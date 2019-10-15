Eva Mendes went to SuperCuts instead of a fancy hair salon: would you??

Eva Mendes’ celebrity brand is not about luxury, exclusivity or elitism. That makes her pretty rare in celebrity circles. She designs a mass market line for New York & Co., found in every mall in every state. She was under contract with Pantene, sold at every grocery store and CVS and Walgreens everywhere. She has a drugstore makeup line called Circa too. And finally, she’s not all about going to the fanciest hair salon in LA. Eva stopped by a SuperCuts yesterday and documented it on Instagram. People were praising her for being frugal and “real.”
So, confession time… I’m not one of those women with a professional hair stylist on retainer or anything. I don’t have one person I trust with my hair. I used to get friends to cut my hair or I cut it myself because that’s how little I cared about it. But a few years ago, I realized how cheap I was being so I started to go to one of these chain haircut places. I spend about $17 every eight weeks or so for a cut and that’s it. Sometimes the cut is good – a few months ago I got a cut which made my hair look like Christine Baranski’s, but it grew out GREAT. I’ve had some bad cuts, but honestly… I prefer the cheap places because you know what you’re getting and I never expect some life-altering cut anyway. So where’s MY praise for keeping it real?? I dye my hair myself too and it looks… okay. Maybe I am being too cheap.
Photos courtesy of Instagram and Getty.
Yes, if I looked like Eva Mendes and it didn’t matter wtf I did to my hair because I looked like EVA MENDES, sure, I would go to Supercuts.
But I don’t look like Eva Mendes and I need all the help I can get. So off to a hipster salon I go.
LOL This!
I go to Supercuts! I know exactly what I want usually so it’s not a big deal. I hate my hair and it’s mostly a hassle but maybe I’ve been missing out on a professional stylist
My hair is not curly, it’s a tiny bit wavy, thin and easy to cut. I use Supercuts. I ask them to take off two inches and put in “a few long layers”. And it always looks great.
I’ve stopped dyeing it due to cost- b/c I suck at doing my own. Letting the gray grow out.
Would never. They are predominately white hairstylists at SuperCuts in my town and I’m black w very tight curls. The one time I’ve loosened up cause my usual place was closed these ladies were yanking out my hair left and right. My hair didn’t look any better than when I walked in. One of the most uncomfortable experiences of my life.
But good on Eva for being a regular schlub like the rest of us and getting a cheap haircut. Her courage, her strength
Agree 100%! My sister and I have very curly/mixed girl hair and a lot of times the supercuts/fantastic sams of the world will try to style/cut our hair like a white person. One hair cut solution doesn’t work for all. If I had straight and thin to medium textured hair, it would be great to only spend $30 for a haircut that was overall uncomplicated. BUT, we don’t. They (fantastic sams/supercuts) also push straightening processes on us ALL the time which is frustrating. Like.. I don’t have time to straighten my hair daily and I am not going to chemically straighten it. So… I spend my $70/100+ per haircut because there are only so many places that specialize in curly.
Really? Predominately white? Not my experience at all lol. Ever. Expensive places are predominately white. But in any case, none of that matters to me; what I know for a fact is, I’ve had better hair experiences spending under $100 than fancy do’s costing more than $100 up to my most expensive ever at $600. That $600 was my worst cut EVER. Other worsts were also costly. The best cut I’ve ever had came from a franchise. I spent $60. Today I never judge stylists, locale and cost as indicators.
I don’t go because my hair is super straight and the one time I went to a Supercuts type place…they messed it up. I asked for long layers and it was sooo choppy. I need someone who can BLEND! Lol.
Supercuts! So cool. Eva has a gorgeous face and hair so she can get away with any style. For me, if all I wanted is a trim just to cut off split ends, I’d head over to Supercuts.
Hell no, my colorist and stylist is a freaking magician, of course I pay her like half my rent for highlights and a haircut but it shows, people always ask me who does it.
Would never go to SuperCuts and my hairstylist would never let me sit in her chair again if I did.
I cut my own hair and have for at least 10 years now. My situation is entirely motivated by social anxiety because I hate making small talk with hair stylists. I have stick straight hair with no layers so it’s easy enough for me. I’m dreading going gray because I was never good at dying it without it being a very apparent drugstore box job. Guess I’ll just have to learn to deal with the chit chat when the time comes.
Meh I don’t see the big deal. We take my Mom to Hair Cuttery. There is a black stylist there and so she knows how to do black hair. I will be going to her myself this month because I want a specific cut my natural hair and she has natural hair and said she would do it for me. I dont think you HAVE to spend a ton of money on your hair at an upscale salon IF you can find someone who can so it for cheaper or you have a fairly low maintenance look.
I think that’s the key, really. Regardless of where you go – if you can find someone who works magic with your particular hair type, you need to cling to that person.
I have pretty uncomplicated hair. It’s pretty fine in texture – there’s a decent amount of it, but I could never be mistaken for someone with very full hair haha. I also have probably 2b hair when it’s at its waviest (with a lot of work to get it there), so it’s not difficult that way, either. When it comes to color, I tend to not skimp. But if I’m just getting a trim, I’ll let most people tackle it without any real stress. I have had some bad haircuts over the years, so there’s SOME anxiety there… but only when I’m trying to do something drastically different.
My mom cuts my hair. It’s really hard to get hairstylists (from Supercuts to salon) to listen when you tell them just to take a quarter inch off the ends. They’re dying to take more length, to add layers or bangs or something. Idk what the impulse is, but after getting to many ‘trims’ that turned into full blown haircuts, I’d much rather get my hair trim for free.
i tried the supercuts route for a while but over a few appts ended up with layers so uneven i had to cut off 5 inches. back to $$ for me!
I used to go to Supercuts since my hair is long and cut straight across the bottom. It was convenient–no appointment, no waiting. She’s right that sometimes you get a great cut and sometimes it’s a mess. It was great to get my bangs cut because I need it every 2-3 weeks but now I finally learned to do it myself. But color???? NEVER! I’d never do it myself and I’d never go to a Supercuts. That’s just insane. I used to know this Doctor who would color his own hair. I didn’t want to tell him that in the daylight, his brown hair was orangey and the color was totally uneven. Really horrid. Maybe in his office lights it looked ok but really, if you can, spend the damn money for color from a professional.
It all depends on the stylist. I get my hair cut at Great Clips, which is essentially the same thing, because my stylist is amazing. I don’t really feel like it matters if they are at Super Cuts or some fancy salon. Talent is talent.
@Enid, if your stylist left Great Clips, would you follow her?
I want MY stylists and I do not care where her chair is.
You are correct, ‘Talent id talent”!
Probably. I followed her from a private salon to Great Clips. She moved there because she has a 401K, insurance, and vacation time. She never had that at a private salon. I would not be surprised to see more decent stylists moving to places like that because they offer full benefits.
I went the reverse route, followed a stylist from Super Cuts to her own salon. Unfortunately, her place was too far away and the added cost of the travel to her new salon made it no longer worth it.
For a trim or for longer hair, sure. But for short haircuts I’ve had much better luck cutting it myself than going to places like Supercuts.
I went to an expensive salon once and never again. The woman did a half ass job, didn’t seem to care and honestly the ladies at Sears hair studio do a much better job. Actually one of the best hair cuts I ever had was by an old guy that worked at Sears Hair Studio. He took his time and made sure I was happy. He was awesome. Now a days I actually just cut my own hair. It’s surprisingly easy to do.
This. I’ve paid $$ for cuts that I’ve hated and go home to tweak anyway. Now I don’t bother going to those fancy schmancy places unless I want something special .
I have used Super Cuts, I have used a local beauty parlor, I have used a fancy stylist. Then I discovered the secret. If there is a cosmetology school in your area, go there for hair cuts. I am lucky enough to have a Sassoon Academy nearby, and it is the only place I get my hair cut now. A regular “stylist” (first-year student) is $90, but if you go during class it’s half off, so I just make the time to get my hair cut during a class. I get a pro level blow out for $45, it’s amazing.
Went to a Regis once, years ago, and the cut I wound up with so horrible & lopsided my sister scheduled me an “emergency” appointment with her hairdresser to fix it. What was supposed to be a shoulder-length cut wound up being a chin-length bob to get it evened out. I’ve avoided mall hair salons like the plague ever since.
I go to my local Dominican salon only for a cut No wash, no set. I show her a pic of what I want and she charges me $20, I can wash and style my own hair. When I hear about the ridiculous amounts women spend on cuts, I laugh.
I also dye my own hair, but if I want something more intricate like highlights or ombre, i will go and spend more money to make sure it’s done right.
I have healthy, wavy and, according to several stylists, “fun” hair to work with, so have had some interesting experiences at both high end and super inexpensive salons.
The worst haircut I have ever had was also the most expensive I’ve ever had. I ended up at a Fantastic Sams to have it fixed because I couldn’t afford to go anywhere else after the botched one and did not want to step foot back in the original salon. The Fantastic Sams stylist was so good I stayed with her until I ended up moving out of state.
As others have said, you can find talented people at all price points and fancy to plain salons.