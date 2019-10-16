Scarlett Johansson in Miu Miu at the ‘Jojo Rabbit’ premiere: cute or nah?

Here are photos from last night’s premiere of Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi’s latest movie. The film was extremely well-received at TIFF, which means there might be low-key Oscar buzz for this. Personally, I think that Scarlett Johansson’s turn in Marriage Story will be the role which gets her an Oscar nomination (it would be her first), but you never know. In any case, ScarJo seems proud of this film and proud to support Waititi.
Scarlett wore a MiuMiu ensemble – matching pants and top in a pink mini-floral. It’s actually really cute? I’ll say something nice about her styling too: this is the best her hair has looked in years, and her makeup here is very fresh and pretty. Something not so nice: photographers got a clear shot of her engagement ring and my God, I’m still shocked at how fug it is. It’s a brown oval-pear diamond with a black band and WOW. Yikes.
Here’s Rebel Wilson in Badgley Mischka. Great color!
Hot Guy Jojo Rabbit: some photos of Taika Waititi, Sam Rockwell and Alfie Allen. I know Sam isn’t everyone’s cup of tea but that man has BDE and I would. Hard.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She sucks and looks hideous anyway. Take that ring off and give back to the bridge troll where your fiance got it.
Scarlett’s hair and make-up are great, but that outfit is far too twee to be taken seriously. On a 16 year old, fine.
ScarJo looks like a little kid whose parent picked out the their outfit for the first day of school and now is being forced to pose awkwardly for a picture.
That is exactly what she looks like. Literal lol
“Scarlett wore a MiuMiu ensemble.” Kaiser, I must respectfully disagree with you as I think Scarlett looks awful. The MiuMiu ensemble does not fit correctly and is way too young for her as mentioned by Mrs. Peel in comment above.
I’ll take the men, please! Rebel looks fantastic.
Taika has such swagger. I totally would
Taika in a suit instead of one of his crazy print shorts & shirt combos screams “I’m pushing for Oscar!”
That outfit makes her look squat af.
She need a new make up artist..
I love her makeup but her outfit looks like what a child actress would wear to her first red carpet.
Sorry, but it’s a naff ensemble and she just looks silly. Rebel Wilson looks fantastic in that colour. The red reminds me of the Sun-ripened tomatoes in my cousin’s garden in Sardinia that I enjoyed on my recent visit to my homeland. Sigh. 😞
The men all look great.
ScarJo, like myself, is too short to wear that in between pant length. If they were longer and without the bow at the waist, I’d be ok with it.