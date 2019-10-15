Eva Mendes went to SuperCuts instead of a fancy hair salon: would you??

Eva Mendes’ celebrity brand is not about luxury, exclusivity or elitism. That makes her pretty rare in celebrity circles. She designs a mass market line for New York & Co., found in every mall in every state. She was under contract with Pantene, sold at every grocery store and CVS and Walgreens everywhere. She has a drugstore makeup line called Circa too. And finally, she’s not all about going to the fanciest hair salon in LA. Eva stopped by a SuperCuts yesterday and documented it on Instagram. People were praising her for being frugal and “real.”

So, confession time… I’m not one of those women with a professional hair stylist on retainer or anything. I don’t have one person I trust with my hair. I used to get friends to cut my hair or I cut it myself because that’s how little I cared about it. But a few years ago, I realized how cheap I was being so I started to go to one of these chain haircut places. I spend about $17 every eight weeks or so for a cut and that’s it. Sometimes the cut is good – a few months ago I got a cut which made my hair look like Christine Baranski’s, but it grew out GREAT. I’ve had some bad cuts, but honestly… I prefer the cheap places because you know what you’re getting and I never expect some life-altering cut anyway. So where’s MY praise for keeping it real?? I dye my hair myself too and it looks… okay. Maybe I am being too cheap.

