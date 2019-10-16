Rihanna: ‘It’s not necessarily everyone’s dream to be a mom… but it’s mine, so I’m fine’

Here are some photos of Rihanna last week at an event to celebrate Rihanna by Rihanna, a book of photographs of Rihanna and words by Rihanna. I think the book is mostly “telling the story of Rihanna through photos.” Given that she’s one of the most photographed and photogenic women in the world, big surprise. Rihanna looked gorgeous at the event, of course. Her dress is Saint Laurent! She also looked… slimmed down. One month ago, people were convinced that Rihanna was pregnant because she truly seemed to have a “bump” during her Diamond Ball. It didn’t look like a food baby, it looked like a baby bump had “popped.” Well, it probably was just a food baby? During this event last week, Rihanna was asked about vague pregnancy rumors and her answer was so weird, I need everyone to parse it with me.

Rihanna called her Vogue cover “unbelievable.” When Carlos pointed out that this is her sixth time on the front, she shrieked, “I know! I can’t believe that Anna Wintour wanted me on her cover, like, once, much less six times….To see her be so supportive — it’s great to see us supporting each other, and it’s always an honor.” This cover might be Rihanna’s fave. Why? “This is unlike any cover I have done with Vogue,” she said. “I am wearing my own stuff.” As far as Vogue asking her about pregnancy rumors, Rihanna said, “A lot of women get very defensive. It’s personal, it’s our bodies, and of course it’s our time, and it’s not necessarily everyone’s dream to be a mom… but it’s mine, so I’m fine. Anna just wants to know what the people want to know.”

“It’s personal, it’s our bodies, and of course it’s our time, and it’s not necessarily everyone’s dream to be a mom… but it’s mine, so I’m fine.” On one side, she’s saying she’s okay with the speculation because she wants to be a mom and Anna Wintour is just asking the hard questions. On the other side, she seemed to insinuate that she IS pregnant? Or not? It’s not clear. But I promise I’ll stop speculating. Rihanna is a riddle.