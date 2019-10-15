New footage of Prince Harry holding Archie revealed in ‘African Journey’ trailer

This coming Sunday, ITV will air a special documentary on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s African tour. They allowed ITV cameras to trail them during parts of the tour, and there is some fun, behind-the-scenes footage of Archie and Harry and Meghan. Here’s the trailer, which was released yesterday:
Everyone’s talking about Harry holding Archie while Meghan kisses the baby. It’s super-cute. They’re such proud parents. Harry seems quite comfortable holding Archie too, which is no surprise. Harry has always loved babies and kids. The documentary is called Harry and Meghan: An African Journey and it will air this Sunday at 9 pm in the UK. I don’t think Americans will get to see it? Oh well. Even though this promises “behind the scenes” footage, I would not expect to see much about the final day in South Africa. That was when the press was freaking out because Meghan’s lawsuit against the Daily Mail was announced. My guess is that Harry and Meghan were not allowing ITV’s cameras into that part of the behind-the-scenes discussion.
One more thing: the Sussexes have put such an emphasis on their SussexRoyal Instagram. They’ve made big announcements there and revealed new information and new photos and videos. They also intersperse the newsy ‘grams with “inspirational quotes.” Well, yesterday they posted an inspo quote from Maya Angelou. And there was a typo. The first “women” should be “woman.” They didn’t take it down and correct it as of this morning. Deep sigh. I’m saying this as someone who really likes Harry and Meghan, but there are too many amateurish mistakes like this on their Instagram. And they might want to cut down on the inspo quotes. You know who else does a lot of inspo quotes? Khloe Kardashian. Only she’ll correct that sh-t if she makes a typo.
Are we really giving Harry props for being comfortable holding his own child? Is the fatherhood bar that low?
Not sure Kaiser’s giving him props; just noting he’s always been generally comfortable with babies so he is with his own, too. Some people, women too, are just more comfortable holding babies than others. If the media blows this up, then it’s them setting that low bar about men.
No, I think they are sharing it in because people were yelling that Meghan is the only one holding their son at all times.
Yeah, that baby is 4 months old there. I should hope Harry is comfortable holding him. Let’s not dislocate our arms to pat him on the back for that. Even people who were never comfortable holding babies usually become so when they have their own.
“You know who else does a lot of inspo quotes? Khloe Kardashian. Only she’ll correct that sh-t if she makes a typo.”
Ouch. I wonder why they didn’t correct it? Maybe for full transparency? I have no idea.
That baby is so sweet though. I love chubby faced little kids – especially ones that look as delighted as Archie does about everything. He’s going to be a character, I think.
Everyone makes typos. I’m glad they left it.
Yeah, it’s just sort of interesting, I guess. I do appreciate it if it’s because they don’t want to over polish and get accused of deleting. Because you just KNOW people would have probably flipped out more if they had deleted/replaced.
I am a bit surprised they didn’t just edit the caption with a note about it though. Either way, I don’t for a second believe this was a Meghan error – likely a tired staff member made it up quickly, or outsourced it to a graphic person and it was just missed. It certainly doesn’t take away from the message, and that’s the main thing.
Archie is ADORABLE! THAT SMILE! 😊. He seems like he’s such a happy baby, and he looks SO much like Harry at that age. They are a beautiful family.
For Celebitches not in the UK, if you use a VPN with a British IP, you can access the iTV website to stream it. I find that the shows will show up on the iTV site a day or so later after airing, and you can watch on your computer, or stream it off your computer (I stream mine with Apple TV onto your “big” tv set. There are some free VPNs you can google, or paid ones (I use “Express VPN”, and I have never had it “drop off” on me).
Thank you for sharing what was wrong with that quote. I must have read it about five times knowing something was wrong, but I’m sick and exhausted with a sick toddler too and couldn’t figure it out.
Hope you both feel better soon, Ripley! 🤗
Their social media lackey really needs to kill the inspo quotes with fire. Don’t quote others, with their level of influence they should aim to be the one quoted.
If you repost an Instagram post after already receiving the likes an engagement, you will lose the first likes and you might as well take everything down because it looks like a failed post. I think both options (delete and repeat or just delete) suck. Instagram should have an option to replace photos in the post, but that’s not what we have.
I agree with you that Instagram needs better editing functions.
The Royal Family Twitter account makes mistakes a lot. They just delete and repost. I’d rather lose engagement than leave something on an official account that’s unprofessional. I don’t criticize Harry and Meghan much because they are already treated poorly, but not correcting that mistake really irked me. If you are going to quote someone, then make sure it’s done correctly.
Their social media guy is paid well to post accurate info, and some of the posts on SR have had quite a few errors.
I think being able to edit photos without deleting would open up a whole new bunch of issues. You’d have accounts replacing non-offensive posts with offensive ones, or whatever. It’s definitely not something that would be easy to avoid if they went that route.
But really, there wouldn’t be harm in deleting and then reposting. Losing likes isn’t all that important to a famous person UNLESS they’re being paid to promote something. Otherwise, it’s just about awareness, and losing or gaining likes isn’t all that important.
I don’t like the inspo quotes. Once in a while they’re fine, especially if they tie into something significant the Sussexes are doing, but they’re starting to do them more frequently and its getting a little much.
I am excited for the documentary even though I’m in the US. Maybe it will air here in the future?
I was disappointed in the social media guy for not correcting that quote. It only takes a few minutes to change a word and repost a message. I know that lots of their friends read and post messages on Sussex Royal Instagram, so someone should have alerted Harry and Meghan to correct the mistake.
I also am not a fan of the quotes on the instagram.
I think they have an engagement tonight and I’m looking forward to it.
They both need guidance on holding their son. They both look awkward and Archie looks smushed, that’s my take.
Fix the typo.
No one should give a sh*t except dumb busybodies.
@FLYING FISH
Thank goodness you are here to correct people on how they should hold their baby.
Any other sage advice? Perhaps baby Archie’s clothes are too tight. Or his diapers are not the right size?
Meghan was seen holding Archie like this at a polo match. The press and internet had to comment and complain. The doctors and child experts all agreed that Meghan was holding Archie just right. This method is called (heart to heart).
Meghan used this particular quote in one of her speeches here in South Africa too….. seems to resonate a lot with whatever she is going through right now maybe?
Taking something down from IG stories after its already posted ruins the engagement for that post. I get why they didn’t take it down. IG needs an edit function for IG stories.
“Harry has always loved babies and kids.”
Well, I have the impression, that Harry feels quite uncomfortable with adults and he tries to hide his nervousness with goofing around with kids and dogs during these walk abouts.
Meghans presence calms him down, he has somebody to “shove” in front of him. It’s not Meghan breaking protocoll putting herself in front of the “blood-royal”, she makes him relax, the same with rubbing his back, also them holding hands.
People said he seems to be so much happier when he’s alone. No, I would not say happy, I say he is more nervous alone and that’s why he clowns around.
I bet he gets some chatting-up by womEn and so on. Not easy when you and your reactions are closely watched.
He’s perfectly fine with adults. See his work for years with MoD, mental health in the military (long before W&K jumped on the bandwagon after he got good PR for it), his interactions with the veterans with Invictus and WWTW. All before Meghan arrived. Yes, he’s happier with her and Archie in his life, but he was performing his job well before they met.
Just here to say if they would have called it “Meghan & Harry: An African Journey” it would have rhymed. Missed opportunity imo loll.
WellChild Awards tonight?