Kate chose a floral Emilia Wickstead dress, because chica loves to theme dress. And look, the wedges are back! And the dress has weird breast pockets/flaps. But where are the buttons??

