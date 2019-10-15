Sonni Pacheco claims Jeremy Renner talked about having her killed

Over the years, we’ve had tons of stories about Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco, his now ex-wife. Sonni gave birth to their daughter in 2013, and in 2014, Renner confirmed that they had gotten married. Ten months into their marriage, Sonni filed for divorce and she and Renner spent the next three years fighting in court about the terms of their divorce, from alimony to child support to visitation and everything else. It was a pretty ugly fight and for about a year, it seemed like everything had calmed down – they split custody and Ava seems to be adored by both her parents. Then in September, Sonni suddenly filed for full custody of Ava. It felt like something had *just* happened. And now we’re getting a better idea as to what that something was. From TMZ:

Jeremy Renner was coked up and drunk when he began rhapsodizing about killing his ex-wife Sonni, and the night ended with the actor shoving a gun in his mouth and threatening to kill himself … so claims Sonni in new legal docs. Jeremy and Sonni are in a battle royale for custody of their 6-year-old daughter, Ava. She’s asking the judge to change the order from joint custody to sole custody on her part with monitored visitation on Jeremy’s. Sonni claims last November Jeremy was at a club, high on coke and booze, when he began talking about killing Sonni, telling someone he “could not deal with her anymore, and he just wanted her gone.” According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Jeremy put a gun in his mouth, threatened to kill himself, and fired the gun into the ceiling while Ava was asleep in her bedroom. Sonni claims Jeremy has a history of substance abuse, verbal and emotional abuse. The docs claim Jeremy repeatedly has been under the influence when he had physical custody of Ava. According to the docs, Jeremy once left coke on a bathroom counter which was reachable by Ava. Sonni alleges in one instance, the nanny overheard Jeremy say he was going to Sonni’s house to kill her and then kill himself, because “it was better that Ava had no parents than to have [Sonni] as a mother.” The docs claim Ava told Sonni various women would come and go from Jeremy’s house, including “Tayler, Kelley, Natalie, Summer, Faith, Christina, Naz and Jessica.”

[From TMZ]

Shortly after TMZ published that story, they added an update from Team Renner where they continue to say that Sonni is a liar and a fantasist and she just wants his money. He also says that he’s not a cokehead or an alcoholic and he even submits to drug testing every three months (which sounds court ordered, frankly?). Renner also says that Sonni tends to bring up abuse claims or legal issues when he has a film to promote. Basically, he continues to argue that Sonni is the crazy one and he wants Sonni’s time with Ava limited until Sonni can work out her “psychological problems.”

I think what’s been clear this whole time is that they never belonged together in the first place, but whatever, it’s too late now and there’s an innocent child in the middle of all this drama. I actually buy that Jeremy Renner is a big partier and a womanizer too. I also remember hearing all of that stuff about how he owns handguns (Sonni has brought that up in court filings). I want to avoid both-sides-ing this because I tend to think we should just believe Sonni for the time being and try to figure it out. I don’t know. Surely there’s a reason why she suddenly wants custody relitigated right now? It feels like something happened and that something might have been Jeremy telling people that Sonni should die.

Embed from Getty Images