Duchess Kate wore a gorgeous kurta & another Catherine Walker in Islamabad

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge today in Islamabad. Their first official event after the arrival last night was to visit with girls at the Islamabad Model College for Girls. It seemed to be a primary school/elementary school by the looks of the girls’ ages. I’m glad they are doing something to highlight girls’ education in Pakistan.

For this first event, Kate wore a classic kurta by Maheen Khan, a local Pakistani designer. She’s wearing a lot of blue, like always – it’s her signature color. I actually… love this on Kate? I love embroidered tunics and I love this kind of neckline. It’s super-flattering on someone slim like Kate and this shade of blue really pops with her coloring. I genuinely hope she repeats this when she’s back in the UK. And look, she’s wearing FLATS!

Embed from Getty Images

After that event, Kate and William met with Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan, who was close friends with Princess Diana. Diana was also close friends with Khan’s ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith (or as she was known then, Jemima Khan). Finally, Kate wore some green!! The green tunic is by Catherine Walker and the trousers are by Maheen Khan. Scarf by Satrangi.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images