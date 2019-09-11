“Scamming Instagrammer had a ghostwriter” links
  • September 11, 2019

  • By Celebitchy
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images
The Instagrammer whom Kayleigh at Pajiba called out for scamming (and who targeted Kayleigh for it), Caroline Calloway, had a ghostwriter this whole time!! [Lainey Gossip]
Bill Skarsgard confirms that he has an 11-month-old daughter [Dlisted]
Joe Alwyn really needs to do something with his hair [Just Jared]
Chris Evans and Robert Pattinson’s hair is on point [Go Fug Yourself]
I think Gugu Mbatha Raw is working this [RCFA]
Jenelle Evans’ husband admits shooting their dog [Starcasm]
Where has Joseph Gordon Levitt been? [Pajiba]
Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M Chu explains how talks fell through with co-writer Adele Lim [Jezebel]
New Pet Shop Boys single! [Towleroad]

The ghostwriter’s work was really tedious so I can see why people thought this person wrote it. (I’m not even putting the caption in this post it’s so annoying, you can go to Instagram to read it.)

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to ““Scamming Instagrammer had a ghostwriter” links”

  1. Aephra says:
    September 11, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    Celebitchy, you have an absolutely spot-on header photo for this story!

    Reply
  2. antipodean says:
    September 11, 2019 at 1:05 pm

    Wait…..what….who…..how….why? I don’t think I am thick, and I have always been good at reading comprehension, (if I say so myself), but I couldn’t make head nor tail of this new “instagrammer” scam! What am I missing here, and does it need to be something I should learn more about? I am tempted to think that in my very full busy day this problem is not one that needs to take centre stage….am I wrong about this?

    Reply
    • charbon says:
      September 11, 2019 at 1:09 pm

      I think I’ve read three stories about that girl in the last few months, and am left baffled every time.

      So, she was a semi-popular instagrammer and then… isn’t the nicest person?

      It’s like everyone wants to make this one of those famous scammer stories but it’s really boring?

      Reply
    • ME says:
      September 11, 2019 at 1:14 pm

      Girl on instagram known as a “storyteller” actually had her friend write the stories for her. Her friend finally decided to let everyone know. That’s the story. Instagram is fake for pictures and now fake for stories. Big surprise. The big f u here is that she had a tour where she charged $165 per person for “creativity workshops” lol she just cancelled the tour now that we know who is really behind her “creative writing”.

      Reply
    • Adrien says:
      September 11, 2019 at 1:37 pm

      It’s a well written piece albeit unnecessary. I think the influencer is a pathological liar but I found the vitriol against her too much. The writer is friends with an influencer we only heard about today. For 7 years the writer created an online persona for the Instagrammer by ghost writing captions to her photos and when she started gaining followers and eventually having a lucrative IG career ( even getting a book deal), she leaves her behind. Das it. I have seen this movie before. It’s called A Simple Favor and Ingrid Goes West.

      Reply
  3. Oh No says:
    September 11, 2019 at 1:10 pm

    This was definitely worth the read. I would watch this if it was a Lifetime movie 😂

    Reply
  4. BlueSky says:
    September 11, 2019 at 1:13 pm

    We live in a time where people want instant gratification and fame. They don’t want to have to work for it. Social media has really made this easy. I’m going to sound like an old lady yelling at the clouds but I believe these IG influencers are just looking for an excuse to not find real jobs.

    Reply
    • ME says:
      September 11, 2019 at 1:16 pm

      But it’s not much different in the real world. You go to work, do a great job, and sometimes someone else takes all the credit for it.

      Reply
  5. Kate says:
    September 11, 2019 at 1:28 pm

    Whyyy did I click the link and read about a poor dog getting shot??

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment