Sam Smith: ‘I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM’

Back in March, Sam Smith gave an in-depth interview to a podcast where he spoke at length about his lifelong discomfort with the male identity, and how even when he was a small child, he felt like he never felt like a “boy.” Then in May, Sam spoke to British GQ about identifying as nonbinary, and how he was still educating himself on it and for the time being, he was still comfortable with he/his pronouns. Well, now Sam has decided: Sam will use they/them pronouns, much like Asia Kate Dillon (my fave from Billions). Sam posted this to Instagram, with the title “My Pronouns Are They/Them.”
Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f–k it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.
P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I’ll try my best to explain but I have also tagged below the human beings who are fighting the good fight everyday. These are activists and leaders of the non binary/trans community that have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding.
This reminds me a bit of Bruce/Caitlyn Jenner’s transition. First she gave that Diane Sawyer interview as Bruce, where she spoke about transitioning and how it was a process and she wasn’t ready to use she/her pronouns. And then a few months later, she became Caitlyn and we began to use the right pronouns. At an editorial level, this is how it should be – we use the pronouns given by each person, at their pace. I like that Sam went at their own pace and you could feel them gradually learning more about how to put words into how they felt. Yes, it takes a little more effort to use the non-binary language (as it does with Asia Kate Dillion), but I’m so glad that Sam is living their truth.
I adored this statement. It’s wonderful for people to see this happen with people with a profile and if they help to normalise it even a little then that’s a good thing.
All the best to Sam.
I am wondering, who the multiple persons inside him are. I get it that he never felt like a “boy” but I would sincerely like to know more about how he came to that conclusion of choosing “they/them” as who he would like to be called.
I`ve often felt (since I was about 4) like I should have been born as a boy, also, I personally embrace my female body and have decided that`s who I am going to be for this lifetime (since I feel like I have been both male and female in my previous lives).
Very, very interesting subject.
I think it is past time the English language came up with non-binary pronouns.
The ‘They/Them pronouns just do feel natural.
Actually this is a good idea, ‘they/ their’ feels like chatting about a group of people, instead of a singular one.
I find it really difficult to refer to non-binary persons in German. We don’t have any other good pronouns besides he, she and it. And i certainly won’t call a non-binary person “it”.
I should really get educated on that and find out how germaan non-binary persons like to be called, beside their names, obv.
I non-binary activist I follow explained it in a way that made it much easier for me to conceptualize:
Imagine if you saw someone’s backpack in a school office. The school secretary might ask “we found this in the hall, is it yours?” And you might respond “nope it’s not mine. I hope they come find their backpack soon!” (Referring to the unknown owner of the backpack). You don’t know the person’s gender so you automatically refer to the owner as “they”.
Or another one: you order a pizza and half an hour later the doorbell rings. You don’t know if the delivery person is male or female. You call to your roommate “they’re here!”. Again your mind has naturally gone to “they” because you don’t know the gender.
So we actually do use they/them pronouns when referring to a singular person of unknown gender all the time! And we don’t find it confusing in those moments! We just have to make the switch to using it when referring to someone we are looking at and interacting with.
Charliepenn, thanks for this comment! Actually makes a lot of sense
My son’s 12 year old step daughter came out as non binary a few months back. She has been seeing a therapist for a year for issues and her therapist feels this is why. She was confused. I guess I should be using they/ them now but going to take time to get used to the speak. I am proud of my son and wife for listening to them. The bio dad is okay. But his loony religious mother is a nightmare. She tries the laying of hands and praying for satan to leave .
I have never wanted to smack someone with my broomstick so bad.
Announcing this can’t be easy in this climate of hate and division. I know their supporters will far outnumber any haters but sometimes those voices scream the loudest, which sucks. Best to Sam.
whatever makes him happy. he seems like a nice person. but I do feel that people now don’t understand you can be a guy who is more feminine or has some feminine tastes, interest,etc. everybody has both feminine and masculine energy in them. I am a woman and I have many masculine tastes, interests and personality traits and sometimes feel very masculine. however, I don’t understand why that would be something special and why it’d require people to call me by some neutral pronouns. I don’t get it why now people are into those things when we’ve all always been both masculine and feminine. some people are trans and some are intersex, that’s okay, but most of us are what I described. I feel like people nowadays are confused. and once more…I’m a fan of his music and like him and would call him the way he wants if I met him, but this is my impression.
So they say they’re using “they/them” now and you continue to use “he”. Frankly that disqualifies the rest of your comment. Which I still read but still found it completely ignorant of the actual issues here.
Hey horseandhound, you do not have gender dysphoria. You are not non-binary. If you are a woman who has lots of “masculine traits” but you still feel comfortable with people viewing you as a woman and referring to you as a woman than you are a cisgender female.
Do some reading and stop spewing bullshit.
@horseandhound the world is filled with men and women who don’t ascribe to their gender binaries and who dress and act however they feel like but still use the pronoun they were born with – that’s not going to suddenly stop because of Sam. To be honest, if your gender isn’t important to how you live your life, why do you care that Sam no longer relates to the gender binary they were born with and societies’ strict rules for how men are supposed to behave? There is zero harm to anyone here, and respecting what people want to be called is just basic manners.
Is the addition of them a signal that we’re talking about all pronouns? Or is there a time when they don’t follow the common path of she/her, etc?As in, he/them or they/her.