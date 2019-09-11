“Scamming Instagrammer had a ghostwriter” links

Embed from Getty Images
The Instagrammer whom Kayleigh at Pajiba called out for scamming (and who targeted Kayleigh for it), Caroline Calloway, had a ghostwriter this whole time!! [Lainey Gossip]
Bill Skarsgard confirms that he has an 11-month-old daughter [Dlisted]
Joe Alwyn really needs to do something with his hair [Just Jared]
Chris Evans and Robert Pattinson’s hair is on point [Go Fug Yourself]
I think Gugu Mbatha Raw is working this [RCFA]
Jenelle Evans’ husband admits shooting their dog [Starcasm]
Where has Joseph Gordon Levitt been? [Pajiba]
Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M Chu explains how talks fell through with co-writer Adele Lim [Jezebel]
New Pet Shop Boys single! [Towleroad]
The ghostwriter’s work was really tedious so I can see why people thought this person wrote it. (I’m not even putting the caption in this post it’s so annoying, you can go to Instagram to read it.)
Celebitchy, you have an absolutely spot-on header photo for this story!
Wait…..what….who…..how….why? I don’t think I am thick, and I have always been good at reading comprehension, (if I say so myself), but I couldn’t make head nor tail of this new “instagrammer” scam! What am I missing here, and does it need to be something I should learn more about? I am tempted to think that in my very full busy day this problem is not one that needs to take centre stage….am I wrong about this?
I think I’ve read three stories about that girl in the last few months, and am left baffled every time.
So, she was a semi-popular instagrammer and then… isn’t the nicest person?
It’s like everyone wants to make this one of those famous scammer stories but it’s really boring?
Girl on instagram known as a “storyteller” actually had her friend write the stories for her. Her friend finally decided to let everyone know. That’s the story. Instagram is fake for pictures and now fake for stories. Big surprise. The big f u here is that she had a tour where she charged $165 per person for “creativity workshops” lol she just cancelled the tour now that we know who is really behind her “creative writing”.
It’s a well written piece albeit unnecessary. I think the influencer is a pathological liar but I found the vitriol against her too much. The writer is friends with an influencer we only heard about today. For 7 years the writer created an online persona for the Instagrammer by ghost writing captions to her photos and when she started gaining followers and eventually having a lucrative IG career ( even getting a book deal), she leaves her behind. Das it. I have seen this movie before. It’s called A Simple Favor and Ingrid Goes West.
This was definitely worth the read. I would watch this if it was a Lifetime movie 😂
We live in a time where people want instant gratification and fame. They don’t want to have to work for it. Social media has really made this easy. I’m going to sound like an old lady yelling at the clouds but I believe these IG influencers are just looking for an excuse to not find real jobs.
But it’s not much different in the real world. You go to work, do a great job, and sometimes someone else takes all the credit for it.
Whyyy did I click the link and read about a poor dog getting shot??
Yeah, the headlines on that one are more than I want to know. Have managed to keep myself from clicking so far, lucky me.