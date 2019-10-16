Sonni Pacheco & Jeremy Renner’s teams are still trading accusations

Embed from Getty Images

As we discussed yesterday, Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco’s long-settled custody battle has been reignited into another messy conflict. Sonni filed for sole custody last month, leading people to believe that something had happened recently. It took about a month for stuff to start coming out – Sonni said that Jeremy Renner has told people that he wishes someone would kill her, and he once threatened her with a gun, and threatened to kill himself. There were also accusations of drug use and alcohol abuse, not to mention a steady stream of women coming and going from his house. Team Renner says Sonni is a liar and a fantasist and a bad mother.

So what’s new? The Daily Mail had an exclusive which looks like “witness” affidavits from two young women who partied hard with Renner at his home. Maybe this exclusive came courtesy of Sonni’s legal team? These two women say that Renner always had drugs in his house and he was a regular user of molly and cocaine. He also had/has an X-rated Snapchat where he sends and receives all kinds of photos and videos. The women also say that he did all of this – drinking, drugging and banging – in front of his daughter, or while his daughter was in his home. He also introduced Ava to all of his ladies. How confusing for her.

Meanwhile, Renner’s team is still leaking to TMZ too – Team Renner says Sonni is “obsessed with Jeremy’s sex life and the sex lives of those in his orbit, including one of his nannies.” Team Renner also has a convoluted story about how Renner once sent Sonni naked photos of himself, which she then handed over to their lawyers and the custody evaluator. Which is just funny, kind of: “Your honor, look at it! He doesn’t deserve joint custody, period.” And Team Renner says that Sonni’s artwork (she’s a sculptor) is too “dark and graphic” and “sexual.” Oooh, next he’ll take issue with her Georgia O’Keeffe flower poster. TOO GRAPHIC.

