Duchess Kate wore Catherine Walker for the arrival in Pakistan: fine or blah?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Pakistan last night (local time) and these are some photos from their arrival at the Nur Khan Air Force Base in Rawalpindi. The Cambridge kids are not along for the trip, probably because of security concerns, but also because I don’t think it’s going to be that kind of trip, with kid-friendly outings. My guess is that Nanny Maria and Carole and Mike Middleton are looking after the Cambridge kids and doing the school run.
For the arrival, Kate wore Catherine Walker. This is the British (posh?) version of a shalwar kameez, which just reminds me that I predicted this. I said that Kate probably would most likely NOT go for Pakistani designers or traditional Pakistani clothing, but she would instead go for British designers’ versions of traditional Pakistani clothing (note: Kate is wearing traditional clothing for an appearance today, so I wasn’t completely right). I believe a traditional shalwar kameez would have been a long tunic-style cut for the top (rather than this full-skirted nonsense), but the pants seem appropriate to the style. Of course People Magazine (and other sites) can’t get enough of the fact that she was homage-ing Princess Diana about ten different ways. I actually like this color blue and I appreciate that Kate went conservative – legs covered, arms covered, no potential for flashing. I hope we continue to see bright and beautiful colors on Kate during this trip. Oh, and apparently Kate’s clutch and earrings are super-affordable pieces from Zeen.
You can see the Cambridges’ first Instagram from the tour here – they’ve gotten quite arty with the photos they choose, huh? But no one will mock them for such an arty choice because… well, you know.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Meh. She’s too thin. Meghan would have slayed.
Meghan was just in S.A. and she certainly didn’t slay fashion wise! Meghan has many strengths but fashion icon isn’t one of them I’m afraid.
I strongly disagree. I think Megan purposely has toned down her fashion appearances- and I understand why.
I agree. Love Meghan – even actually like her style overall, but I think Kate does this type of fashion better. Other than the flashing, she tends to go quite conservative with very well cut tailored clothing so she always looks good IMO. Meghan’s style is more relaxed and slightly less pulled together.
I don’t think Meghan is trying to be a fashion icon. Her wardrobe during the SA tour was not about solidifying her fashion status. She and Harry went on tour to work.
I do think it’s time we stop comparing the Duchessses. They both approach their duties and responsibilities in different ways.
She looks great. I wish I had her height. When I wear a shalwar kameez, I either look dumpy or end up being drowned in fabric even after some home-style tailoring.
Lol me too. I look like a moron in them. This outfit is beautiful though! I really like it
Great gowns, beautiful gowns….
I do like the colours of what she’s wearing so far especially the deep blue on the school trip. The princess fashionistas must be in heaven as well as the Daily Express guys who have to bring up Diana in everything.
Fashion is all they can talk about (and the Diana connection) because the itinerary so far is lacking a bit of substance.
@Rogue😂😂. “Great gowns…beautiful gowns”….Aretha would be proud.
Best and most accurate comment about this tour to date. I think she should have worn a local Pakistani designer for the arrival outfit, instead of catherine walker cosplay. I’m sure there are British Pakistani designers who could have assisted as well. Kate doesn’t go far beyond the usual few and while it’s ok for UK events, if her entire purpose in a tour is to display fashion, then she should be using Pakistani designers or British Pakistani designers who are more familiar with the design elements of those outfits.
I love this outfit. Probably the best thing I’ve ever seen her in.
This is hideous. Frozen with shoulders pads
She just needs a ratty blonde wig!!! Spot on
Omg, yes! It’s a Frozen costume! Sea foam vomit!
I’m not a Kate hater, but this color is gross. Just no.
Haha! Now I can’t unsee it!
I love this outfit. It is gorgeous and it suits her, the cut and the color. This is one of her best looks.
Color me shocked that this is dull dull dull. Pretty color. Boring hair. She is not a fashionista, she’s just not
I think it’s beautiful really. I hope she dresses this good the whole tour.
The picture on Kensingtonroyal with their backs to the cameras made me laugh. It was so Sussex but without the deeper meaning of the two being a team.
Will they be accused of being too “Hollywood” for doing more artistic photos?
Actually this is the exact same camera shot as the one of William stepping off the plane in Israel back in June 2018, which was before the Sussexes even had their own account.
I like the collar of this dress, but I dislike the ombré effect and find this almost ankle length dress and leggings combination weird. The leggings make me think of brightly colored running gear. I’d have loved to see properly tailored loose pants and a jacket or blazer, I believe it’d have been something to rewear as well as appropriate for the occasion without looking too much like theme dressing. Now this combination looks like something that was put together in the last minute as someone realized the legs have to be covered and the best they could come up with was something from the sports department.
Actually, this is a style that is worn here. A long flowing kurta such as this one would be worn with these kind of fitted trousers. They don’t look like leggings but we have a scrunched up leggings style called a chooridar that would also be worn with this kind of kameez. So yeah-this is not an odd combination for us.
Thanks to you and Evil Owl for teaching me this!
I think the reason the dress is cut as it it is so that Cathy may wear it again on another engagement 2 years down the road in the UK. Get rid of the trousers and add a pair of heels (I would wear strappy silver high heel scandals) and the outfit (dress) would not look so askew.
IMHO, that dress was not designed to be worn over trousers as a shalwar kameez.
@BluePeony: Those are not sports department leggings. They’re churidar pants, traditional clothing worn by South Asian women under a long kurti (flowing tunic). I own several pairs of these in every colour and prefer them over trousers when I visit my home country. This outfit seems well thought out.
There are many different kinds of cuts and styles for kameezes in Pakistan and we do wear this ‘full-skirted’ style as well. The outfit is beautiful and Pakistanis are appreciating her clothing choices because they’re beautiful but also appreciative of our culture. We love it when foreigners wear our traditional clothing!
I don’t even think this is a full skirt, there’s just some movement because of the light fabric when she walks. I like the ombré effect, too.
Thanks Geane! People are referencing how she should be wearing things which seem appropriate to them through western eyes… There is a variety of lengths, styles and cuts when it comes to Asian clothing – no two regions across the region will be alike from
Pakistan to India to Bangladesh. Extra long to extra short, ruches ankles, cropped or smooth around the ankles etc etc
And let’s not forget there is zero charisma in this pair. Alone, without the kids, they are plain vanilla, which I guess is William’s greatest quality in some quarters (Piers Morgan and friends).
Beautiful colour, fits her perfectly and occasion appropriate. Definitely a win. I would have gone with different shoes though, embroidered jutti flats in pale blue or silver would’ve elevated the whole look.
It’s perfectly fine. It suits the occasion, and I like seeing a pop of color.
Beautiful color on top and the drapey neck is nice, but I have a weird dislike for ombré. It’s my own issue, lol, but I can’t stand it!
I really like this. The colour is beautiful.
Lots of talk about how this is their “most complex tour ever” (that precise phrase as well, so it seems safe to suggest it’s come from an official source), so it’ll be interesting to see what the engagements themselves are like.
Ewww Diana cosplay.
I like how there’s already at least one Manic Grin (TM) photo floating about online from this tour.
Don’t like it. Awkward shoulder pads and an unpleasant, jarring color gradient (and yet blue is my favorite color too). Her posture is as awful as ever and doesn’t help the look of the outfit.
Kaiser you missed that there are tiny BUTTONS on the sleeves 😂
Seriously though this is very nice, appropriate and a lovely colour but I wish she had worn something by a Pakistani designer for her arrival. The length of the tunic is a little long (an inch or two shorter would have worked better I think to show off the trousers underneath). I’m far from an expert on traditional Pakistani dress and maybe this is how the shalwar kameez is worn, but I believe the tunic has deliberately been made this length so she can re-wear this as an evening gown at some point and be praised for being “thrifty”. Also, Elsa Goes To Pakistan vibes.
Don’t care for the ombre blue and white- it looks way too ice-skatery to me. If this had been done in something stronger, like an orange to red or shades of green it would have been way better. Like the style, though.
Is this dress already cultural appropriation? I mean, honestly… For me it’s like people from abroad arrive in Germany wearing a Dirndl just to please the host/or thinking they please the host. Why can’t she wear something british or european? Look at Queen Maxima, she is visiting India right now, her wardrobe is her ‘normal’ (funny) style with just some hints to indian culture. I don’t like this carnival show.
??? This is not cultural appropriation at all.
I sort of feel this way, but will defer to those from Pakistan/of Pakistani descent here. When she dresses like this, it feels very costume-y to me but I’m not sure where the line is between being respectful of a different culture and wearing a costume. A poster above said the Pakistanis are appreciating her clothing choices, so I think I am overthinking it.
she looks polished but this is not her silhouette. too much attention drawn to her wide shoulders and weird definition in the waist. it would have been better to be more flowing in the waist area instead of fitted.
I like the color, but I’m not wild about the style of the neckline.
Mostly I am just kind of like, “huh, nice designer bespoke outfit so she can step off a plane.” Maybe H&M are smart to avoid the big arrival scenes like this.
I thought there would be a welcome speech or something but there was nothing. Just walking down the steps of the plane. Had there been something right after I might understand, but that was it.
Came here to say that I think she looks breathtakingly gorgeous. Just stunning. But. She should’ve worn a scarf around her neck.