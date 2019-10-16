Rihanna: ‘It’s not necessarily everyone’s dream to be a mom… but it’s mine, so I’m fine’
  • October 16, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Rihanna

Rihanna celebrates the launch of her new self titled book 'Rihanna' in NYC

Here are some photos of Rihanna last week at an event to celebrate Rihanna by Rihanna, a book of photographs of Rihanna and words by Rihanna. I think the book is mostly “telling the story of Rihanna through photos.” Given that she’s one of the most photographed and photogenic women in the world, big surprise. Rihanna looked gorgeous at the event, of course. Her dress is Saint Laurent! She also looked… slimmed down. One month ago, people were convinced that Rihanna was pregnant because she truly seemed to have a “bump” during her Diamond Ball. It didn’t look like a food baby, it looked like a baby bump had “popped.” Well, it probably was just a food baby? During this event last week, Rihanna was asked about vague pregnancy rumors and her answer was so weird, I need everyone to parse it with me.

Rihanna called her Vogue cover “unbelievable.” When Carlos pointed out that this is her sixth time on the front, she shrieked, “I know! I can’t believe that Anna Wintour wanted me on her cover, like, once, much less six times….To see her be so supportive — it’s great to see us supporting each other, and it’s always an honor.” This cover might be Rihanna’s fave. Why? “This is unlike any cover I have done with Vogue,” she said. “I am wearing my own stuff.”

As far as Vogue asking her about pregnancy rumors, Rihanna said, “A lot of women get very defensive. It’s personal, it’s our bodies, and of course it’s our time, and it’s not necessarily everyone’s dream to be a mom… but it’s mine, so I’m fine. Anna just wants to know what the people want to know.”

[From Extra]

“It’s personal, it’s our bodies, and of course it’s our time, and it’s not necessarily everyone’s dream to be a mom… but it’s mine, so I’m fine.” On one side, she’s saying she’s okay with the speculation because she wants to be a mom and Anna Wintour is just asking the hard questions. On the other side, she seemed to insinuate that she IS pregnant? Or not? It’s not clear. But I promise I’ll stop speculating. Rihanna is a riddle.

Rihanna celebrates the launch of her new self titled book 'Rihanna' in NYC

Rihanna celebrates the launch of her new self titled book 'Rihanna' in NYC

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to “Rihanna: ‘It’s not necessarily everyone’s dream to be a mom… but it’s mine, so I’m fine’”

  1. Becks1 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 7:24 am

    So my take on it is just that she knows its something people speculate about, and it doesn’t bother her because she wants to be a mom, so if she were pregnant, she would like the question? IDK.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment