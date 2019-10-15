Duchess Kate wore a gorgeous kurta & another Catherine Walker in Islamabad

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge today in Islamabad. Their first official event after the arrival last night was to visit with girls at the Islamabad Model College for Girls. It seemed to be a primary school/elementary school by the looks of the girls’ ages. I’m glad they are doing something to highlight girls’ education in Pakistan.
For this first event, Kate wore a classic kurta by Maheen Khan, a local Pakistani designer. She’s wearing a lot of blue, like always – it’s her signature color. I actually… love this on Kate? I love embroidered tunics and I love this kind of neckline. It’s super-flattering on someone slim like Kate and this shade of blue really pops with her coloring. I genuinely hope she repeats this when she’s back in the UK. And look, she’s wearing FLATS!
After that event, Kate and William met with Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan, who was close friends with Princess Diana. Diana was also close friends with Khan’s ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith (or as she was known then, Jemima Khan). Finally, Kate wore some green!! The green tunic is by Catherine Walker and the trousers are by Maheen Khan. Scarf by Satrangi.
Love the colors and LOVE the earrings! Now that THAT’S crystal clear…. can she connect with people and do some humanitarian work? Because that matters MUCH more than pretty clothes and accessories.
The GREEN! Gorgeous!!! That color lights up her face.
(It is a buttony eleganza extravaganza, but I’m forgiving it with that color.)
I have to say she is KILLING IT on the fashion front! She looks incredible in both outfits. Hats off!
I really like the first outfit. The second outfit I like the top but not the white pants with it maybe if the pants were matching or innards different color than white.
Same here. The white pants looks like an after thought to a green coat dress. I wonder if all her outfits are going to be like this.
It looks to me like she’s wearing a coat dress over trousers.
You made a good point. The green really does look like one of her usual coat dresses. I think that she will be wearing these pieces again some time next year. So while the clothes respect tradition, they can also be teworn in the UK (probably minus the pants).
She definitely looks like that, and I’m sure we will see that coat repeated in the UK as a coatdress without the trousers.
The blue outfit is good, but the other one is a catherine walker designer doing what they think Pakistani clothes should look like and it seems like cosplay. You can see the difference with a local Pakistani designer and how it’s more authentic than a coatdress kind of outfit.
Kate’s clothes are lovely and colorful, and that’s about the only good thing I can say about this tour so far. I’m seeing lots of pretty clothes but very little connection with people. The itinerary that was posted looks very thin on engagements.
I know many royal watchers only care about fashion. That was one of the biggest complaints on here about the SA tour.
I think this tour will be billed as a success if:
1. No security issues
2. No diplomatic issues
3. No flashing issues
Engagement with the people is no something of importance for the Cambridges.
As long as Kate looks pretty and William William’s then it will be spinned as the future king and queen representing Britain like hoe royalty should.
You are right. I’m seeing very little interest in what they are doing. It’s all about clothes and the Diana connection. But as many have said, the bar is set low for Will and Kate. They only have to show up, pretend to listen, and look “regal”.
@KittyCat: How you qualify a royal tour as successful varies from person to person, I suppose. This is a fashion post. There’s plenty of coverage of the causes they are championing on other sites, if you’d like to go and have a read. As a British person (of South Asian origin) I like my royals to be understated, diplomatic and not pull too much attention towards themselves and away from the causes they are highlighting. I cringe a lot of times reading about the Sussexes with their PDA on official tours and the constant self referencing. To each their own.
I like the blue kurta.
Now after the shallow runway fashion commentary, where’s the substance in their visit? They always seem so hollow.
They already prepared the way by setting low expectations with events by saying ahead of time how every move would have to be so carefully coordinated for security.
I don’t even mind the buttons, because they’re not pulling too much focus from the overall look.
Honestly? These are two of the nicest pieces I think I’ve seen Kate wear. I really love that shade of blue – it’s one of my all time favorites.
Agreed but I wish she’d pull back her hair
I’m surprised she doesn’t more often because she always looks nice with a ponytail, or updo.
Actually really decent look.
You say you hope she repeats it later. Can someone smart Celebitches explain to me where is the line for cultural appropriation? I thought it had to do with someone with all the power (and I’d think a Royal qualifies) taking the clothing, accessories, dress, of someone from another culture?
thanks for asking, I am also confused …
It is not cultural appropriation when you are trying to be respectful of another culture. As opposed to claiming said culture as your own and not referencing the origins. As a South Asian origin woman, I’m really pleased when people of other cultures wear our beautiful designs and give a boost to our textile industry. This is an official visit to a conservative country and I appreciate that she made the effort and looks good doing it.
Cultural appropriation can be seen in the actions of the Kardashians.
Ahhh, Imran Khan, such a fox in his day. Can still remember when he captained Pakistan to a cricket world cup win. Even now, he makes Will look so uninteresting….
So………………………..Kate in traditional dress but not William – bit sexist, no?
Yes, my thoughts too. Why is it only the ladies who get to play dress up? Will didn’t want to wear a Kurta too?
I like both these outfits, the colors are really nice on her. I know she’s wearing tunics over the trousers, but see how good she looks in slim trousers (ie not jeggings)? And flats!! no wedges so far!!! yay!
Great outfit choices here, both. I didn’t love the outfit coming off of the plane, the person who said it looked like Frozen got in my head and now I can’t unsee it, but it wasn’t terrible. I don’t think it was Diana cosplay. Diana’s was of a much more traditional cut and a different shade of blue.
I love both of these though. The blue and green both look lovely on her. To me, Kate either looks radiant or a bit messy (I think her hair at any given event has a lot to do with it). She looks radiant in that blue especially.
Kate really looks a lot like Carole in the blue outfit
Yep the blue is such a great colour. Love it.
She’s beautiful and seems lovely.
Yeah she’ll never wear this stuff again. Its the India trip all over again, gtheme dressing that’ll never see the light of day again.
And she has that Catherine Walker already in blue and red at least.
Other than the amount of security, still failing to see just what is so complex about this tour. So far they haven’t done anything different from any other royal tour. And I’m rolling my eyes at them suddenly pretending to care about women and education. Would have a hard time swallowing it from someone who never used her education and spent her college years chasing a man.
Laughing my head off at everyone bringing up Jemina Khan- she’s never been a fan of Kate.
More details on Jemima and Kate please. That’s very interesting.
She has the perfect figure for the cigarette pants under a tunic! She looks very elegant and that shade of blue is gorgeous!