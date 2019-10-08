Prince Carl Philip & Madeleine release statements about their non-royal kids

I was genuinely surprised yesterday when the Sweden’s King Carl Gustaf announced that five of his grandchildren would be stripped of their royal titles. Crown Princess Victoria’s two children are now the only kids who are really considered “royal.” Prince Carl-Philip’s two sons and Princess Madeleine’s three kids are no longer part of the royal house of Bernadotte. I said yesterday that Madeleine’s kids getting pushed out was not some huge surprise – Madeleine and her husband Chris have spent a good chunk of time living outside of Sweden, and those kids don’t seem super-connected to the Swedish royal family anyway. But it was shocking in Carl Philip’s case – he and his wife live full-time in Sweden and they undertake a lot of royal work on behalf of the crown. Well, both Carl Philip and Madeleine released statements on their social media yesterday after the announcement. Clearly, they knew this was coming and the statements were vetted beforehand, but see if you can spot the tonal difference.

Princess Madeleine and her brother Prince Carl Philip are opening about their father King Carl XVI Gustaf’s decision to have their children’s royal titles stripped. On Monday, the palace announced that the children of Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neill, and Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, are no longer official members of the royal house, which means they are no longer expected to perform official royal duties. “His Majesty The King has decided on changes to The Royal House. The purpose of these changes is to establish which members of The Royal Family may be expected to perform official duties incumbent on the Head of State or related to the function of the Head of State,” a palace statement read. Soon after the announcement was made, Madeleine took to her personal Instagram to share her thoughts on the decision: “Earlier today, the court announced that Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne will no longer belong to the royal house. This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it’s good that our children are now getting a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as private individuals in the future,” she wrote alongside a sweet photo of her three children. Madeline’s younger brother, Prince Carl Philip, also took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the decision, writing: “Today, the King announced the decision that our children no longer hold the Royal Highness position. We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life. They will retain their prince titles and their duchies, Södermanland and Dalarna, which we value and are proud of. Our family has strong connections to both landscapes and we maintain our commitment there. We will continue to focus on our heart issues and commitment. We will also continue to support the King and Crown Princess – our future head of state – and participate in the King’s House activities as we wish.” Despite losing their title of Royal Highness, Madeleine’s three children — Princess Leonore, 5, Prince Nicolas, 4, Princess Adrienne, 1 – and Carl Philip’s two sons — Prince Alexander, 2, and Prince Gabriel, 2 — will retain their titles of Prince and Princess, but these titles will become personal and any future spouses or children will not have a right to them.

[From People]

Again, this was always the path for Madeleine’s kids, whether or not they were officially pushed out of the royal family. It was sort of dumb – in my opinion – to give her kids prince/princess titles anyway. But it’s shocking that the King’s only son won’t have HIS sons as part of the royal family. That being said, Carl Philip always seemed to not be interested in power plays within his family. His sister is the Crown Princess, so that always freed him to live a quieter life. So maybe he’s happier this way. I don’t know. PS… You can see Carl Philip’s IG here.