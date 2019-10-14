Jenna Dewan on her divorce: ‘It was a hard journey of growth and change’

Embed from Getty Images

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have handled their divorce with so much grace and kindness, it’s been nice to see. As a divorced person who did it relatively amicably, when I see celebrities handling things so well I feel like I know how hard it must have been behind the scenes. People don’t typically get divorced without trying so many times to make it work. It’s not happy, easy or pleasant and you don’t walk away from that without a lot of sadness and hurt. Jenna has so far been very positive about her divorce, as has Channing. Even in their official court documents you could tell they were striving to get along. Jenna did an interview with People where she hinted at how hard it was. She’s promoting her new wellness book, Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day, which comes out next week. You can tell she walks the walk.

“It was a hard journey of growth and change,” Dewan tells PEOPLE in the latest issue. “Ultimately now I can honestly say that I’m living in a very joyful new place in my life, and I’m happy about it.”

“I always say no one gets married to hopefully get divorced,” she says of deciding to end her nearly nine-year marriage to Channing Tatum. They share daughter 6-year-old Everly together.

“People grow and they change and sometimes they don’t grow and change together. So it wasn’t a overnight thing that happened,” she says. “There was no one event. I think it was just a slow realization that we wanted different things.”

Their initial separation was hard for everyone involved.

“I was just gutted. It was so difficult for me,” she says. “It was the loss of an idealistic future for myself and my life. What does that now look like for me? Where do I begin? I met him when I was 24, I didn’t know life without Chan.”

Dewan says she leaned on her closest friends and family for support, but ultimately had to put in the work herself.

“You would never expect your life to take a turn the way it does,” she says. “But embracing it and starting fresh and figuring out what you want in life and what means a lot to you and what’s meaningful, what is going to make you happy,” she says. “I’m grateful that I now am at a place where I understand myself and what I want and I’m happy about this new chapter. I’m in a place of joy.”

“We’re all aware that it’s a new normal, we’re all getting used to it,” she says. “You can still have a relationship and just because the forms change as to who you are to each other, it doesn’t take away from the love that we had or that we shared all those years.”

Dewan hopes that sharing her journey might help others in similar situations.

“It wasn’t easy necessarily, to get here, which nothing is easy in life, right?” she says. “I had to put in the work. This doesn’t just happen overnight. But just to know that it’s possible, and your perspective on life can change. It can change for the better, and you’ll be fine.”