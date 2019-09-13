Rihanna wore Givenchy to her Diamond Ball & everyone thinks she’s pregnant

Celebrities attend Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball

Here are some photos of Rihanna at her annual Diamond Ball. Rihanna had a busy New York Fashion Week – her Fenty X Savage show was considered one of the best shows of NYFW, and then she always throws her Diamond Ball during fashion week to raise money for charity (it benefits the Clara Lionel Foundation, named after her grandparents). While Rihanna’s Givenchy couture gown isn’t my jam, she looks amazing, as always. She also looks… busty? And like she’s possibly pregnant? That’s what Rihanna’s Army thinks: they are completely convinced that Rihanna is pregnant, and as I write this, “RIHANNA IS PREGNANT” is trending on Twitter:

So I was just going to post some funny Army tweets and then I saw this:

Yeah. So, Rihanna is pregnant. She was practically blissed out about it to People Magazine:

“I mean I’m really happy right now,” Rihanna tells PEOPLE. “The thing that’s making me the happiest tonight is seeing the amount of support, the magnitude of support is really special.”

“I mean I could be out here and throw a ball by myself and I’d feel good, but the thing that’s making me feel this high of cloud 9 is seeing people who believe in my cause and think it’s something worth donating to, something worth investing in.”

[From People]

I’m glad she’s happy… with Hassan. And now they’re expecting a baby. My lord. Hug your closest Rihanna-stan because they’re definitely going to need it today.

Celebrities attend Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball

Rihanna stuns in Nike Air Force sneakers and an elegant gown as she leaves her annual Diamond Ball in NYC!

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

4 Responses to “Rihanna wore Givenchy to her Diamond Ball & everyone thinks she’s pregnant”

  1. ByTheSea says:
    September 13, 2019 at 8:06 am

    If she is, good for her. Whenever celebrities start waxing poetic about wanting something more than anything and how they found “the one,” you know they’re already pregnant. LOL

    Reply
  2. Tiff says:
    September 13, 2019 at 8:09 am

    As a card carrying member of the Navy, this makes me happy. I’m so happy she is happy and thriving!

    Reply
  3. Léna says:
    September 13, 2019 at 8:15 am

    I really couldn’t see it in the pictures, but wow in the video it is totally different!

    Reply
  4. Emily says:
    September 13, 2019 at 8:17 am

    What if she isn’t? Lol.

    Reply

