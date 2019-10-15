Hunter Biden claims he made no ‘ethical lapse,’ but maybe had ‘poor judgment’

Embed from Getty Images

I’m not going to get into the weeds of “this former Trump person said this and this.” I cover politics, but we’re not the New York Times. That being said, it looks like Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton actually left the administration for a reason this summer – Bolton didn’t want any part of Trump’s Ukrainian scheme with Rudy Giuliani, Mick Mulvaney and Gordon Sondland. Fiona Hill, senior director for European and Russian affairs, testified in closed session yesterday where she spilled the tea about how Bolton reportedly said, “I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up… Giuliani’s a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up.” Basically, there were tons of people inside the White House and outside the White House who knew exactly how bad sh-t was getting with all of Trump’s sad little fringe conspiracies and actual real-life crimes.

All of this is still about g–damn Hunter Biden. To be clear, it’s not that Democrats want to die on the Hunter Biden hill. There’s enough evidence of Trump’s impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors without having to litigate Hunter Biden’s character or business dealings. I hope I’m not the only one secretly hoping that Hunter and Joe Biden get taken down in this impeachment flurry too. I buy that Joe Biden isn’t getting his son these cushy jobs and deals, but Joe Biden absolutely knows that Hunter is a massive liability to his campaign. Hunter knows it too. Which is why Hunter has given an exclusive interview to Good Morning America.

Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s son, acknowledged in an interview to be broadcast on Tuesday that he probably would not have been named to the board of a foreign company if his last name weren’t Biden, but he rejected suggestions by President Trump that he and his father had engaged in wrongdoing. “Did I make a mistake? Maybe in the grand scheme of things,” Mr. Biden said in an interview with ABC News, which published excerpts from it on Tuesday morning. “But did I make a mistake based on some ethical lapse? Absolutely not.” “I don’t think there’s a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my last name wasn’t Biden,” Mr. Biden told Amy Robach of ABC. The younger Mr. Biden, who recently resigned from the board of a Chinese investment company, said his service there had become a “distraction, because I have to sit here and answer these questions. That’s why I have committed that I won’t serve on any board or work on any foreign entities when Dad becomes president. That’s the rule I’m going to adhere to.” Mr. Biden, 49, said he had exercised “poor judgment” by getting involved in a situation that he compared to a “swamp.” But he blamed his father’s opponents, including Mr. Trump, for spreading a “ridiculous conspiracy idea” involving his work. “I gave a hook to some very unethical people to act in illegal ways to try to do some harm to my father,” he said. “That’s where I made the mistake. So I take full responsibility for that. Did I do anything improper? No, not in any way. Not in any way whatsoever.”

[From The NY Times]

Yeah. I know the old tropes about Democrats eating their young but Hunter Biden needs to go. Every time he opens his mouth, he muddies the water and gives Republicans a small foothold to argue that WELL ACTUALLY there was something wrong with what he did and blah blah blah. Then the conversation becomes about the Bidens rather than the f–king nutjob sitting in the White House. The conversation becomes about Hunter Biden’s shady (but minor) business dealings rather than the Trump family’s criminal empire. If the Biden family really was so dedicated to public service, they would follow a pretty simple path: Joe Biden closes up shop and Hunter Biden fades away without giving any more interviews. Let the focus be on Trump and all the president’s unhinged henchmen. And yes, I wouldn’t be saying this if I actually thought Joe Biden should win the nomination. I hope to God he does not.

Embed from Getty Images