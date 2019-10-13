Duchess Kate’s ‘regal character’ will be ‘under the spotlight’ during the Pakistan tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will begin their five-day royal tour of Pakistan tomorrow. The tour runs from October 14th through… October 18th. I mean, on one side, good for them for spending five days dedicated to one of Great Britain’s import diplomatic partners. But we’ve seen these kinds of tours from the Cambridges before, and the hype is always bigger than what they actually DO. This tour is already being hyped as “complex” because of the security, logistics, soft diplomacy and charitable issues they’ll be working on. Ten bucks says most of the tour simply involves parties at the British embassy and a few touristy photo-ops. I hope I’m wrong. Anyway, People Magazine had not one but TWO advance-hype pieces about the tour. Here’s part of one article:

“What happens in Pakistan matters on the streets of the U.K. It is one of the most important relationships that the U.K. has,” says a senior source. Kate — who has developed a greater “regal” character as she prepares to be queen one day, several sources tell PEOPLE — will also be under the spotlight even more during the tour. The couple’s spokesman says they “will visit programs which empower young people and organizations that help ensure they have the best possible start in life.” Supporting children is a cause very much close to Kate’s heart. The royal’s interest in childhood development is right in line with officials’ hopes too, as access to quality education — particularly to girls and young women — is one of the U.K.’s top priorities in Pakistan. William and Kate have also asked to meet a wide variety of people during their visit — from children to business people to “inspiring conservationists” and sports stars — as they cross the country (and cover 620 miles in the process!) next week. The week’s events will focus on showcasing Pakistan as “a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation,” their spokesman says. “The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to spending time meeting young Pakistanis, and hearing more about their aspirations for the future.”

[From People]

Ah, after more than eight years of duchessing and multiple tours under her belt already, it’s only recently that Kate has developed a “regal” character. I guess that means trying to avoid flashing like she did in India and Canada. Speaking of flashing and the Embiggening, People’s second story was all about the clothes Kate will wear. Because, you know, the trip is all about the issues!

In just a few days, Kate Middleton and Prince William will begin their royal tour in Pakistan, but what will Kate, who is already an expert in the art of diplomatic dressing, be packing for such a culturally important trip? “I think this is a tour where the impact of her choices has the potential to be very significant,” Susan Kelley, editor and founder of fashion blog WhatKateWore.com, tells PEOPLE. “Textile manufacturing is an enormous part of Pakistan’s economy, so if Kate were to wear something manufactured locally, I think there would be a huge impact at a level not previously seen on tour before.” “I think we will probably see at least one traditional shalwar kameez — the top and loose trousers look — from Kate on this trip,” says Kelley, who launched her blog that follows Kate’s fashion back in 2011. “Diana wore that look multiple times in Pakistan and I think she has on occasion looked to Diana for inspiration, while being careful not to copy her. I think we will see her branching out more and taking more risks — she has become so much more confident in her role, she’s willing to take more risks, wear new designers and she even wore a blouse backwards and it worked!” While on tour in India and Bhutan in 2016, Kate stuck to several of her favorite British designers — Jenny Packham, Alexander McQueen, Temperley London and Emilia Wickstead — and while we will likely see a repeat of some of those names, there’s a high chance that Kate will also wear at least a few local labels. “There are some really tremendous designers either in Pakistan or with Pakistani roots. There’s one called Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (known as HSY) Asim Jofa, Osman, who is British-based but also has Pakistani roots and there’s a tremendous history of Pakistan fabrics with vibrant colors and patterns. I think we’ll see the color green incorporated [to represent the green flag of Pakistan], and I think we may see jasmine, the national flower, used somehow in her clothing choices,” predicts Kelley. One thing we can be sure of, Kate’s wardrobe will be a powerful tool of communication, just like it has been for generations of royals before her. “Kate does diplomatic dressing very well and she doesn’t do a lot of public speaking, so I think she will use her clothing to send messages. It will be classic Kate: modest but modern with a newfound confidence.”

[From People]

I feel like we’re hoping for too much if we expect Kate to wear anything from a Pakistani designer. She’ll be more likely to wear a British designer’s take on Pakistani fashion. But yeah she’ll probably wear green. My guess is that even though Meghan got good reviews (not here!) for her more frugal African tour wardrobe, Kate will not want to copy that too obviously. I predict a few mass-market pieces thrown in, but let’s be real: we’re absolutely going to see Kate in a bespoke Alexander McQueen coatdress in green.