Duchess Kate wore green Jenny Packham to a formal dinner in Islamabad

Here are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heading to a formal dinner at the National Monument in Islamabad, Pakistan this evening (Pakistan-time). This was their third costume change of the day! And William was the one who decided to honor the host nation by wearing more traditional clothing – William wore a sherwani by Naushemian. He looks nice, actually. It’s great to see him in something different and that color is great on him.
Kate wore Jenny Packham – a conservative, covered-up look in a deep emerald color. Green is the color of Pakistan, so that was how she honored the country, plus it looks like Packham did a built-in scarf on the shoulder to make this look more Pakistani-influenced. I’m trying to grab a few close-ups because I think the details are being missed in the wider shots – there’s a real design to the sequins/beading on the dress. My only complaint here is that I would have liked to see her hair completely up. Her chandelier earrings are from Onitaa, a Pakistani jewelry company/designer.
I’ve seen the conversation in the comment section about what is and is not cultural appropriation. My Indian dad always told me he loved to see Western women wearing traditional Indian designs because, in his mind, those designs were the most beautiful garments in the world and they should be shared. I don’t even think there’s that fine a line – garments like the sherwani and kurta and shalwar kameez are not specifically religious garments which should never be worn by outsiders. They’re cultural and national fashion, to be embraced by anyone and everyone. That’s my take.
Also: the Cambridges arrived by rickshaw. Which is sort of cool and was likely arranged through negotiations with the British embassy and the Pakistani protocol people, it’s not like Will and Kate just hopped on a rickshaw out of nowhere.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the National Monument in Islamabad…..by rickshaw! #RoyaltourPakistan pic.twitter.com/wYkW3yae1o
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 15, 2019
I….like them for this? The outfits, the mode of arrival. Hm. Lol!
As I was saying…a very expensive fashion show.
No kidding.
They always seem disingenuous, to me. They seem charmless and forced. I don’t think they can be otherwise given their position in the Royal family and the constraints they must operate in.
@Valiantly Varnished, I agree with you that we are seeing a metric-fuck-tonne of money on Kate’s back. However, I am just amazed at how well her clothes are tailored and how well they fit. Kate looks really good on this tour if for no other reason than her clothes fit perfectly.
What I cannot understand is why Meghan’s clothes are not custom tailored as Kate’s are.
FYI: I am comparing the clothes of each Duchess not the Duchesses themselves.
That is because the MAJORITY of what Kate wears is bespoke. Could Meghan get her mass-produced items tailored? Sure. And who knows maybe she will start doing that when her body stops changing post-baby. Im also sure she would get s*it for how much she spent on tailoring as well. She cant win either way. Will Kate get the same lashing for how much money she spent on this tour as Meghan did on the Australia tour and the Morocco one? I highly f*cking doubt it.
“That is because the MAJORITY of what Kate wears is bespoke.”
And this why we will never get a true cost on Cathy’s tour clothes as it is almost impossible to estimate cost of bespoke; you gotta see the invoice and what was actually purchased from the dressmaker.
@BayTampaBay
Interesting that the bespoke nature of the clothing doesn’t stop the DM from guessing price on Meghan’s items. I seem to recall them claiming she spent 100K on a bespoke caftan with absolutely no proof. But they won’t do that here.
Wow, this is a great look. And I like the poster’s take on cultural respect v appropriation. If a person adopts or embraces something beautiful from another culture and gives it the respect it deserves, that seems lovely to me. If they do so in a crass and commercial nature with no attribution or acknowledgment of the culture it comes from, that’s gross.
I wish Kate’s lip colour was a slightly darker berry colour as I think it would have looked nice with the rich tone of her dress.
Tbh, all her dresses so far has been sooo good I like them all. I’ll wait for the wardrobe cost commentary though.
I doubt we get any commentary on the final cost.
With the exception of the Catherine Walker’s, I get the feeling that everything else is bespoke from a (her???) private dressmaker. There is no way to get a cost on something that is bespoke unless you see the invoice.
William looks uncomfortable and he also looks like he’s embarrassed given how red his cheeks look. Yes, they could be flushed for half a hundred different reasons, but he just doesn’t look at home in those clothes.
He looks a little sunburnt to me.
Some comment poster over at The Fail stated the Cambridges went to Dubai first which I take with a tonne of salt considering the source but it does explain the sunburn as it has been steadily raining in England (at least in Norfolk) the past week.
I’m partial to jewel tones, so I’m loving the color on both of them. Nice change for him.
Wow, William actually has a great body and this sherwani does an excellent job of showing it off.
“My Indian dad always told me he loved to see Western women wearing traditional Indian designs because, in his mind, those designs were the most beautiful garments in the world and they should be shared” That’s such a sweet story, Kaiser. I’ve never worn any traditional pieces, or things of any real cultural importance, but I’ve always had some major envy when it comes to different fashion across the globe – it always looks stunning. And once you start to notice all the little details that go into garments you really get a sense of how much of an artist the people making them must be.
I’m a sucker for glitter, and while this isn’t my favorite of Kate’s looks, I think it’s quite good. She looks great in emerald green. I know that Will wears a lot of blue (like his wife) but I actually kind of like this color on him. It’s nice to see him in a pattern instead of just the usual suits.
I like the color and the beading but I’m not a fan of all the shoulder pads. Idk it makes it feel dated to me. Maybe because my mom was obsessed with them in the 80s and every picture I have from then she has them in lol.
Did she darken her hair for this trip? Whatever she did, her hair looks flat out amazing here, it’s healthy, shining, and lots of bounce. I believe I’m feeling envy, lol.
I think it’s just the hairstyle. I have dark blonde hair and highlights. When I pull my hair back like that, it looks darker because the highlights are on the top half of my head and the lighter hair is pulled back.
Awful! No shape, no sexy,she is emaciated and look no fresh. Yes the consort title has a cost. You are not happy Kate.
I realized while looking at the photos how much I dislike the Cambridges. If I’m being objective, they both look great. But if I’m remembering how awful they are and how much I think we should #abolishthemonarchy, it’s really hard to just appreciate the beautiful clothes.
I love the color on her. The dress overall is very pretty. I would love it if not for the shoulder pads. Is that her ongoing tribute to Diana? Wearing ugly 80s shoulder pads?
“ugly 80s shoulder pads” were all over the runway during the most recent fashion weeks.
They both look nice, and William actually looks good. No one is going to scream about what Kate’s wardrobe is costing. They’ve met some dignitaries, visited some charities, and don’t look sweaty. Great success all around.
I have to say I love that dress, and the earrings are gorgeous.
She looks great.
Wonder what the shoes were like…
About cultural clothing. I come from the Faroe Islands, which is a tiny country within the kingdom of Denmark. Just the Norwegians do, we also have national clothing, and I LOVE when foreigners wear or loan them for our national holiday. I would never think it was inappropriate if someone was to wear the dress in respect for my country. I agree with your father, Kaiser Beautiful non-religious cultural clothing should not be restricted when worn right. Now, our national dress is way more ´costumy´ or 18th century cosplaying than the Pakistani one (which is beautiful). But it is such a moment of pride to wear a national dress.
Thier dressing has been spot on but I need to go on to their Instagram and see the causes they are highlighting. Until then I am not passing judgment. I didn’t like most of the stuff Meghan wore on her South Africa tour but they highlighted causes and charities I wasn’t even aware off. And I am South African!!! I had no idea about the Victoria Yards and Megan’s addressing of gender based violence was thoughtful and serious. I hope this tour does as much.
I smiled when I saw these pictures. They look great and using the rickshaw was a brilliant move.
Wow-they both look seriously gorgeous. William fills out clothes very, um, well.But it bugs me that he didn’t help Kate out of the vehicle. Call me old-fashioned, but that’s the gentlemanly – and simply polite – thing to do.
Did anybody else read that they brought a doctor with them? Is she pregnant again? The way she’s holding her tummy makes me feel like it…
Yes! Totally thought she’s hovering her hands around her stomach. However, since she seems to typically suffer from hyperemesis gravidarum (nausea, etc) when pregnant, I feel like she would bail on this trip if she actually were pregnant?
I wonder if she is pregnant, and that is why she did so few events over the past few months (and why most of the ones she did were embargoed and not announced until the last minute). But, she always holds her hands like that, and she never works a lot, so who knows.
They both look good. That colour really suits the duchess, and I also think her hair, although quite nice, would have looked even better in a full up-do for such a formal event. The style she’s wearing here makes me think “schoolgirl”.
I taught a little Pakistani boy with autism for a couple of years. Mostly, the nanny dropped him off and picked him up, but his parents made a real effort to do so in the final six months before they relocated. The dad is a Mathematics professor at one of our most prestigious universities, and the mum became head of gynaecology at a major teaching hospital, hence their move. Whenever they came to the school, they wore beautiful traditional garments. In a multicultural school, this was not unusual, but as they are both tall and very good looking, they made a striking pair.
I feel like we have seen this dress on her a dozen times before (sparkly Packham in that long slim silhouette.) So in terms of that, its meh to me – she looks nice, a little 80s, but that’s trendy now – nothing especially interesting IMO.
That said – I do like the color. She looks really good in vibrant greens and blues; I hate when she wears a lot of pale gray or pale blues or even creams. These colors we’ve seen today really work well on her.
And I’ll give William props for stepping out of his comfort zone like this (I don’t think we have ever seen him dress in traditional clothing like this, have we? I’m not sure I’ve ever even seen him a kilt). He looks like he feels a little awkward in it but I think its a nice gesture.
I have a shalwar Kameez. My cousin’s husband is Sikh and we were asked to wear traditional Indian attire to their Sikh wedding ceremony. We had so much fun with the women of his family showing us how to wear our garments and everything was so colorful and beautiful. I will never the pants again but I have worn the top since, paired with silver silk cropped pants to galas and formal events. It’s so pretty with silver, gold, pink, and mostly bright turquoise.
Also, I appreciate the overall conversation about cultural appropriation. I think it has been respectful and interesting.
Man I’d love to wear that dress