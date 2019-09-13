“Donald Trump says he looks orange because of the lightbulbs” links

President Trump: "The light bulb. People said what's with the light bulb. I said here's the story, and I looked at it. The bulb that we're being forced to use. Number one, to me, most importantly, the light's no good. I always look orange. And so do you. The light is the worst." pic.twitter.com/Hb4nu5xk5t
— The Hill (@thehill) September 13, 2019
No, you dumbf*ck, “we” don’t look orange. You do.
HE’S SUCH A FREAK, I CAAAANT.
And its Obama’s and Clinton’s fault. They made the lights bad (Trump subtext)
Then by all means, let’s ban lightbulbs from his presence, ship him to northern Alaska, and we’ll only have to see him in daylight. Winter is coming; he’ll be invisible for most of December.
Any of the Democrats will make a fine POTUS at this point. ANY ONE OF THEM.
Agreed. Even Bernie or Joe and they’re pretty much bottom of the barrel for me.
Yes.
He’s spewing today’s nonsense because he just rolled back the Obama energy guidelines on bulbs.
Never mind that he’s ALWAYS looked that orange.
Never mind that no one else around him looks orange.
Never mind that he couldn’t tell you the difference between old bulbs and new.
Never mind the fact that most people are really happy with the energy efficient bulbs, as they’ve gotten way better and cheap, and save people money.
Why is he still orange when he is standing next to the helicopters shouting at the press?
You. Are. Orange.
I guess 💡 fall under fake category. Fake lighting.
I am sure we Nasty Women are to blame.
I’ve loved Gerard for a while even though he makes movies that are not my cup of tea. After 300 I will always have a spot in my heart for him. I watched an interview he did in preparation of this newest fallen movie and he talked about all his films and the reasons he’s done then and him experiences on the sets and it was just delightful.
Why are there always white circles around his eyes and a white line near his ears/hairline? (Reference the potty chair pose in photo above,)
Or why his (baby) hands look like to have natural coloring compared to his face?
Also. I’m happy someone is finally calling Ellen DeGeneres out on her crappy behavior.
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!