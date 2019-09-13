Rihanna wore Givenchy to her Diamond Ball & everyone thinks she’s pregnant

Here are some photos of Rihanna at her annual Diamond Ball. Rihanna had a busy New York Fashion Week – her Fenty X Savage show was considered one of the best shows of NYFW, and then she always throws her Diamond Ball during fashion week to raise money for charity (it benefits the Clara Lionel Foundation, named after her grandparents). While Rihanna’s Givenchy couture gown isn’t my jam, she looks amazing, as always. She also looks… busty? And like she’s possibly pregnant? That’s what Rihanna’s Army thinks: they are completely convinced that Rihanna is pregnant, and as I write this, “RIHANNA IS PREGNANT” is trending on Twitter:

Real life girlfriends comforting their boyfriends after they find out Rihanna is pregnant pic.twitter.com/ju1SwSUZDD — BADMON 🌝 (@glo_ful) September 13, 2019

So I was just going to post some funny Army tweets and then I saw this:

first off, why that person rub her thigh like that, respect ppl, and second RIHANNA IS PREGNANT pic.twitter.com/7fUtaudVfX — ჰhმy ♡ J͓̽o͓̽o͓̽n͓̽i͓̽e͓̽ Ɩơƈƙɖơῳŋ ♡ (@minniekosmos) September 13, 2019

Yeah. So, Rihanna is pregnant. She was practically blissed out about it to People Magazine:

“I mean I’m really happy right now,” Rihanna tells PEOPLE. “The thing that’s making me the happiest tonight is seeing the amount of support, the magnitude of support is really special.” “I mean I could be out here and throw a ball by myself and I’d feel good, but the thing that’s making me feel this high of cloud 9 is seeing people who believe in my cause and think it’s something worth donating to, something worth investing in.”

I’m glad she’s happy… with Hassan. And now they’re expecting a baby. My lord. Hug your closest Rihanna-stan because they’re definitely going to need it today.