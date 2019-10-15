Zoe Kravitz cast as Catwoman in ‘The Batman’ with Robert Pattinson

Is anyone out there still questioning the Sparkle-Bat? Earlier this year, Robert Pattinson was announced as the new, millennial Batman in yet another reboot of the franchise. Matt Reeves is directing it and trying to bring some “Batman: Master Detective” vibes to this version. Reportedly, the emphasis will be about crime and Batman/Bruce Wayne investigating that those crimes committed by… some villain who will probably be played by Jonah Hill. But we needed a “third heat.” And that third heat is… Zoe Kravitz. She was just cast as Catwoman in The Batman.
“Big Little Lies” star Zoe Kravitz has been tapped to play Catwoman, the antiheroine and sometime love interest of the Caped Crusader, in Matt Reeves’ upcoming “The Batman.” Kravitz will star opposite Robert Pattinson as Batman. Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics pic is expected to start this summer. No official start date has been set, although insiders tell Variety that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020. “The Batman” is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.
Reeves, the filmmaker behind the last two “Planet of the Apes” sequels, took over “Batman” directing duties from Ben Affleck in January 2017. Affleck departed his role as Batman following “Justice League,” allowing Reeves to pick his own Bruce Wayne. Reeves’ “Planet of the Apes” collaborator Dylan Clark will produce.
I… like this. A lot. Honestly, Zoe’s name has been floating around for a month or two, there was just a question about whether The Batman would feature Catwoman or not. Zoe is really one of only a handful of younger actresses I would trust with Catwoman. Oh, and I liked Anne Hathaway’s Catwoman too, #NeverForget. I actually thought Anne was the best part of The Dark Knight Rises. Catwoman is usually the best part of any Batman movie. It’s almost like – hear me out – the world of Gotham is so toxic and male-dominated that any kind of feminine, feline energy automatically becomes the best and most interesting part. And trust that Zoe is more than capable of purring and bringing that Big Kitty Energy.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She’s gorgeous!!
Catwoman inspired by fka twigs… I support it!
I was just coming to invoke the name of fka twigs – she would make an incredible Cat Woman!!
For me, Michelle Pfeifer is the iconic film Catwoman. I have that scene where she saves the girl in the alley, and then says “always waiting for some Batman to come and save you”. And I love every single thing about that scene. It is one of the best film scenes of all time in my book.
But…I’ll see this. I think Zoe will be fine. I don’t know if she’ll be great. She probably will be the best thing about it though! You’re right about that.
I kind of love this.
Same here!
Damn. Kravitz’s a horrible actress.🙄
X-Men, Mad Max….she’s a stilted performer.
Ya not a huge fan either 🤷🏽♀️ I find her a rather one-tone actress. People seem to love her though so there’s that
👌Yeah, guess they’re things we’re not supposed to get.
She’s inexplicably popular, despite her myriad of charisma-free, crap performances – esp in franchises.🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️
She turned in a pretty respectable performance in the second season of Big Little Lies. She, and her character, were mostly overshadowed in the first season but she really brought it in the second season, which was no easy fete given the A-list talent she was working with. I’m definitely intrigued by her casting of Catwoman, I think she can pull it off.
She was probably the best part of Fanastic Beasts 2. She will be great as Catwoman.
Excellent. She is crazy gorgeous. I hope she brings her acting chops to the role. So easy (for her) just to look great.
I’m fairly into this. I still really hate Robert Pattinson as Batman, but I’m not a fan of either his looks or his acting, so he’s definitely not the choice for me.
I think we have a movie set in film-noir style with actors who are historically uneven in performances but always film nicely … but I guess that’s true to genre: Pretty but wooden.
I’m disappointed. They had the chance to have a Cuban actress (Catwoman was revealed to have a Cuban mother), and didn’t. It would be nice to have more Hispanic representation.
I still want to know why they’re making another Batman movie for the umpteenth time. D.C. Comics has an arsenal of characters and all they seem to do is remake Batman and Superman over and over. Time to let those characters rest for awhile.
@Guest2.0 I wonder if it’s to keep the IP (intellectual property) intact. If you keep remaking it, the property stays with the studio and the rights never lapse.
No, Time Warner owns DC, like Disney owns Marvel in whole, it’s not a Sony/Spider Man/Marvel situation.
I like Zoe, this could be interesting. I wasn’t really on board for another Batman film, but I’ll probably check this out at some point. I do hope that Jonah Hill is not in it though, I really dislike him for some reason.
My lack of excitement for Batman Part Eleven is definitely palpable. I think she’s a good choice but the most reaction I can muster is “…eh….yeah sure, why not?”.
Naaaaaa I’ll skip it!