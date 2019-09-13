“Donald Trump says he looks orange because of the lightbulbs” links
  September 13, 2019

  By Kaiser
  • Links

Donald Trump blames his orange skin on lightbulbs. [Jezebel]
A Dutch YouTuber stormed Area 51 & got arrested for trying to see them aliens. [Dlisted]
Naomi Osaka called out Ellen DeGeneres. [Just Jared]
Happy Harvest Moon or Mid-Autumn Festival! [LaineyGossip]
Prabal Gurung asks “Who Gets to Be an American?” [Go Fug Yourself]
Put some respect on Gerard Butler’s name!! [Pajiba]
Julian Castro isn’t sorry for attacking Joe Biden’s memory lapses. [Towleroad]
Josh Duggar is still getting sued… for a shady real estate thing? [Starcasm]
Kim Kardashian peed on herself at the Emmys. [Seriously OMG]

Trump Welcomes President Iohannis of Romania

14 Responses to ““Donald Trump says he looks orange because of the lightbulbs” links”

  1. minx says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    No, you dumbf*ck, “we” don’t look orange. You do.

    Reply
  2. Manny says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    HE’S SUCH A FREAK, I CAAAANT.

    Reply
  3. Tai says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    And its Obama’s and Clinton’s fault. They made the lights bad (Trump subtext)

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    Then by all means, let’s ban lightbulbs from his presence, ship him to northern Alaska, and we’ll only have to see him in daylight. Winter is coming; he’ll be invisible for most of December.

    Reply
  5. olliesmom says:
    September 13, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    Any of the Democrats will make a fine POTUS at this point. ANY ONE OF THEM.

    Reply
  6. lucy2 says:
    September 13, 2019 at 1:05 pm

    He’s spewing today’s nonsense because he just rolled back the Obama energy guidelines on bulbs.
    Never mind that he’s ALWAYS looked that orange.
    Never mind that no one else around him looks orange.
    Never mind that he couldn’t tell you the difference between old bulbs and new.
    Never mind the fact that most people are really happy with the energy efficient bulbs, as they’ve gotten way better and cheap, and save people money.

    Reply
  7. Megan says:
    September 13, 2019 at 1:05 pm

    Why is he still orange when he is standing next to the helicopters shouting at the press?

    Reply
  8. Chef Grace says:
    September 13, 2019 at 1:12 pm

    You. Are. Orange.

    I guess 💡 fall under fake category. Fake lighting.
    I am sure we Nasty Women are to blame.

    Reply
  9. Mel M says:
    September 13, 2019 at 1:16 pm

    I’ve loved Gerard for a while even though he makes movies that are not my cup of tea. After 300 I will always have a spot in my heart for him. I watched an interview he did in preparation of this newest fallen movie and he talked about all his films and the reasons he’s done then and him experiences on the sets and it was just delightful.

    Reply
  10. Christin says:
    September 13, 2019 at 1:21 pm

    Why are there always white circles around his eyes and a white line near his ears/hairline? (Reference the potty chair pose in photo above,)

    Reply
    • Sean says:
      September 13, 2019 at 1:44 pm

      Or why his (baby) hands look like to have natural coloring compared to his face?

      Also. I’m happy someone is finally calling Ellen DeGeneres out on her crappy behavior.

      Reply
  11. Ye says:
    September 13, 2019 at 1:27 pm

    AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

    Reply

