“Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram, posted a ‘Friends’ reunion pic” links

After complaining about social media, Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram and immediately got more than a million likes with her Friends reunion ‘gram. [Seriously OMG]
Cindy Crawford in leather, with Rande Gerber. [JustJared]
Irish people have the best wakes, right?? [Pajiba]
Some very strange audio on the official Kensington Palace Twitter. [LaineyGossip]
Martin Scorsese still hates Marvel movies, lmao. [Dlisted]
Photos from Variety’s Power of Women luncheon. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Who is Jacob Knight’s baby-mama? [Starcasm]
My worry is that they’re just going to jump everything on Rudy Giuliani. [Towleroad]
More photos from the Elle Women In Hollywood event. [RCFA]
It’s happening
I absolutely love that ‘Friends’ reunion pic. That is all.
I am loving it, also.
I love the fact that 25 years later, they actually ARE friends. There’s probably not very many long running shows where that actually happens for the cast.
Im not surprised at all. APPLE has a lot riding on the show she has with Witherspoon. They basically backed a giant truck full of money and dumped it on the series.
I def won’t be getting what apple is selling. I’m happy with Hulu and Netflix. Do we really need yet another streaming service?
Disney is coming out with one too, ugh!
Good gawd, I hope she disables the comments on her account.
Or goes on Kimmel or Howard Stern and reads out the most virulent insane ones for the public to appreciate.
LOL that would be funny, and some of the commenters here are going to be on tv if that happens. Because I just know they ran right over to that instagram page, lol