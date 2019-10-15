“Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram, posted a ‘Friends’ reunion pic” links
  • October 15, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

After complaining about social media, Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram and immediately got more than a million likes with her Friends reunion ‘gram. [Seriously OMG]
Cindy Crawford in leather, with Rande Gerber. [JustJared]
Irish people have the best wakes, right?? [Pajiba]
Some very strange audio on the official Kensington Palace Twitter. [LaineyGossip]
Martin Scorsese still hates Marvel movies, lmao. [Dlisted]
Photos from Variety’s Power of Women luncheon. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Who is Jacob Knight’s baby-mama? [Starcasm]
My worry is that they’re just going to jump everything on Rudy Giuliani. [Towleroad]
More photos from the Elle Women In Hollywood event. [RCFA]

Varietys Power of Women 2019

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to ““Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram, posted a ‘Friends’ reunion pic” links”

  1. Mar says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    It’s happening

    Reply
  2. Skylark says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    I absolutely love that ‘Friends’ reunion pic. That is all.

    Reply
  3. Hmmm says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    Im not surprised at all. APPLE has a lot riding on the show she has with Witherspoon. They basically backed a giant truck full of money and dumped it on the series.

    I def won’t be getting what apple is selling. I’m happy with Hulu and Netflix. Do we really need yet another streaming service?

    Disney is coming out with one too, ugh!

    Reply
  4. DaisySharp says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    Good gawd, I hope she disables the comments on her account.

    Reply
    • Bonita says:
      October 15, 2019 at 1:07 pm

      Or goes on Kimmel or Howard Stern and reads out the most virulent insane ones for the public to appreciate.

      Reply
      • DaisySharp says:
        October 15, 2019 at 1:16 pm

        LOL that would be funny, and some of the commenters here are going to be on tv if that happens. Because I just know they ran right over to that instagram page, lol

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment