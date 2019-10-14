Did Taylor Swift’s Staples Center banner ‘curse’ the LA Kings? The Kings think so.

For most of my life, I was not any kind of sports fan. I just didn’t care, I didn’t participate in the sports rituals and superstitions and fandoms. But I became a mid-life sports fan (mostly tennis, sometimes basketball & soccer) and now I sort of get it. I too have superstitions about my favorite athletes and I’m halfway convinced that my nail polish really does affect whether a player wins or loses a match. So, if your favorite team is on an epic losing streak, of course many people will change up their superstitions in case something is bringing about some kind of “curse.” So it is with the LA Kings. The LA Kings play at the Staples Center, where a Taylor Swift banner has been permanently on display since 2015, when she played to historically sold-out concerts at the venue. The LA Kings haven’t won the Stanley Cup since 2014. So… the LA Kings are covering the Taylor Swift banner.
The Los Angeles Kings are ready to shake off Taylor Swift from the Staples Center. The Kings have decided to cover the pop star’s “most sold-out performances” banner for their home games this season, amid speculation the tarp has cursed the organization, who last won the Stanley Cup in 2014.
“The connection to our fans is our highest priority and through our engagement they have made it clear that the banner shouldn’t be part of their Kings game experience,” Michael Altieri, senior vice president of marketing, communications, and content for the Kings and AEG Sports said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “We didn’t see an issue in covering it for our games and in fact see it as an opportunity to show our fans that we hear them.”
The Kings covered Swift’s banner, which was raised in 2015, on Saturday for their home opener against the Nashville Predators. Following the 7-4 win, Twitter decided to connect the dots.
“We are undefeated when the Taylor Swift banner is covered up!” the Kings’ mascot, Bailey, tweeted.
“@LAKings are 1-0 this season when the Taylor Swift banner has been covered,” another posted.
The Snake Fam is not happy about any of this, and I see their point. It’s blaming a woman for the failures of men. And it happens all too often in sports, where wives/girlfriends are seen as “the reason” for a “curse” or losing streak. This time, Taylor didn’t even have to date a hockey player to be seen as a curse. She just had to exist and do concerts at the Staples Center… four years ago. It’s bonkers. But also: if it works, it works!! The LA Kings will now be covering her banner during all of their home games. If I was an LA Kings fan, I would demand it! The superstitions are REAL.
The @LAKings will cover Taylor Swift's banner at Staples Center for all home games. "The connection to our fans is our highest priority and through our engagement they have made it clear that the banner shouldn’t be part of their Kings game experience." https://t.co/tR04KZRamy
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 13, 2019
Yeah…. that’s just dumb. Dumb and misogyny. I’m so so so so sick of dumb and misogyny that I’m not willing to give a lighthearted pass.
Precisely!
This time, it’s actually not that deep. Sports fans blame basically everything and everyone on a “curse” (lest we forget about the one on a billy goat in Chicago). No one is actually blaming Taylor Swift, and most of the tweets I read about this are jokes. Athletes of both sexes do this. Is it dumb? Yep. Have I blamed someone for my team losing? Yep.
The LA Clippers have been covering her banner for years and they still suck. Nice try, Kings!
ummmm they made it to the playoffs last year
This is so gross. Taylor needs to accept responsibility for many things, if which this is not one. Maybe actually train and practice so you don’t play like a JV team, Kings.
Sports are all about superstition, it’s not misogynistic…they’d do the same if it was a guy singer. I’m an LA Kong’s fan for life and the organization does great things, not fair to label them misogynistic
As a hockey fan, I do have superstitions and I know they’re silly but they’re part of the fun of being a fan.
I watched the Kings game last night They covered the banner. Didn’t help. They lost anyway.
Guess they’ll have to find something/someone else to blame now.