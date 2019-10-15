David Harbour and Lily Allen show major PDA and a manbun

BGUS_1751901_011

We discussed David Harbour and Lily Allen’s blossoming romance back in September. At that time, it was technically just speculation because they’d only been seen together a couple of times. But it’s speculation no more! These two crazy kids have made it SNL Afterparty official. David was the host on Saturday Night Live last weekend (more on that below) and following his stint, the two attended the afterparty. If we know anything by now, it’s that the SNL afterparty is were relationships are made (right Ariana Grande? Scarlett Johansson?). Post afterparty, however, they took their mess to the street – like all over it. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other while walking to brunch in SoHo. You know how it is, you’re craving an omelette, you see a hedge and you just have to stick your tongue down someone’s throat – we’ve all been there:

Oh gawd – my eyes! Look, PDA isn’t my deal but whatever. But, but – the manbun? What are you doing to me, David? Who told you that was your look? Was it Lily? Dump her, dump her right now on the grounds of cruelty. Again, technically, they have not confirmed their relationship so I’m probably not supposed to call it as such, but I think the Exhibit A above speaks for itself. Exhibit B would be Lily claiming ownership of David’s beautifully toned biceps on her Instagram stories:

lily-allen-david-harbour

Yes, folks, Dad-Bod enthusiast Sheriff Hopper has been holding out on us. This is what was hiding under those oversized Hawaiian shirts. But during a soul-cycle sketch on SNL, David wore a sleeveless T-shirt that gave us a full access pass to the gun show and it did not go unnoticed:

Yes, he looks good. Yes, the balance he found between Hopper and Hellboy is really working for him. Yes, Lily has the right idea slapping her name across that beautiful limb and yes, these two need to get a room and take it off the New York streets.

However, the only thing we should be discussing at all from this weekend – truly – is this skit, which was brilliant with a capital B-ahahahahahahahaha!

BGUS_1751901_006

BGUS_1751901_001

Photo credit: Backgrid, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to “David Harbour and Lily Allen show major PDA and a manbun”

  1. Restless Bitch Face says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:10 am

    His wee ponytail is giving me Marvin the Martian vibes.

    Reply
  2. Erinn says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:12 am

    That bun is killing my lady boner for him.

    Reply
  3. Constance says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:12 am

    I can smell the greasy hair from here.

    Reply
  4. Tanguerita says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:14 am

    yikes to the manbun, the pda and the unwashed hair. The skit was brilliant tho.

    Reply
  5. LaUnicaAngelina says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:15 am

    That SNL skit! 😂

    All I have is interesting couple and it’ll be fun to watch from a gossip fan standpoint.

    Reply
  6. Chelsey says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:16 am

    I don’t like this. She’s not my favorite person.

    Reply
  7. Lightpurple says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:22 am

    Grouch was one of the best SNL skits in many, many years. The gritty version of the Sesame Street theme song nailed it. Everything was perfection.

    Reply
    • tealily says:
      October 15, 2019 at 10:05 am

      I haven’t watched SNL in years, just a clip here and there when someone posts them, but I thought this was hilarious.

      Reply
  8. Nev says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:30 am

    I found only the cold open to be funny. The rest was not good. He’s got a great bod though.

    Reply
  9. sassbr says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:36 am

    I have a soft spot for Lily Allen, I want her to be happy. She hasn’t had the easiest time and despite some of the stupid things she has said here and there, she is very cute and I love her music. It’s a weird coupling, I wonder how it happened.

    Reply
  10. Lindy79 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:45 am

    Sigh, he looks so much better with a beard/scruff and without that hideous manbun.
    I liked him and Alison Sudol together, their trip to Antartica to see penguins was a social media highlight for me.

    He’s been very open about his mental health issues and struggles in the past, with depression, so here’s hoping this is a healthy match for both of them.

    Reply
  11. MellyMel says:
    October 15, 2019 at 10:11 am

    Two things: That skit is one of the funniest SNL has done in years & I want that sweater Lily is wearing…super cute!!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment