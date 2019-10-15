Simone Biles becomes the most decorated gymnast in world championship history

I am in awe of anyone who has even a smidge of athletic talent, as I am a fantastic spectator and cheerleader, but my talents stop right at the edge of the field/court/mat. The strength, stamina, and skills that athletes possess amaze me. Simone Biles clearly has all of those. On Sunday, I was sleeping late, eating waffles, and watching Hocus Pocus for the umpteenth time this year while Simone Biles was making history in Germany:
Simone Biles has made history again!
The four-time Olympic gold medalist, 22, broke a world championships record on Sunday, as she picked up her 24th and 25th medals.
Winning gold medals for both her floor routine and the balance beam, Biles became the most-decorated gymnast at worlds, breaking the long-held record of 23, which was set by male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo back in the 1990s.
Days earlier, Biles had already become the most-decorated woman, when she won her 21st medal in the team competition, according to the New York Times.
On Sunday, Biles, who has struggled on the beam in the past, jumped up out of her seat as her scores came in and began celebrating as she saw she had received 15.066 points.
The gymnast ended her big day with her floor exercise, on which she earned 15.133 points — putting her a full point ahead of fellow American gymnast Sunisa Lee.
Simone has two new moves named after her:
The 22-year-old perfectly executed a triple-double, which consists of a double backflip with three twists, to start her floor routine at the 2019 gymnastic world championships in Stuttgart, Germany on Saturday. That is expected to be known as the “Biles II.”
The impressive performance from the decorated Olympian did not stop there. She landed the double-double dismount from the balance beam, a move that includes a double-twisting double backflip. Not an easy feat to say the least. That move will now be called the “Biles.”
I can’t stop rewatching videos of Simone’s routines. NBC Sports has video of her medalling balance beam routine. I also can’t stop thinking about the fact that Simone is doing all of this hard work on behalf of USA Gymnastics, and in August, she called out the organization for failing to protect athletes from Larry Nassar, after acknowledging in early 2018 that she was one of his victims. I’m so happy to see Simone doing well, thriving, and being awarded for her talent. I can’t wait to watch her at the Olympics next year.
Simone Biles now holds the record for most world medals by a gymnast. Here she wins her 25th world medal.pic.twitter.com/HDaPotLVkv
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 13, 2019
Photos credit: Avalon.red
Simone is literally so talented and physically strong she is able to do things never seen in women’s competitions. She deserves this recognition. So proud of her.
I agree – Simone is absolutely in a class of her own right now and I think that this is why she is still upgraded as the only person she has to compete against these days is herself.
Hoping that we will see the Biles vault again. However I’m not sure that we will ever see the double twisting double back somersault from the beam again now that it is officially ranked at only 0.1 higher than the single twist – not really worth the risk.
Yes! I hope she goes on to become an ambassador for women’s rights, women’s sports, etc. What a great role model. She has the power to do so much good in the world. You rock, Simone! Congratulations.
I was a gymnast growing up and have followed gymnastics my whole life. She is the most talented gymnast I have ever seen. Ever. Once in a lifetime level talent. Also, the mic drop she did at the end of one of her fx routines was so boss!
We need a movie about her!! I grew up watching Nadia every year; now I need to see Simone (the movie)
I was in awe watching Simone compete. She is truly the G.O.A.T. of gymnasts. I don’t think she gets enough credit for her technical skills which really are superb. She truly is a once in a generation athlete. Looking forward to seeing her compete in next year’s Olympics.
She is a beast, I love watching her progress and accomplishments. Wonderful.
She is truly incredible. We are lucky to be able to witness this. She is an extraordinary athlete, an extraordinary person, and the perfect example of hard work, determination, and pure talent
I don’t follow sports really at all and frankly all gymnastic work seems incredible to me, so I had to see a slow motion breakdown. She’s just unbelievable. The skills and talent and work… it just boggles my little gravity bound body.
I’m just sad for her to be doing so much of this with the Orange Turd squatting in the White House. What a hellish invitation that would be. I wonder if she’d get cold Wendy’s or cold McDonald’s from him.
she is incredible. i had my 2.5 yr old daughter watch a segment about her on the sunday night news and she said “oh she’s so beautiful. i want to be like that. she’s so cool mom” and proceeded to run around the living room and jump and flop and flip onto the couch. i was very proud a good first role model.
Between Simone today and the post about Greta T yesterday, it’s a good time for strong, amazing women.
Simone is incredible, even more impressive considering the Nassar ordeal. Those survivors are a force. Wishing her continued success.