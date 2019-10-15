Gwyneth Paltrow got drunk & called herself a ‘lame old white lady’ at the Elle event

Here are some photos from last night’s Elle Women In Hollywood event. Elle did multiple covers and cover stories for about a dozen women, and all of those women turned out for the event to give speeches and celebrate ladies and… get drunk, I guess. The biggest star of the evening (in her own mind) was Gwyneth Paltrow. She wore Bottega Veneta Spring 2020 – a simple LBD which would be at home in Jennifer Aniston’s closet. Gwyneth apparently got drunk and admitted on stage that she was unprepared for her speech, because of course. She also called herself a “lame old white lady.” Yeah. I won’t argue with that.

More photos… Scarlett Johansson in Tom Ford. A shockingly basic dress from Tom Ford, styled poorly by ScarJo with absolutely horrendous makeup.

Issa Rae in Ralph Lauren. Absolutely beautiful. You know me, I normally hate yellow and orange on a red carpet, but there are totally exceptions and here’s one of them.

Charlize Theron in Louis Vuitton. This is a lot of look but it sort of works. Her bad haircut looks better here too.

Margot Robbie in Ralph Lauren. It feels like two or three good dresses were jammed into one kind of boring dress. The wide cumberbund-waist thing is bad.

Zendaya in Peter Do Spring 2020. Pack it up, she’s the best dressed.