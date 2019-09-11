“Scamming Instagrammer had a ghostwriter” links

Embed from Getty Images

The Instagrammer whom Kayleigh at Pajiba called out for scamming (and who targeted Kayleigh for it), Caroline Calloway, had a ghostwriter this whole time!! [Lainey Gossip]

Bill Skarsgard confirms that he has an 11-month-old daughter [Dlisted]

Joe Alwyn really needs to do something with his hair [Just Jared]

Chris Evans and Robert Pattinson’s hair is on point [Go Fug Yourself]

I think Gugu Mbatha Raw is working this [RCFA]

Jenelle Evans’ husband admits shooting their dog [Starcasm]

Where has Joseph Gordon Levitt been? [Pajiba]

Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M Chu explains how talks fell through with co-writer Adele Lim [Jezebel]

New Pet Shop Boys single! [Towleroad]

The ghostwriter’s work was really tedious so I can see why people thought this person wrote it. (I’m not even putting the caption in this post it’s so annoying, you can go to Instagram to read it.)