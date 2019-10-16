Sonni Pacheco & Jeremy Renner’s teams are still trading accusations

As we discussed yesterday, Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco’s long-settled custody battle has been reignited into another messy conflict. Sonni filed for sole custody last month, leading people to believe that something had happened recently. It took about a month for stuff to start coming out – Sonni said that Jeremy Renner has told people that he wishes someone would kill her, and he once threatened her with a gun, and threatened to kill himself. There were also accusations of drug use and alcohol abuse, not to mention a steady stream of women coming and going from his house. Team Renner says Sonni is a liar and a fantasist and a bad mother.
So what’s new? The Daily Mail had an exclusive which looks like “witness” affidavits from two young women who partied hard with Renner at his home. Maybe this exclusive came courtesy of Sonni’s legal team? These two women say that Renner always had drugs in his house and he was a regular user of molly and cocaine. He also had/has an X-rated Snapchat where he sends and receives all kinds of photos and videos. The women also say that he did all of this – drinking, drugging and banging – in front of his daughter, or while his daughter was in his home. He also introduced Ava to all of his ladies. How confusing for her.
Meanwhile, Renner’s team is still leaking to TMZ too – Team Renner says Sonni is “obsessed with Jeremy’s sex life and the sex lives of those in his orbit, including one of his nannies.” Team Renner also has a convoluted story about how Renner once sent Sonni naked photos of himself, which she then handed over to their lawyers and the custody evaluator. Which is just funny, kind of: “Your honor, look at it! He doesn’t deserve joint custody, period.” And Team Renner says that Sonni’s artwork (she’s a sculptor) is too “dark and graphic” and “sexual.” Oooh, next he’ll take issue with her Georgia O’Keeffe flower poster. TOO GRAPHIC.
LOL at him calling her ART too sexual while saying she’s OBSESSED with his sex life and the sex lives of those around him.
This man is insane. God, he’s so embarrassing. I really worry about how this is going to shake out long term. I hope Sonni and Ava remain safe.
I always knew he was a chauvinistic turd. He can barely stand to be around bright, intelligent and self possessed Brie Larson who probably doesn’t put up with his crap and loves Scarlett Johansson, although he started to defend the interviewer the one and only time she stood up for herself for being asked about her underwear. Scarlett still thinks being “one of the boys” is important. This guy has always rubbed me the wrong way for being a major asshole.
Do you think Marvel will cut him loose? How can they have this s-show on their hands? Oh, how they must be cursing the decision to have Nat sacrifice herself. “I told ya, we should have launched Hawkeye’s ass over that cliff! Moron!” they are screaming.
I see more and more shades of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards the more that comes out.
I hope Sonni and Ava are safe.
This is really awful and I am very sad to read it, but nobody has said he threatened anyone with a gun but himself. They also haven’t said he threatened her directly, it has just been reported to her that about a year ago he was drunk and said he wished she were dead. There is plenty here to get upset about without making it worse.
I don’t think you understand domestic abuse.
What he did is emotionally abusive behavior. It’s manipulative and dangerous. And it’s classic controlling, douchenozzle behavior.
It’s terrorizing.
Please don’t minimize this.
oh well having guns and threatening to commit suicide is totally different – why didn’t anyone point that out YESTERDAY?? *EYES ROLL OUT OF HEAD*
when you threaten to kill yourself over a breakup or divorce proceeding – that is an abusive control tactic. it is a threat not just to yourself but a threat to the other person that your blood in on their hands. it is 100% a threat. not to mention a suicidal drug addict shouldn’t have custody of their child so it is pretty damn relevant in terms of threats to her and her child.
I mean – there’s a chunk of men who decide to take out their entire family when they’re suicidal. So even if that’s ALL this was – there’s still absolutely a threat to more than just his safety.
And some of them kill everyone except themselves.
Thank you Erinn! This is almost epidemic! Of course a man threatening to shoot himself in front of you is ALSO a death threat to you. Always.
I just read that DM article and I feel so dirty right now. Renner needs to lose his custody, he is not fit to be a father. Ava and Sonni need to be protected. I hope Marvel fires him but considering how Hollywood works they will just postpone their Hawkeye show, let this mess die and then bring him back. Ugh.
Read the text messages tmz has with their story
I believe her, especially if the daughter is mentioned as a witness to some of this stuff. A 6 year old will not lie to make her dad look bad.