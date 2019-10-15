Cardi B received a huge heart-shaped diamond ring from Offset for her b-day

I think Cardi B is still with Offset for many reasons: they have a child together, she loves him, and because everyone around her pressured her to get back with him. Maybe she’s willing to live with his infidelities. Maybe she honestly thinks that he can change. One thing I’m sure of is that Cardi likes to be showered with love and gifts and support from Offset, and he seems to… do that. He’s effusive. He gives her lots of gifts and supports her career 100% too. So, seeing the “Offset gifted a big diamond ring to Cardi” headlines didn’t shock me. But then I saw the diamond. HOLY CRAP. Here’s the video Cardi posted:
This ring was a birthday present (Cardi turned 27 last Friday) and it’s called the Titanic Diamond. It’s heart-shaped and easily… I would say, maybe 12 carats or more. Keep in mind that Cardi already has an eight-carat engagement ring too. It was made by Pristine Jewelers and while everything is huge and sparkly, the diamond “sits up” too much in that setting and she’s going to be banging that ring into everything. Also, the whole setting is just kind of tacky! But that’s my taste – I think if you’re going to spend the money on a ginomous heart-shaped diamond, you should let the diamond be the star and keep everything else really simple.
Is he cheating? Bigger the diamond, the more women and delusions about depth of cheater’s ‘s .love
That seems like it would be uncomfortable with that band! Almost too wide to sit properly on the hand. Granted, I’m one of those people who takes their jewelry off the minute they get home, and sometimes even in the car if I have a long commute or I’m wearing a heavier piece, but that seems like a gorgeous, ostentatious gift that will spend a lot of time in a safe or display.
This is how they end up broke and on season 107 of Love and Hip Hop the Retirement Community…
I get jewels are a nice gesture and you can resell them, but this is just gaudy
Want to know what a true timeless gift is- fidelity
And going broke over a heart-shaped diamond???? Ewwwwww!
I think it’s pretty ugly, and don’t really see how she would ever actually wear it. but she tends to like the really big gaudy jewels, so she must be happy.
Now he knows what to do anytime he cheats-shower her with expensive gifts. He will keep cheating because he knows she will always take him back.
He needs her more than she needs him career wise now that she’s the bigger star.
I just love her. Was that Kulture crying the background? Has she ever been shown in pics.
yes she occasionally shows her on instagram. she’s adorable.
There is something very genuine and likeable about her. I’m a fan and don’t know why.
Omg I am worried about her. She is going to go broke in like 5 minutes if they keep up with this lifestyle. I hope she has a trusted financial adviser who is helping her save.
Same! She is so authentic and from the heart. Love her!! This is a response to Sharonk upthread.
She’s going to lose the micro pave diamonds on the faces of the prongs if she wears this set for more than 10 minutes at a time. Those scallop prongs aren’t great protection for the smaller hearts, either. It’s easy to chip a girdle that way.