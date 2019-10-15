Duchess Kate wore Catherine Walker for the arrival in Pakistan: fine or blah?

Embed from Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Pakistan last night (local time) and these are some photos from their arrival at the Nur Khan Air Force Base in Rawalpindi. The Cambridge kids are not along for the trip, probably because of security concerns, but also because I don’t think it’s going to be that kind of trip, with kid-friendly outings. My guess is that Nanny Maria and Carole and Mike Middleton are looking after the Cambridge kids and doing the school run.

For the arrival, Kate wore Catherine Walker. This is the British (posh?) version of a shalwar kameez, which just reminds me that I predicted this. I said that Kate probably would most likely NOT go for Pakistani designers or traditional Pakistani clothing, but she would instead go for British designers’ versions of traditional Pakistani clothing (note: Kate is wearing traditional clothing for an appearance today, so I wasn’t completely right). I believe a traditional shalwar kameez would have been a long tunic-style cut for the top (rather than this full-skirted nonsense), but the pants seem appropriate to the style. Of course People Magazine (and other sites) can’t get enough of the fact that she was homage-ing Princess Diana about ten different ways. I actually like this color blue and I appreciate that Kate went conservative – legs covered, arms covered, no potential for flashing. I hope we continue to see bright and beautiful colors on Kate during this trip. Oh, and apparently Kate’s clutch and earrings are super-affordable pieces from Zeen.

You can see the Cambridges’ first Instagram from the tour here – they’ve gotten quite arty with the photos they choose, huh? But no one will mock them for such an arty choice because… well, you know.

