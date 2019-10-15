Sonni Pacheco claims Jeremy Renner talked about having her killed

Over the years, we’ve had tons of stories about Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco, his now ex-wife. Sonni gave birth to their daughter in 2013, and in 2014, Renner confirmed that they had gotten married. Ten months into their marriage, Sonni filed for divorce and she and Renner spent the next three years fighting in court about the terms of their divorce, from alimony to child support to visitation and everything else. It was a pretty ugly fight and for about a year, it seemed like everything had calmed down – they split custody and Ava seems to be adored by both her parents. Then in September, Sonni suddenly filed for full custody of Ava. It felt like something had *just* happened. And now we’re getting a better idea as to what that something was. From TMZ:
Jeremy Renner was coked up and drunk when he began rhapsodizing about killing his ex-wife Sonni, and the night ended with the actor shoving a gun in his mouth and threatening to kill himself … so claims Sonni in new legal docs. Jeremy and Sonni are in a battle royale for custody of their 6-year-old daughter, Ava. She’s asking the judge to change the order from joint custody to sole custody on her part with monitored visitation on Jeremy’s.
Sonni claims last November Jeremy was at a club, high on coke and booze, when he began talking about killing Sonni, telling someone he “could not deal with her anymore, and he just wanted her gone.” According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Jeremy put a gun in his mouth, threatened to kill himself, and fired the gun into the ceiling while Ava was asleep in her bedroom.
Sonni claims Jeremy has a history of substance abuse, verbal and emotional abuse. The docs claim Jeremy repeatedly has been under the influence when he had physical custody of Ava. According to the docs, Jeremy once left coke on a bathroom counter which was reachable by Ava. Sonni alleges in one instance, the nanny overheard Jeremy say he was going to Sonni’s house to kill her and then kill himself, because “it was better that Ava had no parents than to have [Sonni] as a mother.”
The docs claim Ava told Sonni various women would come and go from Jeremy’s house, including “Tayler, Kelley, Natalie, Summer, Faith, Christina, Naz and Jessica.”
Shortly after TMZ published that story, they added an update from Team Renner where they continue to say that Sonni is a liar and a fantasist and she just wants his money. He also says that he’s not a cokehead or an alcoholic and he even submits to drug testing every three months (which sounds court ordered, frankly?). Renner also says that Sonni tends to bring up abuse claims or legal issues when he has a film to promote. Basically, he continues to argue that Sonni is the crazy one and he wants Sonni’s time with Ava limited until Sonni can work out her “psychological problems.”
I think what’s been clear this whole time is that they never belonged together in the first place, but whatever, it’s too late now and there’s an innocent child in the middle of all this drama. I actually buy that Jeremy Renner is a big partier and a womanizer too. I also remember hearing all of that stuff about how he owns handguns (Sonni has brought that up in court filings). I want to avoid both-sides-ing this because I tend to think we should just believe Sonni for the time being and try to figure it out. I don’t know. Surely there’s a reason why she suddenly wants custody relitigated right now? It feels like something happened and that something might have been Jeremy telling people that Sonni should die.
I believe her.
Me too.
I also believe her.
What a scary situation to be in.
I do too. She has texts proving he was holding her passport hostage. And the pointing a gun in his mouth/shooting the ceiling things are too specific to be made up IMO.
It all make sense together. I’m not saying she’s perfect, no one is, but I don’t think she’s lying.
Same.
I believe her.
The thing is the way this is reported it sounds like she is alleging he fired a gun into a ceiling at a club while his daughter was home in bed, instead of safe with the mom. That’s the detail where this alleged incident completely falls apart for me in this day and age. No one is covering for him on that. Unless its just bad writing and it was at home. But again I’m not buying it.
Also who cares if women are coming in and out of the house? If it’s not in their custody agreement, she’s doing what men have done to women for years. Painting him as promiscuous to try and sway the court.
I’m definitely interested in seeing how this plays out. He can very well be a jackass but I’m not sure I’m completely buying what she is selling at the moment based on how this was written.
To be fair, I’m dealing with someone in my personal life at the moment who doesn’t have a stable relationship with reality so that is impacting how I’m seeing this. It’s exhausting dealing with them, which if he is doing the things like random drug tests and having someone monitor his time with his daughter, it sounds like he knows he’s always going to be questioned about his relationship with her and he is trying to protect her because of it. I could be wrong but I’m not jumping on the pro Sonni train yet.
#TeamAva
same. she has no reason to lie. there is probably plenty that has happened that is not documented in the filing that they can’t include b/c she doesn’t have concrete evidence. it doesn’t matter when incidents happen and when you file. maybe her lawyers had a reason not to file before. maybe he was threatening her then and something broke loose and she decided to go back to court. it is just so unfair b/c his money and influence are helping him in court….as evidenced by his super lax BS 3 month drug testing. i hope she gets a restraining order so his guns have to be removed.
He has always given me really bad vibes. Not for one minute do I believe he is a womanizer and I think he had a child as a matter of public convenience for his image. In fact, he’s made stray misogynistic remarks. I can believe that he’d be contemptuous of her (as a “nobody”) and a real pig in a fight.
I’m a little confused. it sounds like him talking about killing her while he was coked up and putting the gun in his mouth half and at the same time, but he was at the club and also shooting the ceiling in his home where his daughter was sleeping? they must be two separate instances right?
also, if he’s submitting to drug test every 3 months it would be pretty easy to not have Coke show up, considering it doesn’t stay in your system for very long from what I understand. they should be doing weekly unscheduled drug test if they actually want to get a result.
The comment about tons of women is interesting since the prevailing gossip theory was that she was a beard. anyway, he’s always struck me has extremely strange and like something is off. so I tend to believe her. She doesn’t sound super great herself, but it’s unfortunate that there’s a little girl caught up in the middle.
But why is the prevailing theory that he is gay? I feel like there are certain comment sections (not here) , that are frequented by the same cast of wanna be characters, always puttin on airs that they know so and so is gay and they are so edgy. Oh give me a break. I don’t think he’s gay. Maybe he’s bi, but I don’t think so. He definitely sleeps with women, either way.
It’s just the only gossip that I’ve heard about him for years and years. and that’s been on sites, not comment sections. I don’t know exactly why. he doesn’t really give me any vibes one way or the other, it’s hard to picture him with women or men haha.
@ Arizona LOL. I get that!
I think people think he’s gay because of his longtime friendship w a guy. I’ve read they live together and have a business together. But that doesn’t mean he’s gay….
What is a gay vibe? Enough with this garbage. It’s harmful.
No, he said that since her accusations (3 months?) he has been having random drug tests and has paid for a mental health specialist to supervise their time together. I think it is more a case that he knew what was coming and wanted to have evidence to back him up.
oh. the site says “He also says that he’s not a cokehead or an alcoholic and he even submits to drug testing every three months” so I was going by that.
TMZ is the original sources “Renner insists he does not abuse drugs or alcohol and even states he submitted to random drug testing for 3 months to defeat Sonni’s claims. According to Renner, those tests all came back negative ……
Jeremy states he even hired a mental health specialist to monitor his visits with Ava to prove he was both sober and a capable parent.”
I am so glad this is here, I need to ask something. I know there are a lot of Marvel fans here. Did anyone notice that Renner looked wasted out of his gourd on the Endgame publicity tour? I remember specifically where they were all there, and Feige too, and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. He was obviously soooo out of it and wasted, and I didn’t understand how they let him on stage, and also, why was no one online talking about this? That I saw anyway.
I mean, I believe my own eyes and I don’t need the validation, but I really can’t believe I’m the only one who saw this?
And yeah, I believe her.
I didn’t really watch any of the promo tour stuff.
But following all of the app stuff, and the ‘music’ career he’s desperately pushing, I have a VERY VERY VERY hard time believing he isn’t on SOMETHING. I mean, he might simply be an absolute ego maniac. But I think there’s something more to it.
I don’t doubt Sonni’s story AT ALL.
So something didn’t just happen, it happened last November and she’s filing this now? It’s all beyond concerning. Poor kid, sounds like a mess across the board.
Sonni was likely one of those women. She got pregnant, and now is inextricably linked to a psychotic jackass. I feel bad for Ava. She’s innocent in all of this and her parents need to do better. Yowza.
This is my hunch as well. She was just one of many and a result of his partying. I hope for a child’s sake, that the mother is indeed a carrying mother, because the dad looks like a mess and overall always gave me creepy vibes.
Nah, I still don’t believe her. If this happened in November, why wait until now if her kid was in danger? Why not petition the court the day the Nanny told her all this stuff? Why not after Ava almost got the coke? If she had proof, take it to the court. She waited months and her kid was supposedly in danger of being shot in her bed. I don’t believe it. I do believe Renner heard she was making these allegations and started taking the tests. And there’s no way he would be able to hide coke use, since his hair follicles would tell the tale.
Did the nanny tell her right when it happened, or did she only recently find out? And do we know he was submitting to hair follicle tests, and not urine or oral swabs? My ex liked to shout from the rooftops he was “clean” when he could pass an oral swab or an extremely diluted urine sample, but when I threatened a hair follicle test I heard crickets from him. I think if he was passing hair follicle tests, his team would specify that.
My point is she could go to the court and ask them to have him submit to court ordered drug tests. They would do the follicle testing. Then it wouldn’t be him submitting anything. She hasn’t and here we are almost a year later and she’s bringing this stuff up. No, I don’t believe her.
But why would the nanny wait if she really thought Sonni or the child were in danger?
I do not believe that Sonni is lying. I do not believe she would file court documents detailing this incident if she just made this up to ruin his life. She could just leak bad stories to the press. She is risking losing custody herself if his lawyers get their way.
I believe her and I hope that poor child is kept safe.
I think he’s sleazy af and she’s a gold digger. I feel bad for the kid.
Messy messy messy. I’m not really a “team” person, but in this case I’m willing to make an exception. Team Ava, all the way.
Team Ava!
I think that both JR & SP are equally toxic, manipulative, and destructive.