Gwyneth Paltrow got drunk & called herself a ‘lame old white lady’ at the Elle event

Here are some photos from last night’s Elle Women In Hollywood event. Elle did multiple covers and cover stories for about a dozen women, and all of those women turned out for the event to give speeches and celebrate ladies and… get drunk, I guess. The biggest star of the evening (in her own mind) was Gwyneth Paltrow. She wore Bottega Veneta Spring 2020 – a simple LBD which would be at home in Jennifer Aniston’s closet. Gwyneth apparently got drunk and admitted on stage that she was unprepared for her speech, because of course. She also called herself a “lame old white lady.” Yeah. I won’t argue with that.
More photos… Scarlett Johansson in Tom Ford. A shockingly basic dress from Tom Ford, styled poorly by ScarJo with absolutely horrendous makeup.
Issa Rae in Ralph Lauren. Absolutely beautiful. You know me, I normally hate yellow and orange on a red carpet, but there are totally exceptions and here’s one of them.
Charlize Theron in Louis Vuitton. This is a lot of look but it sort of works. Her bad haircut looks better here too.
Margot Robbie in Ralph Lauren. It feels like two or three good dresses were jammed into one kind of boring dress. The wide cumberbund-waist thing is bad.
Zendaya in Peter Do Spring 2020. Pack it up, she’s the best dressed.
As always Zendaya for the win. I actually like ScarJo’s dress. And I STILL love Charlize’s haircut.
Why are skirts over pants making a comeback- whhhyyyyyyy
Because it’s CUTE. That’s why. #ISaidWhatISaid
I just get the vibe that Goop wants what Chrissy Teigen has with the internet. Like… she really wants to be that ‘cool girl’ who is a bit of a meme. Just seeing all the Gwyn comments that “comments by celebs” shares on instagram can give me a major cringey feeling.
To be fair to her, she occasionally does manage to haul out something genuinely funny. But it just seems like it’s sort of going against the brand she’s taken SO much time and energy to create. I kind of wonder if it’s coming from a place where she wants to be seen as cool by her kids? Her daughter must be what, 14-16 ish by now?
Self awareness is a wonderful thing.
Sadly its probably just the alcohol talking.
I need Zendaya’s stylist’s number like yesterday. She always kills it.
Her stylist is Law Roach. And he’s male. He also styles Tracee Ellis Ross, Mary J Blige – and Tom Holland. Among many others.
@Valiantly Varnished
Ooh! Thank you! I’ll look him up! Also btw when I mentioned, “she kills it,” I was referencing Zendaya, not presuming the stylist‘s gender. But yeah he does a great job, ‘cause i crush on Tracee hard and her style is amazing.
My God what happened?
They all look bad, even Zendaya who can make everything work.
Issa Rae’s dress is pretty but the styling is way too kow-key for it.
Worst is Charlize though- she looks like she wore that as a joke. And she let her kids draw cartoon eyebrows on her. Has she decided that after the blonde bombshell look she is now going for crazy…. something?
Here to say Scarlett Johansson is still absolute, pure trash.
Gwyneth looks and seems delightful in comparison.
Oh yes. I like her dress but she is DEFINITELY pure trash.
ScarJo thinks she hotter than she is. She hasn’t looked good in about ten years since she cut her hair. Issa and Zendaya look great. Margot and Charlize need to fire their stylists.
I follow Mindy Kaling on IG. She posts photos from her closet before events and her stylist nails it every time.
ScarJo does ooze vanity, and frankly I think she’s a butterface. Her body has gotten her the attention.
I actually love that dress on ScarJo, though I hate the eye makeup (and please, close your mouth). I’d love a video of Gwynnie’s “speech.”
Zendaya is amazing on so many levels. That is all.